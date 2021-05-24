The best camera holsters, pouches and toploader camera bags in 2021

The best camera holsters can be a much more cost-effective choice than other camera bags. While you might feel you need a big camera bag or camera backpack that's rammed with lenses, flashguns, a laptop, a drone, a kitchen sink and a spare pair of pyjamas, sometimes simplicity is the way to go. Carrying a single camera with a single small lens attached can be the ideal way to pare back your load and stress yourself out less.

Camera holsters, also referred to as camera pouches or toploader camera bags, are small, streamlined and simple. Some don't even come with straps; instead you use the strap that comes with your camera. Many can be attached to a belt loop or attached to another bag, and they come in a whole range of different sizes. Some are hyper-specialised to a particular size of setup, so if you're using a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens on a DSLR, for example, you can find a pouch that'll fit it exactly.

Camera holsters also tend to come in a range of colours, and despite their small sizes you can still find ones replete with useful extra features like rain covers.

We’ve rounded up the best camera holsters on the market right now, to suit every type of camera and lens combination, as well as budget. Read on and take your pick…

Best camera holsters and toploaders

1. Think Tank Digital Holster 10 v2.0 Our favorite camera holster available in seven sizes Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 160x100x152-210mm Weight: 400g Alternative sizes: 6 Removable shoulder strap: Yes Belt loop: Yes Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: Yes Additional pockets: 3 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $14.95 View at Amazon Prime $67.39 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Expanding height adds versatility + Extensive feature set and range of sizes Reasons to avoid - Only available in black

Think Tank really did have its thinking cap on when designing this holster, which is packed with clever features. The ‘10’ model has internal dimensions of 160x100x152mm and weighs 400g, making it an ideal size for a large CSC or smallish SLR with a kit zoom lens. Better still, it has an extending bottom, with a similar zippered arrangement that you’ll often find in carry-on luggage, enabling the internal height to stretch to 210mm. This makes it equally suitable for a camera with a larger lens fitted, like a compact telephoto zoom.

There are no less than seven different sizes in the entire Digital Holster V2 range, to suit everything from a medium-sized CSC right up to a pro-style SLR with a 150-600mm super-telephoto zoom attached. The 10 model we’re featuring includes two adjustable and removable inner partitions, enabling you to stash an extra lens underneath in the holster’s taller configuration. There’s an additional Velcro-secured accessory pocket inside the top flap and a zippered external side pocket, plus a stretchy front pocket.

The strap is removable, there’s a grab handle on the top, plus an over-sized belt loop which, again, has a Velcro fastening so it’s easy to attach to a belt or other strap. A slip-over rain cover is also supplied.

2. Tenba Skyline 8 Top Load The best value camera holster for CSCs and SLRs Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 170x110x170mm Weight: 300g Alternative sizes: 1 Removable shoulder strap: Yes Belt loop: Yes Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: Yes Additional pockets: 3 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $39.95 View at Amazon Prime $39.95 View at Amazon $39.95 View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Stylish design and up-market construction quality + Amazingly good value for money Reasons to avoid - Stretchy external pockets have no secure fasteners - Only available in two different sizes

There are two toploaders in Tenba’s Skyline range which also includes shoulder bags, pouches, a messenger bag and a backpack. The overriding design ethic is that they’re tough and water-repellent yet lightweight and convenient, and ‘great value for money’. The ‘8’ that we’re featuring has internal dimensions of 170x110x170mm and weighs 300g. It’s big enough for a small SLR or mediud-sized mirrorless camera, while the bigger ‘9’ has space for a bigger camera with a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens.

Bags in the Skyline range are typically available in charcoal or light grey with black accents, both of which look neat and stylish. The 8 Top Load has a removable divider for the main compartment, which makes it a good fit for small cameras and an accessory like a compact flashgun. There’s also an expandable mesh pocket on the inside of the zippered flap, and two extra stretchy pockets on the external sides of the bag. The shoulder strap is removable, courtesy of two D-clips, and there are dual belt hoops on the back as well as a grab handle up top.

The quality of construction is very good throughout and, true to Tenba’s claims, the holster looks and feels like a much more expensive item than it actually is.

3. Billingham 72 Camera Bag A sumptuous holster for CSCs, at a luxury price Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 110x90x140mm Weight: 460g Alternative sizes: 0 Removable shoulder strap: Yes Belt loop: Yes Top handle: No Adjustable divider: Yes Additional pockets: 1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $145 View at Amazon Prime $145 View at Amazon $150 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Impeccably turned out + Alternative material and color options Reasons to avoid - No larger sized options for SLRs - Very pricey for a holster

Quality and style are two words that spring to mind when Billingham is mentioned. Established in 1973, the company has finally entered the holster arena with its new 72 Camera Bag. As usual, it’s beautifully crafted from choices of three-layer waterproof canvas or synthetic FibreNyte with top-grain leather and brass details, including the studs, rivets and strap loops. The shoulder strap is removable and there’s a belt loop at the rear, but no top carrying handle. Internal dimensions are 110x90x140mm and the bag is quite weighty for its size, at 460g.

As with Billingham’s larger camera bags, a quick-release brass ‘ClogBall’ and leather fastening strap enables one-handed opening and closing of the cover flap. This reveals the main compartment with an adjustable and removable divider, which is large enough to accommodate a small to medium-sized mirrorless body and standard zoom lens or smaller items. A front accessory pocket is also accessed via the same flap.

The bag is sumptuously finished and comes in a range of color combinations including the classic khaki and tan (pictured), black and tan, full black, understated sage and chocolate or the lively burgundy and chocolate. Not just a ‘case’ of style over substance, the bag has a surprisingly rigid base and very well-padded sides.

4. Matador Camera Base Layer A lightweight shell for small setups, and a good choice if you need something simple Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 280x229x20mm Weight: 155g Alternative sizes: 1 (expands with drawstring) Removable shoulder strap: No Belt loop: No Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: No Additional pockets: 3 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $74.99 View at Backcountry.com Prime $78.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sleek and light + Effective waterproofing Reasons to avoid - Small setups only - No strap of its own

A very simple prospect here: Matador's Camera Base Layer is just what it sounds like, a simple layer of base protection for your setup. It'll only hold something small, an entry-level DSLR or mid-range mirrorless camera with a standard or wide lens. There's no chance of a telephoto in Here.

If that's enough for you though, you'll find a lot to like with the Matador Camera Base Layer. The clever built-in waterproof cover is small enough that it's basically unnoticeable, but is easy to drag out and over in the event of a sudden downpour. The pouch's size can be adapted to a reasonable degree by letting out or taking in the drawstring, though be aware that the longer version is a little less padded. The lack of a dedicated shoulder strap may annoy some; the idea is that you use your camera's neck strap, and then clip the holster somewhere else when the camera is out.

So it's a simple prospect, something that's reflected in the extremely reasonable asking price. If you just need a budget holster that works, Matador's Camera Base Layer is a solid choice.

Unlike Lowepro’s extensive and more up-market Toploader Zoom series, the Advnetura TLZ II is only available in two size options. The 20 is suitable for a small CSC with a standard zoom lens, while the 30 (that we’re focusing on here) has internal measurements of 140x102x184mm. That makes it a good fit for a medium-sized SLR with an 18-135mm or 18-140mm kit lens.

Although the holsters are only available in black, they’re stylishly designed with orange stripes down each side and Lowepro’s immediately recognizable logo on the front. Down below, there’s a heavy-duty rubber mat that protects the bottom and lower front side of the holster. The shoulder strap is removable and there’s the usual belt loop on the back, plus a grab handle on the top.

Inside the zippered opening flap, there’s a dedicated pocket for memory cards, plus an adjacent pocket that’s a suitable size for most camera batteries. Last but not least, stretchy external pockets are fitted on both sides. Build quality is up to Lowepro’s usual high standards, making the holster good value at the price.

6. Lowepro Toploader Zoom 50 AW II The superb ‘Zoom’ range comes in plenty of sizes Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 165x130x220mm Weight: 300g Alternative sizes: 4 Removable shoulder strap: Yes Belt loop: Yes Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: Yes Additional pockets: 2 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $79.95 View at Amazon Prime $85 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Extensive range of five sizes + Optional chest harness useful for larger sizes Reasons to avoid - Apart from the two smallest options, the holsters are only available in black

Legendary Lowepro is famous for camera bags and backpacks. Its current line-up of toploaders includes the Adventura TLZ II in two sizes and the more up-market Zoom AW II in no less than five sizes. We chose the second smallest of the latter, which is nevertheless large enough to accommodate a chunky full-frame SLR with a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens. A removable and adjustable lateral divider enables the holster to alternatively carry a smaller SLR with a kit zoom lens, plus an additional lens or accessory down below. Internal dimensions are 165x130x220mm and it weighs 300g.

The smallest '45' bag in the range is a better fit for a small SLR or mirrorless camera with an 18-55mm or similar lens or similar, while the largest ‘Pro 70’ and Pro 75’ models can accommodate a professional SLR with integral battery grip, plus either a 24-70mm f/2.8 or 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, respectively.

The shoulder strap is removable and there’s a belt loop on the rear, plus a grab handle on the top, and side loops for attaching extra pouches and accessories. One internal pocket is fitted into the closure flap and a larger external pocket on the front has an internal mesh divider. Typical of Lowepro’s AW (All Weather) bags, there’s a pull-out rain cover.

Read more: Best rain covers for your camera gear

7. Manfrotto Advanced² camera holster bag M Small, medium or large? Take your pick... Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 160x100x225mm Weight: 250g Alternative sizes: 2 Removable shoulder strap: Yes Belt loop: Yes Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: No Additional pockets: 4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $37.88 View at Amazon $38.75 View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Small, medium and large sizes + Shoulder pad and rain cover included Reasons to avoid - External pockets have no security fasteners - Only available in black

Best known for its tripods, Manfrotto has also been steadily ramping up its range of camera bags and backpacks over recent years. It offers toploaders in a number of series, our favorite being the Advanced² which comes in small, medium and large size options. The smallest is most suitable for a compact system camera with a kit lens, while the largest can accommodate an SLR with a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens attached. The happy medium has internal dimensions of 160x100x225mm and weighs in at 250g. It’ll happily play home to a full-frame SLR with a 24-70mm f/2.8 zoom.

To quote a well-worn phrase, the bag comes in any color you like, as long as it’s black. It has a removable handle, belt loops at the rear, a grab handle on top and a clever weather-resistant zip around the flap. A slip-over rain cover is also supplied with the bag. Two small compartments are built into the inside of the opening flap, ideal for spare batteries or other accessories, and there’s an additional outer pocket on each side, although neither has a zip or other fastener.

As you’d expect from Manfrotto, the bag comes complete with a fastening system for attaching a mini tripod externally, although something like a Gorillapod would be a better fit.

8. Manfrotto Street Camera Holster A stealthy ‘street’ holster for an SLR with standard kit lens Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 130x100x160mm Weight: 300g Alternative sizes: 0 Removable shoulder strap: Yes Belt loop: Yes Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: No Additional pockets: 3 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $33.75 View at Amazon Prime $69.21 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Simple but effective + Sturdy and well made Reasons to avoid - Only available in one size, which doesn’t fit all

Living up to its name, the Manfrotto Street Camera Holster has a stealthy color scheme of olive green, grey and black. And while the outside basically has an urban camouflage color scheme, the inner lining is actual camo print. With internal dimensions of 130x100x160mm, it’s a good size for a large CSC or even a full-frame SLR with a 35mm prime lens that’s ideal for street photography.

The holster is tough and sturdy throughout, based on the ‘Manfrotto Protection System’ which utilises extra padding in vulnerable areas. The quality of construction is very good, combining durable nylon and synthetic fabrics with a wide, detachable shoulder strap that features brass clips and a comfy shoulder pad. Dual belt hoops are featured on the back and there’s a grab handle up top.

Additional pockets include one on the inside of the zip-fastening flap, ideal for memory cards or spare batteries, and an external pocket on each side. However, none of them have Velcro or zippered closures for added security.

9. National Geographic Earth Explorer camera holster S A cool canvas holster for small CSCs Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 125x125x165mm Weight: 320g Alternative sizes: 1 Removable shoulder strap: No Belt loop: No Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: Yes Additional pockets: 1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $35.70 View at Amazon Prime $78.62 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Classic National Geographic branding + Old-school adventure-themed design Reasons to avoid - Shoulder strap isn’t removable - No belt-attachment rear loop

There’s a certain old-world charm to this canvas holster that proudly bears the iconic National Geographic logo and comes in light green canvas with contrasting beige straps. It’s quite diminutive, with internal dimensions of 125x125x165mm, making it ideal for a fairly small CSC and kit lens. It actually comes with a movable and removable divider for the main compartment, so if your CSC or regular compact camera is particularly small, you can add a mini flashgun or other accessory and keep them both safely cosseted.

There’s an additional front zippered pocket for bits and bobs, with an organizer for separating memory cards and a spare battery. The main opening flap is a dual-opening affair with a pleasing printed design of an ancient world map. You can open and close it using just the fitted Velcro pads, or use the additional zipper for added security and safety from the elements.

Although nicely made, it’s not the most versatile of holsters. For example, the shoulder strap isn’t removable and there’s no loop at the back, so you can’t easily attach it to a waist belt instead of wearing it over your shoulder. At least it has a grab handle at the top, and loops are featured into the main strap at both sides.

10. Lowepro Photo Active TLZ 45 AW & TLZ 50 AW A rugged all-weather holster bag available in two sizes Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 190x140x240mm Weight: 260g Alternative sizes: 1 Removable shoulder strap: Yes Belt loop: Yes Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: No Additional pockets: 3 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $49.88 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 2 sizes available + Weather protection + Multiple wearing options Reasons to avoid - No interior divider

Lowepro's AW (all-weather) bags are designed for active photographers needing solid protection for their gear. Protection from the elements is provided courtesy of an included All Weather Cover which will keep rain, snow, dust and sand away from your cherished camera equipment. A wide padded web handle offers increased comfort, while a double-slider 360 zipper facilitates easy loading and access. The holster can be worn in two ways: across your body using the adjustable shoulder strap, or attached at the waist via the built-in belt loop.

Two sizes are available: the Lowepro Photo Active TLZ 45 AW measures 19 x 14 x 24cm / 5.9 x 4.3 x 6.1in (L x W x H) and will accommodate a full-frame mirrorless camera like a Sony Alpha a9 II with a 24-70mm lens attached, plus a spare battery, one or two filters and compact accessories. The Lowepro Photo Active TLZ 50 AW measures 21 x 15 x 30.5cm / 6.9 x 4.9 x 8.7in (L x W x H) and can take a full-frame /DSLR like a Nikon D850 with attached 70-200mm lens, plus the same amount of accessories.

11. Tamrac Jazz Zoom 23 Holster Bag v2.0 An inexpensive, basic holster for a CSC or small SLR Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 130x130x140mm Weight: 130g Alternative sizes: 0 Removable shoulder strap: Yes Belt loop: No Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: No Additional pockets: 2 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $28.80 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact and lightweight + Fairly inexpensive to buy Reasons to avoid - Comparatively basic design - No alternative size options

Tamrac has long been manufacturing a vast selection of quality camera bags and backpacks, as well as ‘toploaders’. Somewhat surprisingly, the current range of toploading holsters boils down to this single Jazz Zoom bag, which is small and lightweight at 130x130x140mm and 130g. It’s ideally sized for a CSC but you can squeeze in an SLR with a kit 18-55mm or similarly sized lens, and the Tamrac will certainly maintain a minimum overall carrying weight.

Although the holster has a removable shoulder strap, it doesn’t have a loop on the back, for alternatively attaching it to a waist belt. Similarly, there are no additional pockets inside the holster for storing accessories like memory cards or a spare battery. There’s a stretchy external pocket on each side, but these are open at the top without any secure fastening. At least there’s a grab handle up on top.

Ultimately, the Tamrac is fairly inexpensive to buy but quite limited in terms of versatility and lacks some of the extras that you might take for granted in today’s market.

5 things to look out for when choosing a holster bag

1. Size matters

Check the internal dimensions of your prospective purchase, rather than the external size, to ensure it’s a good fit for your favoured camera and attached lens.

2. A weight off your mind

A medium sized holster can weigh anything from around 130g up to 450g or more. Check out the weight if you feel it’s going to be an issue to you.

3. Strap happy

Most holsters have a detachable neck strap and a belt hoop on the back, enabling alternative ways of wearing them. A handle on the top can also come in useful.

4. Accessorise yourself

Even if you’re just carrying your camera and attached lens, additional pockets for spare batteries and memory cards can be handy.

5. Security and access

It’s important that the holster closes securely but you’ll also want quick access to your camera without too much fiddling around.

