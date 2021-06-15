The best variable ND filters in 2021: fader filters for video and photography

The best variable ND filters are essential for videographers or filmmakers who need to regulate the amount of light entering the lens. A variable neutral density filter is able to be adjusted to different opacities, allowing users to dictate exactly how much light gets through. We've rounded up our favorite options here.

Using one of the best variable ND filters is a great way for videographers, filmmakers and even photographers to be able to control how much light is coming through the lens and hitting the sensor.

Some photographers tend to go for one of the best neutral density filters (which aren't adjustable), as these will tend to give better image quality. However, if you're working quickly and you don't have time to swap between filters, a variable ND filter is a great option.

By using a variable ND filter, photographers can slow down their shutter speed to create amazing long exposure effects. These include creating milky seas and skies, erasing moving people from an urban scene and creating dramatic light trails.

Meanwhile, videographers will reach for a variable neutral density filter because of video's limited settings. Shooting video means that you'll usually be using a fixed shutter speed, which means that the only way to adjust your aperture (and affect your depth-of-field) is by adjusting the ISO.

Using variable ND filters... 1: A variable ND filter may present its density range as ‘ND2-ND400’. At ND2 you’ll get a one-stop reduction in light transfer, and at the ND400 position there’ll be an eight-stop reduction.



2: At maximum density you’ll see a cross effect that often creates an uneven exposure.



3: Variable NDs can create unwanted effects with ultra-wide lenses, so longer focal lengths are best.



4: Some filters have coatings that help improve light transmission and reduce reflections.

However, if you're working on a bright and sunny day, there's only so low you can set your ISO. This is where a variable ND filter comes in handy, giving you the ability to control how much light is coming through – and the flexibility to choose exactly which aperture you want.

Traditional ND filters for photographers aren't able to be adjusted, meaning that their opacity – and the amount of stops of light reduced – will remain constant. However, a variable neutral density filter is essentially two polarizers fixed together to form one screw-on filter. When the user rotates these two filters against each other, the elements restrict the amount of light that's able to pass through. This will then extend the exposure time.

You might also know variable ND filters as 'faders', as many will produce a slight color cast (hence why many photographers prefer traditional neutral density filters). It's also worth noting that if a variable ND filter is rotated too far, almost all will reveal a darkened X, which will appear on your photo too.

Here we take a look at six variable ND filters and discuss how they perform.

(Image credit: Marumi)

1: Marumi DHG Vari ND2-ND400 A great value variable ND filter Specifications Sizes available: 49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 67, 72,77, 88, Exposure increase: +1.5 to +8 stops TODAY'S BEST DEALS $95.13 View at Amazon $199.95 View at Walmart $199.95 View at Adorama Reasons to buy + The screw-in knob is nice + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - Slight color cast - Narrow density range before unevenness appears

With its ND2-ND400 density range, Marumi’s filter enables between one and eight stops of light reduction. Inevitably, you’ll need to stop well short of the max if you want a completely balanced exposure; we found three stops to be the maximum density with no sign of brightness inconsistency. There’s only a hint of a warm tone when shooting a neutral test surface, and no visible colour casts in real-world shooting.

Marumi’s build quality is more than acceptable for the money, with a fairly smooth rotation that has a good amount of resistance. There’s also a ridged texture around the fixed section, so it’s easy to grip while fitting and unmounting. The only minor omission is a lack of hard stops to mark each end of the density spectrum.

No mention is given of advanced coatings, but the filter does shed water quite well, and fingerprints rarely stick.

(Image credit: Syrp)

2: Syrp Variable ND Filter Best variable ND filter overall Specifications Sizes available: 67mm, 82mm Exposure increase: +1 to +8.5 stops TODAY'S BEST DEALS $149.88 View at Amazon $149.88 View at Walmart $149.88 View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Accessory rings for use on several mount sizes + Flawless optical performance + Quality build and presentation Reasons to avoid - The 67mm small version proves overkill in size for compact kit lenses

Syrp likes to do things a bit differently, and even its humble variable ND filter gets a unique treatment. It comes packaged in a classy cylindrical cardboard outer carton; the filter gets a round, leather-wrapped zippered storage pouch.

Instead of the usual range of multiple filter sizes, there are only two core versions of the Syrp filter: a 67mm and an 82mm. The former comes in the Small kit option, which includes adapter rings to mount the filter to 58mm and 52mm lenses, while the 82mm Large kit contains 77mm and 72mm adapters.

Syrp’s fancy packaging isn’t a case of style over substance, though. We found the filter neutrality to be exceptional, with no color casts evident.

The ND2-ND400 range also contains an impressive four-stop band with no visible exposure inconsistency. Factor in the water and dirt-resistant front coating, and you’ve got one fabulous filter.

(Image credit: B+W)

3: B+W XS-Pro Digital ND Vario MRC Nano The best variable ND for professional users Specifications Sizes available: 40.5, 49, 52, 55, 58, 67, 72 Exposure increase: +1 to +5 stops TODAY'S BEST DEALS $135 View at Adorama $145.25 View at Walmart Prime $176.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Exceptionally well made + A pleasure to use + Little to no color casting Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

This is one pricey screw-in filter – but maker Schneider Optics claims it’s a cut above the competition thanks to a Multi Resistant Coating. Where an uncoated filter can reflect around 4% of light, this one only reflects 0.5%, while also minimizing ghosting and reflections, and repelling water droplets.

The filter is 9mm deep, not including the thread, with knurling around the fixed ring that makes it a doddle to fit and unscrew. The rotating front ring has hard stops to mark the minimum and maximum filter densities, but markings in-between don’t correspond to f-stop light reduction amounts. Rotation is smooth, with pleasing resistance.

The filter is said to provide between one and five stops of light reduction, which we found to be accurate, but expect uneven light transfer beyond around three stops of reduction.

Filter neutrality is good – image quality is exceptional, with little or no color cast evident, and good tone and contrast throughout the image.

(Image credit: Hama)

4: Hama Grey Filter Vario ND2-400 The best variable ND if you're on a tight budget Specifications Sizes available: 49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 67, 72, 77mm Exposure increase: +1 to + 8 stops TODAY'S BEST DEALS $50.37 View at Amazon $86.04 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Respectable performance for the money + Easy to fit and remove Reasons to avoid - No-frills design, fit and finish; not good in wet weather - A better case is required to protect the filter

Hama’s slimline variable ND filter is well made for the price, with a smooth rotation between the two elements and just enough friction to hold its position when set.

A slight textured edge to the front element makes adjustment easy, and there are clear markings between the minimum and maximum points.

At the minimum setting the filter enables you to lengthen the exposure by one stop and influences color with a slight coolness.

We found that increasing the intensity to the maximum marked setting produces a heavy black X, but pull back a little and you can extend exposure times by almost eight stops (although images do need retouching to remove the color cast).

A setting of around five stops gives the cleanest results.

Hama claims the filter is coated, but gives little detail of the benefits. They certainly don’t include moisture or fingerprint resistance, as the filter attracts both. It’s also a pity you can’t get the Vario in an 82mm diameter.

(Image credit: Cokin)

5: Cokin Pure Harmonie ND-X A super-slim variable ND that's great for ultrawide lenses Specifications Sizes available: 52, 55, 58, 72, 77, 82mm Exposure increase: +1 to + 8 stops TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $79.99 View at Amazon $121.99 View at Focus Camera Reasons to buy + Good-quality filter that comes in a protective case Reasons to avoid - Stronger color casts than some of the others

Arriving in a quality plastic case, the Cokin ND X is an extremely slim, lightweight screw-on filter with a premium feel.

The front element rotates smoothly, with a good amount of friction holding the filter precisely where you want it to be set.

At the minimum setting you can expect an exposure reduction of one stop, and the filter to add just a touch of warmth.

Rotating to the maximum marker (eight stops) creates a dark X, but ease off and you can extend your exposure times by six stops (taking a 1/60 sec exposure up to a full second) and still get usable images.

Red and blue color casts do affect the image, but overall contrast and tone are good and the casts are easily corrected. In our tests, we found that four stops provides the optimum setting.

(Image credit: Kenko)

6: Kenko PL Fader ND3-ND400 A variable ND with loads of diameter options to suit your lenses Specifications Sizes available: 49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 67, 72,77, 88, Exposure increase: +1.5 to +8 stops TODAY'S BEST DEALS $102.67 View at Amazon $103.94 View at Amazon $127.34 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + The screw-in knob is nice + Excellent color rendition Reasons to avoid - The depth makes the filter prone to flare

The Kenko is a relatively deep filter, but it has the very useful addition of an optional knob that can be screwed in to assist with the easy rotation of the front element. This is a nice design feature, particularly for video, but the rotation itself isn’t quite as smooth as with some of the other filters on test. However, the overall build quality is good.

In use the Kenko filter provides a stop of exposure extension at the minimum setting, and a blue X across the image at the maximum marked setting.

It’s possible to extend exposure times by up to around eight stops and get usable images, and color rendition, tone and contrast are all pretty good. However, the extra depth does make this filter prone to the effects of flare.

