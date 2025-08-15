The Fujifilm X-M5 finally delivers on the compact promise of the mirrorless camera
The Fujifilm X-M5 boasts modern specs in a body smaller than the Sony A6400; it’s the compact mirrorless camera that we’ve always been promised
I initially dismissed the Fujifilm X-M5 as the same great X-Series specs in yet another retro-themed guise. But with no viewfinder, I wasn’t interested.
Then I injured my wrist at the gym, and my incredible but cumbersome Nikon Z8 became even less attractive to take out on day trips. I’ve been wanting a smaller everyday camera for a while, but now I was actively hunting. I gave the Fujifilm X-M5 a second chance and, to cut a long story short, I want one.
I could sit here and wax lyrical about the Fujifilm X-M5’s competitive price tag and stellar spec list, especially for video, thanks to its proper X-Trans 4 sensor (not always a given in the entry-level price range), 10-bit 4:2:2 6.2K 30p open-gate and 4K 60p (albeit cropped).
Sure, no IBIS is a bit of a shame, especially as it’s not present in any of the X-M5’s peers, such as the Nikon Z50 II, Canon EOS R10, and Sony A6400.
But what really gets me about the Fujifilm X-M5 is how it marries all of the above with its truly mind-blowingly small size. The body itself is 38mm deep, 112mm long and weighs just 355g, making it smaller and lighter than even the Sony A6400.
While some may argue that the Sony has a viewfinder, the X-M5’s size still makes it a mirrorless marvel. And if you think you can’t take good photos without a viewfinder, tell that to the Ricoh GR III crowd.
I’ve always maintained that one of the biggest marketing misrepresentations when it comes to APS-C and full-frame mirrorless cameras is their smaller, compact size.
Yes, most mirrorless cameras are smaller than their DSLR counterparts, but back when we were still saying "CSC" instead of "mirrorless", you’d have thought we’d all have Canon EOS R1s hanging off keychains right now.
I jest (slightly), but there’s no denying that size hasn’t been quite the radical transformation many of us expected. But for me at least, the Fujifilm X-M5 feels like it's delivered on the mirrorless promise: it’s a teeny tiny powerhouse.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
