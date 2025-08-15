Finding a camera that's reliable, good for video and affordable isn't as easy as it should be these days. But the Sony ZV-1F is one that actually deserves your attention if you're looking for a solid, budget-friendly camera to create video content. In our guide to the best cheap cameras, the Sony ZV-1F earns the title of the best budget camera for YouTube – and for good reason.

If you want something that gives you a creator-focused feel – without throwing you into a tech rabbit hole – the Sony ZV-1F hits a really nice balance. You get 4K video, a super useful product showcase mode, background defocus at the press of a button and plenty of features designed specifically with content creators in mind. And all for a price of $549.99 / £549 / AU$799.

So if you don't want to spend a fortune (or spend weeks figuring out your settings), the Sony ZV-1F might be your perfect fit. Here's a quick rundown of why this compact camera is a budget vlogging hero.

What makes the Sony ZV-1F great for content creation

The Sony ZV-1F was launched in October 2022 and is a point-and-shoot camera, featuring a 20.1-MP 1-inch sensor and a wide 20mm lens (Image credit: Sony)

Fast and accurate eye AF

Sony's real-time eye-tracking autofocus is genuinely one of the best in this price range. Whether you're filming yourself or someone else, the ZV-1F locks onto the nearest eye and keeps it sharp – even while moving. So you don't have to worry about drifting focus ruining your take.

Flip-out touchscreen

The Sony ZV-1F's fully articulating 360° vari-angle touchscreen makes filming yourself way easier, and you gain maximum control by overseeing your creations in real-time.

Smartphone-like simplicity

The Sony ZV-1F features a super intuitive interface, even for beginners. Menus are simple, the touchscreen navigation feels natural – especially if you're used to editing or filming on your phone.

Fast workflow

With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the ZV-1F makes it easy to transfer footage to your phone using Sony's mobile app. No cables, no SD card readers – and sometimes speed matters when you're creating for YouTube or Social media.

Solid built-in microphone

Creating quality content requires more than just great video quality. The Sony ZV-1F's onboard directional mic performs well, capturing your voice clearly without the need for an external microphone. It even comes with a wind muff for improved outdoor audio.

Lightweight and travel-ready

Weighting just 256g, the ZV-1F is light, compact and fits in your jacket pocket. It's ideal if you create on the go or if you want to keep your kit minimal to take it everywhere – without the need for a whole camera bag.

Flattering features

This is not for everyone, but it comes with built-in beauty features, like skin tone smoothing and automatic face exposure to help you look fresh on camera with zero editing.

No cables, no fuss – you get your content easy and fast on your smartphone via built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (Image credit: Sony)

That said, there are a few things to be aware of. If you're hoping to change lenses or shoot a variety of focal lengths, this isn't the camera for that. The Sony ZV-1F features a fixed 20mm equivalent lens, so what you see is what you get. Great for vlogging and selfies, but not super flexible if you're looking to get more creative with depth or reach.

Also – and I say this as someone who shoots stills too – the photo quality is pretty average. It's fine for quick snaps or thumbnails, but it's not a great-performing hybrid camera. It's very much a video-first tool.

