The best point and shoot camera in 2021: easy to use cameras to fit every pocket

The best point and shoot cameras are perfect for just keeping things simple. While still representing a real upgrade in quality terms from a smartphone, these cameras all make the process of shooting as easy as possible. There's no need to change lenses, and the body is small enough that you can take it everywhere. Great images combined with convenience – that's the mark of a good point and shoot!

There's plenty of choice out there. Point-and-shoot cameras come at a broad range of price points; if you're prepared to pay a little more, you'll get features like a longer zoom lens, a larger sensor, a faster burst-shooting rate. If you're planning on getting into photography as a serious hobby, then this could make sense, as many of these cameras offer great room to grow. If you just want something for casual snapping, a cheaper model will do just fine.

It's relative, of course. Even the priciest point-and-shoot cameras are lens expensive than high-end system cameras like mirrorless and DSLRs. It's quite common for professional or experienced amateur photographers to have a point-and-shoot as a second camera for carrying around, so they can always grab a picture but don't have to lug a heavy system setup everywhere.

The cameras we've included on this list all represent fantastic value for money. We've got a mix of newer and older models on here, as we aren't biased towards the latest models. We simply want to pick the best cameras for the job!

To make navigating the list a little simpler, we've split it up into sections. Here's a quick breakdown of what each section includes:

Cheap and simple – Basic and straightforward, these are the cheapest cameras you can buy. The main advantage they offer over a smartphone is the ability to field an optical zoom lens, allowing you to get closer to your subjects without any loss in image quality.

Waterproof – These are tough, rugged compact cameras that can be submerged in water, making them perfect for beach holidays. They also tend to be shockproof, with tough outer cases that can take a pounding.

Longer zooms – Basic point-and-shoot cameras will tend to give you a zoom range of 3-5x, which is handy, but doesn't get you too far. The cameras we've included in this section have considerably more zoom capability, making it easier to photograph distant subjects and introduce different perspectives into your work.

Better quality – The point-and-shoot cameras are definitely not the first thing you think of when you hear the term "point and shoot". They have larger sensors than others, which means they can produce images of better quality, with greater dynamic range and noise control. They cost more, but you get enough imaging power to justify the price.

You may wonder why to bother with a point-and-shoot camera when your smartphone is on you at all times, but as you can see from the above section guide, compact cameras can do all sorts of things a smartphone can't. Zoom in from far away, or take advantage of a larger sensor to shoot in low light. Your options expand considerably!

If you like the sound of the better-quality point and shoots, then check out our guide to the best compact cameras, where we feature more of these more sophisticated (and expensive) cameras. For now, here are the best point-and-shoot cameras you can buy, and the best prices you can get them for.

Best point and shoot camera in 2021

Cheap and simple

If you don't want to pay a fortune and just want a camera that's straightforward and capable, these are the ones to buy.

The Canon IXUS range of simple little point-and-shoot cameras has been going steady for years. The cameras have a rep for being reliable and affordable, and the Canon IXUS 185 / Elph 180 is very much that. This beginner's camera delivers20MP from a relatively small 1/2.3in sensor, which isn't much of an upgrade from a smartphone at all. The zoom, however, is a different story, offering a respectable 8x optical range, starting from a usefully wide setting equivalent to 24mm. This is longer than most cameras at this price point, which makes the IXUS 185 a tempting choice.

The camera's light sensitivity runs from just ISO 100 through to ISO 1600, with the camera limiting itself to a maximum ISO 800 when left on Auto setting. Even with the Program mode implemented, operation remains pared back, although there are some creative digital filter options available for anyone choosing to dig deeper into the menus. So, no prizes for specs, but for this kind of money the Canon IXUS 185 does pretty much all you would expect. If cheap and simple is what you want, this is the best point and shoot camera right here!

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony Cyber-shot DSC-W800 This little Sony is a smart little point and shoot camera for the family Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1/2.3in Megapixels: 20.1MP Lens: 26-130mm f/3.2-6.4 LCD: 2.7in, 230k dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 0.5fps Max video resolution: 1280x720 User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS $140.99 View at Walmart $199 View at Walmart Check Amazon 453 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + 5x zoom range + Slim, stylish body Reasons to avoid - Slow burst mode - 2.7in LCD somewhat small

The Sony W800 is another handy little point-and-shoot that puts itself just about far enough ahead of a smartphone to be worthy of consideration. Once again, the lens is the star of the show here, a 26-130mm f/3.2-6.4 model that gives you a decent amount of shooting flexibility. It's not got much in the way of burst shooting, but provided you aren't going after fast-moving subjects, the W800 will get the job done. It's ridiculously affordable too, consistently cheaper than the Canon IXUS 185.

Waterproof

Want to take your point-and-shoot camera underwater? Want to hike it up mountains, shoot in the snow, or in extreme heat? These are the tough and rugged cameras to choose.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Dunk it 25m underwater, drop it on the rocks from 1.8m in the air or take in into sub-freezing temperatures; the Fujifilm FinePix XP140 can handle practically anything you care to throw at it. Even without factoring in its tough build, this is a capable camera in its own right, delivering high-quality images in a range of lighting conditions, and even managing to shoot UHD 4K video (albeit at a pretty middling 15p frame rate). It's extremely easy to pick up and use, with helpful scene recognition modes to make the most of different situations, though it's worth noting that it lacks manual modes and RAW capability, which might start to frustrate the more serious photographer. If that describes you, then it might be worth taking a gander at the Olympus Tough TG-6, just below...

(Image credit: Olympus)

If you really do need a tough point-and-shoot camera, the Tough TG lives up to its name. It might have a small 1/2.3-inch sensor, but it produces good quality images at all zoom settings of its 25-100mm equivalent lens, as well as high-quality 4K video too. It also has many superb extra features such as Macro and Microscope modes that allow you to get closer than ever before to your subjects, and technically minded photographers will love the pro-level features like RAW support and high-speed 20fps burst capture. Despite this, the fact that this camera can take a kicking means it’s a great one for families, as even the clumsiest of little ones would have a job breaking it. A superb travel camera for anyone, Olympus’s latest Tough TG is the best point-and-shoot camera for photographers who like living a little more adventurously.

Longer zoom

For getting pixel-perfect images from a distance, nothing beats an optical zoom. These are the point-and-shoot cameras for bringing far-away subjects into close focus.

Panasonic’s long-running ZS series ('TZ' in the UK) always offers a capable choice for those seeking a fully-featured point and shoot camera for travel, and the Lumix ZS70 – also known as the TZ90 – is no exception. This Wi-Fi-ready point and shoot camera boasts enough control to satisfy a broad range of users, with the creative advantage of a 30x optical zoom plus Raw shooting, and it performs well in terms of both stills and video (with 4K offered in the case of the latter).

A nice little touch is the inclusion of an electronic viewfinder – even if it is tiny – just above the LCD screen, as well as a lens control ring. The camera’s 49-area autofocus is pretty reliable and speedy enough, while image quality is generally very good, with the metering system balancing a variety of scenes. The ZS70 is one of the best point and shoot cameras for photographers who want maximum versatility and pocketability, but minimum expense.

Bear in mind also that the ZS/TZ series has a few cameras in production. The Panasonic Lumix ZS200/TZ200 is similar to the ZS70, but has a few key differences. It's more expensive, for one, and has a shorter zoom lens: 15x rather than 30x. Why would anyone buy one? Simple: it's got a bigger sensor, a 1-inch model as opposed to the 1/2.3-inch on the ZS70. We're sticking with the ZS70 as our recommendation in this guide, as we reckon it provides more versatility for point-and-shoot photographers. But if you think you might want better low-light performance and image quality over a long zoom range, definitely consider the Lumix ZS200.

It may be diminutive, but the 20.3MP Canon PowerShot SX740 HS has a lens reach that outdoes what most professionals can achieve with their DSLRs, offering a focal rang equivalent to a whopping 24-960mm in 35mm terms. Also very useful here is an LCD that can be flipped to face the front, and thus the intended subject. Unsurprisingly, we also get a host of selfie-friendly shooting modes, although the camera still offers plenty of control for times when you need to intervene, with the usual PASM suspects selectable via the mode dial. You also get the ability to shoot 4K video (if you can make do with just Full HD the previous version Canon PowerShot SX730 HS may be found slightly cheaper). Autofocus performance is very good, however, as is image quality. Overall, this is a point-and-shoot camera with plenty of punch.

Better quality

"Point-and-shoot" doesn't mean cheap and poor-quality! Here are the point-and-shoot cameras that cost a little more, but deliver image quality comparable to professional and enthusiast system cameras.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

7. Panasonic Lumix LX15 / LX10 A 1-inch sensor provides premium point-and-shoot picture quality Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1in Megapixels: 20.1MP Lens: 24-72mm f/1.4-2.8 LCD: 3in tilting, 1,040k dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Beginner to intermediate TODAY'S BEST DEALS $529 View at Adorama Check Amazon 671 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + F/1.4 max. aperture (at wideangle) + Swift and accurate AF system Reasons to avoid - No electronic viewfinder - No proper grip

If you want a point and shoot camera that also delivers a visible jump up in picture quality from a camera phone, you need one with a larger sensor. The Panasonic LX15, which goes by the name LX10 in some territories, has a 1-inch 20-megapixel sensor that does the job perfectly. It's true that there is no built-in EVF, which might put some people off, and the smooth finish to the body might make it look stylish but doesn't make for the firmest handgrip. But the responsive touchscreen is terrific, the dual control rings provide a very pleasing user experience, and the 24-72mm has one of the widest aperture settings around, courtesy of its f/1.4 to f/2.8 aperture range. Overall, this neat little snapper has the near-perfect balance of features, performance and pricing. It's small enough for your pocket, easy for beginners, but powerful enough to be one of the best point and shoot cameras for serious photographers.

The Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II is a rather sophisticated looking point-and-shoot camera, courtesy of its rather minimalist yet traditional appearance and streamlined controls, which have the benefit of keeping the body endearingly dinky. Despite this, it's something of a beast under the bonnet, with a 1in sensor paired with a wide-angle 28-84mm equivalent lens, whose maximum aperture at wide-angle is a respectable f/2. There's no viewfinder, but the 3in LCD on the rear also responds to touch, which again ensures that physical controls can be kept to a minimum. To sum up, this is a neat-looking, well-specced point and shoot compact camera that can produce vastly superior images to a camera phone – and it's rather nice to look at and use.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

9. Fujifilm XF10 If you can live without a zoom, the XF10 is like a DSLR in your pocket Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 24MP Lens: 18.5mm f/2.8 LCD: 3in, 1,040k dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 6fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Intermediate TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 59 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Small and light + Film simulation modes Reasons to avoid - Fixed wide-angle perspective - Some autofocus issues

One of the most travel-friendly cameras in Fujifilm’s range, the XF10 is designed to be thrown into a bag or pocket and taken on adventures, weighing just 280g. It’s designed to make it easy to produce some of Fujifilm’s legendarily beautiful JPEGs straight out of camera, with the full suite of Film Simulation modes for a highly stylised look. There is a catch. It's small, it's pocketable and it has a big APS- C sensor to product superb images – but this has only been possible because it has a fixed focal length 28mm wide-angle lens rather than a zoom. Some users have complained of issues with autofocus speed and accuracy, so it's a camera to be used with a bit of care, and not just for instant snapping.

(Image credit: Sony)

While the RX100 VI does cost more than most point-and-shoot buyers are willing to countenance, we couldn’t not include it here for the simple reason that this series represents pretty much the best the world of compact cameras has to offer. As the name implies, the VI is the sixth iteration in a series that Sony has been perfecting for many years, providing an exceptional blend of image quality and portability. While the VI has since been superseded by the VII, we reckon this model offers an outstanding balance of power and value for money.

Super-smooth 4K footage and dynamic burst shooting – it’s all here, and there are plenty of extra features that many cameras on this list don’t offer, such as the pop-up electronic viewfinder. And all this is housed in a camera small enough to pop into a pocket – provided you don’t mind a few of the controls being a little fiddly to use, it’s a boon for travel photography and videography alike.

If you like the sound of the RX100 VI but are still put off by the cost, then check back through previous models in the RX100 series, as they are without exception very good, and most of them are popular enough to still be in production. And, alternatively, if you've got more cash to splash then definitely take a look at the currently flagship, the Sony RX100 VII.

