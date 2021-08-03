The best travel camera in 2021: capture amazing images wherever you go

The best travel cameras are essential for documenting your adventures as they deserve to be documented. Now that travel is (slowly but surely) becoming possible and practical again, it's a fantastic time to look at upgrading your travel camera kit. Whether you want to use a DSLR, a super-speedy mirrorless camera or a convenient, all-in-one compact, you'll find an abundance of terrific travel cameras out there to choose from.

Best travel cameras: 5 things to look for 1) Image quality: Don't get us wrong, we love a good camera phone. However, they're just not going to do your once-in-a-lifetime trip justice like a mirrorless camera, DSLR or premium compact camera could. 2) Zoom range: Don't limit yourself with a purely wide angle lens. Pick kit that will enable you to shoot a variety of situations, such as a long-zoom compact or a mirrorless camera and a couple of lenses. 3) Size and weight: If you don't want to drag a bag around, you might want a pocket-sized compact camera. However, if you're going to be using a shoulder bag or backpack anyway, a bigger DSLR or mirrorless camera will tend give you better results. 4) Simplicity: Not everyone wants to worry about messing around with camera settings when they're on holiday. All of the cameras on this list have simple full auto modes that anyone can use. 5) Price: The cameras in our list have a range of prices, but if this is your main criterion, check out our guides to the best cheap cameras or the best camera deals.

You might reasonably be thinking at this point that you don't really need a travel camera when there's already a camera on the device that goes absolutely everywhere with you. And while smartphone cameras are getting better and better, there are still a number of areas in which they simple can't compete with dedicated cameras.

Cameras have larger sensors than camera phones. Even cameras that use a comparatively smaller sensor like Micro Four Thirds have a good deal more surface area to work with than a smartphone sensor. This makes them much better for shooting in low light, as they can capture greater dynamic range of more detail in highlight and shadows.

The other main advantage of cameras over smartphones is that they can make use of an optical zoom lens, making it much easier (indeed, making it possible at all) to get pin-sharp images of distant subjects. This dramatically improves your shooting versatility, and the different types of shots you can get.

You might think that carrying an extra camera will weigh you down. But many of the best travel cameras are incredibly light, and some are small enough to be slipped into a handbag or pocket. Trust us, once you start shooting your adventures with a travel camera, you'll never want to go back to using a phone.

So then, the question is which to pick. We've divided our guide up into the different types of travel camera available; if you want a camera that allows you to swap lenses, then browse our first section where we pick our favorite DSLRs and mirrorless cameras for travel. If you think you'd prefer an all-in-one compact, then the second section where we pick our favorite travel compacts is the one for you.

If your travel camera is going to be your first camera, you may also want to consider the best cameras for beginners, where we count off some of the most user-friendly models around right now. Also, if you're shopping for a family holiday, our guide to the best cameras for kids might fit the bill, with brightly coloured and hard-wearing cameras galore. If you're looking for something geared towards extreme sports and vlogging, then our list of the best action cameras is worth a look.

Whichever travel camera you pick, you'll need something safe and secure to transport it in – take a look at our guide to the best camera bags and cases for some ideas in this department.

The best travel camera in 2021

DSLR and mirrorless

They might be a little heavier and larger than compact cameras, but DSLRs and mirrorless cameras not only give you better image quality, you'll also have the additional flexibility of interchangeable lenses. This means you can have the ability to capture ultra-wide-angle photos of famous landmarks and also zoom in on the beautiful details in the distance. You'll also find that they perform better in low light or challenging lighting situations.

The best lenses for travel

(Image credit: Olympus)

When picking the best travel camera, we're focusing on portability, and the dinky but mighty Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is one of the best portable cameras around. Not only does it have an incredibly lightweight body, with tactile dial-led controls, but it also uses the smaller Micro Four Thirds sensor. While this has some disadvantages in terms of low-light capabilities, it effectively doubles the focal length of any lens mounted to the camera; so a lens that's the shape and size of a 50mm will behave like a 100mm. In travel photography, this goes a long way, helping you keep your kit size down. We haven't even talked about everything else that's great about the E-M10 Mark IV: its snappy burst shooting, its accurate autofocus, its impressive 4K video. It's a terrific all-around camera.

Readers in Europe and the UK take note: Olympus has also recently come out with the Pen E-P7, a stylish take-anywhere camera that inherits a lot of tech from the E-M10 Mark IV. We've not included it here as it's unclear when or if it's coming to the US, but it's worth considering if your budget stretches far enough.

The best Olympus cameras

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The Panasonic GX80 has a small and light camera body styled like a traditional rectangular 'rangefinder' camera. Make sure you get it with Panasonic's retractable 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 G VARIO ASPH. kit lens. This is equivalent to 24-64mm in 35mm terms, offering a slightly smaller zoom range than a regular kit lens but in a much smaller package. You can even squeeze the GX80 into a large pocket, a downsizing that's partly enabled by the Micro Four Thirds sensor. Most controls are accessed via buttons and menus, rather than dedicated dials, although physical controls include a tilting screen with touch-sensitivity, and a pop-up flash alongside a hotshoe. If you can find room in your bag for an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens too, you'll be ready for anything.

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon’s EOS M range once felt like a bit of a forgotten child, but it’s come a long way and now these lightweight, affordable mirrorless cameras are a great choice for travellers. The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a highly capable stills and video shooter thanks to its high-resolution APS-C sensor. It’ll handle most shooting situations with ease, and its sleek body looks good too.

There are also loads of great video features on the camera, including a clean HDMI out, an option to shoot vertical video (for Instagram stories and the like), and the ability to live-stream to YouTube. The only real catch is that the 4K on the camera is rubbish, with compromised autofocus and that 1.6x crop factor that has plagued so many Canon releases. If you don’t need to shoot 4K on your travels – and you probably don’t – this is an excellent buy.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II review

(Image credit: Nikon)

The D3500 is Nikon's latest entry-level DSLR. Compared to the Canon EOS Rebel SLR/250D, it lacks a few features, notably a vari-angle rear screen and 4K video, but it's a lot cheaper, and for many users these differences won't matter. If you choose the D3500, make sure you get it with Nikon's excellent retracting 18-55mm AF-P VR lens (some dealers may offer cheaper, less desirable alternatives), and if you're going traveling you might want to consider Nikon's inexpensive and lightweight 10-20mm AF-P lens too – it's brilliant for narrow streets, expansive interiors and tall landmarks. The Nikon D3500 is limited to full HD video rather than 4K, and its live view autofocus is a little less sophisticated than the Canon EOS Rebel SL3/250D's, but if you're mostly interested in stills and you use the viewfinder more than the rear screen, the D3500 is real bargain.

Nikon D3500 review | Nikon D3500 vs D3400

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

We loved the Fujifilm X-T100 because it brought sophisticated handling, all the manual control you'd expect and a satisfyingly large viewfinder. And now the X-T200 is here, and it ups the stakes with a big, vari-angle touchscreen, vastly better 4K video features and improved autofocus. Fujifilm is aiming this camera at first time users, but it’s powerful enough to give mid-range DSLRs and mirrorless cameras plenty to think about. As you'll have gathered, we like the X-T200 a lot. Right now, though, it's relatively and still generally on sale at or close to its lofty launch price, so it's actually not a whole lot cheaper than the more advanced Fujifilm X-T30 model, which has been out for a little while. Once the prices settle, though, we think the Fujifilm X-T200 will be a real winner.

Compact cameras

Compact cameras can be a great option, but they do have their downsides. While they're smaller and lighter than interchangeable lens cameras such as DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, this also means that they generally come with smaller sensors as well. This means that the image quality unfortunately won't be quite as good. A compact camera also has a fixed lens, which means that you can't change your focal length from what comes in the box.

(Image credit: Panasonic )

If you’re going travelling, the last thing you want is to be weighed down with kit – but at the same time you’ll want a camera that can capture any kind of subject and get as close as possible to the quality of a ‘proper’ camera. That’s what the best long-zoom compact travel cameras get right, and the TZ200/SZ200 is right at the top of the tree. The TZ200/SZ200 has a 1-inch 20-megapixel sensor like those in many of the best compact cameras but adds in a long-range 15x zoom lens. This covers a 24mm wide-angle view right up to a long-range 360mm equivalent telephoto setting. The TZ200/SZ200 produces excellent JPEGs images straight from the camera and has the option of raw shooting and and 4K video. A macro mode lets you focus on subjects just 3cm away, and Panasonic’s 4K photo mode can generate 8K images from burst sequences shot at 30 frames per second. With the 4K Photo mode you can even choose your focus point AFTER you’ve taken the picture. This is the best travel camera for those who want quality and versatility, but without the fuss of interchangeable lenses.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

7. Panasonic Lumix LX100 II A shorter-zoom compact for quality-conscious travel photographers Specifications Type: Compact Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds Megapixels: 17MP Lens: 24-75mm, f/1.7-2.8 (equiv.) LCD: 3in fixed, 1,24 million dots Viewfinder: EVF Continuous shooting: 11fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Enthusiast/expert TODAY'S BEST DEALS $797.99 View at BHPhoto Check Amazon 62 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Multi-aspect ratio sensor + Fast f/1.7-2.8 lens + 4K video, 4K Photo modes Reasons to avoid - Only 17 megapixels

The trouble with big sensors is that you need big lenses to go with them, so there goes any kind of pocketability – except that Panasonic has really hit the sweet spot with the LX100 II. It combines a Micro Four Thirds sensor not much smaller than the ASP-C sensors in most DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, with a compact body and miniaturised lens assembly that powers down in to a camera body slim enough to carry around anywhere. The LX100 II has a 16-megapixel ‘multi-aspect’ sensor, which means that you can use its native 4:3 aspect ratio, the 3:2 ratio used by most DSLRs and mirrorless models or a 16:9 ‘wide’ format without cropping the image and losing pixels. With a bigger sensor than the TZ200/ZS200, an external shutter speed dial, lens aperture ring and aspect ratio switch, the LX100 II one of the best travel cameras for enthusiasts and experts – you sacrifice zoom range, but gain image quality and features.

(Image credit: Sony)

Most of us want to travel as light as possible, and the featherweight 242g Cyber-shot HX99 lets you do just that. It's also amazingly compact at 102.0mm x 58.1mm x 35.5mm, yet somehow Sony has managed to squeeze in a 24-720mm-equivalent zoom lens. Of course this feat is only possible thanks to the use of a small 1/2.3-inch sensor, but Sony’s 18.2MP back-illuminated Exmor R sensor performs well for its size. It just beats rival cameras like Panasonic's TZ95/ZS80 for fine detail capture, and low light performance is also respectable given the titchy sensor. Extras like 4K video and Sony’s very effective Eye AF focus mode help sweeten the deal, as does a built-in EVF. This is very small, however, and you’ll have to pop it up from inside the camera before use, but at least the camera automatically turns itself on in the process, saving you some time.

(Image credit: Canon)

9. Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II You won't find a smaller zoom compact with a 1-inch sensor Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1in Megapixels: 20.1MP Lens: 28-84mm equivalent f/2-4.9 Screen type: 3in flip-up touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots Viewfinder: N/A Continuous shooting speed: 8.2fps Max video resolution: 1080p User level: Beginner/enthusiast TODAY'S BEST DEALS $449.99 View at Canon $489.12 View at Walmart $492.99 View at Walmart 462 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Great image quality + Incredibly small and sleek + Well priced for its sensor size Reasons to avoid - Pared-down controls can confuse - No 4K video or EVF - Slippery design

Canon makes several compact cameras with a 1-inch-size sensor, the G9 X Mark II being the smallest. At 98.0 x 57.9 x 31.3mm and 206g, it’s so compact you really need to hold one to appreciate how small this camera is. This does mean that the rear panel is dominated by the 3-inch screen, so physical buttons are few and they don’t include a typical 4-way navigation dial. The pared-down dimensions also mean you don’t get an electronic viewfinder, but then many EVFs on ultra-compact cameras are very small and uncomfortable to use, so you may not be missing out too much. Another space-saving compromise is the 3x zoom lens. Its f/2 maximum aperture is respectable, but by the 84mm-equivalent max zoom, this has shrunk to a meagre f/4.9. But if you don't mind the limited zoom range, the G9 X is the best travel camera when you want to spend less but still get the image quality of a 1-inch sensor.

(Image credit: Olympus)

So we round off our list with something very different. For some travelers, the only thing that matters is a camera that can stand water, ice, dust, rain and even impacts. The Olympus TG-6 might not have the zoom range or the large sensors of other cameras in our list, but if your travel photography is based around adventure rather than sightseeing, the TG-6 is probably a better fit. With its waterproof, crush-proof, shockproof and freeze-proof design, the TG-6 will withstand a lot more abuse than the average compact, but it's not only its tough credentials that impress. Raw shooting and 4K video recording are two rarities on waterproof compacts, while the 12MP sensor had its pixel count deliberately lowered over earlier model to make it produce better-quality images with lower noise. It was a brave move by Olympus, but a refreshing one too. New Microscope and Underwater modes improve the spec over the older TG-5, which you may still lingering in some stores.

