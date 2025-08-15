The Fujifilm X-M5 finally delivers on the compact promise of the mirrorless camera

An interchangeable-lens APS-C camera that'll fit in the palm of your hand

I initially dismissed the Fujifilm X-M5 as the same great X-Series specs in yet another retro-themed guise. But with no viewfinder, I wasn’t interested.

Then I injured my wrist at the gym, and my incredible but cumbersome Nikon Z8 became even less attractive to take out on day trips. I’ve been wanting a smaller everyday camera for a while, but now I was actively hunting. I gave the Fujifilm X-M5 a second chance and, to cut a long story short, I want one.

I could sit here and wax lyrical about the Fujifilm X-M5’s competitive price tag and stellar spec list, especially for video, thanks to its proper X-Trans 4 sensor (not always a given in the entry-level price range), 10-bit 4:2:2 6.2K 30p open-gate and 4K 60p (albeit cropped).

Sure, no IBIS is a bit of a shame, especially as it’s not present in any of the X-M5’s peers, such as the Nikon Z50 II, Canon EOS R10, and Sony A6400.

It might be small, but the Fujifilm X-M5's specs pack a punch (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

But what really gets me about the Fujifilm X-M5 is how it marries all of the above with its truly mind-blowingly small size. The body itself is 38mm deep, 112mm long and weighs just 355g, making it smaller and lighter than even the Sony A6400.

While some may argue that the Sony has a viewfinder, the X-M5’s size still makes it a mirrorless marvel. And if you think you can’t take good photos without a viewfinder, tell that to the Ricoh GR III crowd.

I’ve always maintained that one of the biggest marketing misrepresentations when it comes to APS-C and full-frame mirrorless cameras is their smaller, compact size.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yes, most mirrorless cameras are smaller than their DSLR counterparts, but back when we were still saying "CSC" instead of "mirrorless", you’d have thought we’d all have Canon EOS R1s hanging off keychains right now.

I jest (slightly), but there’s no denying that size hasn’t been quite the radical transformation many of us expected. But for me at least, the Fujifilm X-M5 feels like it's delivered on the mirrorless promise: it’s a teeny tiny powerhouse.

You might also like...

Tempted by the Fuji's mini mirrorless marvel? Here are the best lenses for the Fujifilm X-M5. Perhaps you're in the market for an X100VI? The new Fujifilm X-M5 might be the next best thing. And on the subject of viewfinders: my old DSLR made me realize how much I miss optical viewfinders.