Best audio recorders for filmmaking and video production in 2021

The best audio recorders for filmmaking will ensure you always record high-quality sound. These portable digital recorders are industry-standard models that are small, portable and fit a range of budgets.

While you can get away with rescuing video footage in post-production if you've over or underexposed, recovering sound is not so easy. There is very little margin for error so you've got to get it right when recording. Viewers can often be a little sympathetic when it comes to shaky or incorrectly exposed footage but bad audio will have your viewers turning your film off in no time.

If you're serious about getting video, investing in one of the best audio recorders is a must. These external devices record audio separately so you'll have to pair it together in the best video editing software such as Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere Pro or iMovie. Once you've synced up the sound, any audio coming from the in-camera mic's can be deleted, you might find it helpful to sync up your audio using a clap or similar at the start of your recording.

Ranging widely in size and budget, there’s a good amount of choice on offer when it comes to audio recorders, although like any sector, there are brands that dominate and this time around it's Tascam and Zoom. However, with multiple options on offer, it means you should definitely be able to find an audio recorder that fits your needs and, more importantly, your budget.

Best audio recorders for filmmaking

The Zoom H6 is one of the most popular audio recorders on the market, packed with great features for videographers. It has multiple connections so you can choose to employ the X/Y mics for more ambient sound or add in a handheld mic via one of the four XLR inputs. Each separate input can be adjusted and monitored on the 2-inch color, LCD screen and as it takes standard-sized SD cards you'll never be short on memory.

2. Tascam DR-40X Best audio recorder for the money Specifications Recording formats: BWF, WAV & MP3 Mics and connections: Built-In Cardioid Condenser Stereo, 2 x XLR Internal memory: No Expandable memory: SD Card (up to 128GB) Battery type: 4 x AA Weight: 280g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $162.91 View at Amazon $199 View at Sweetwater Sound $199 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Affordable given high specifications + XY mics can change direction for ambient sound + Big LCD screen to display sound levels Reasons to avoid - Mains power plug not included

Compared to the Zoom H6., the Tascam DR-40X is more of an entry-level audio recorder but nonetheless, remains a common choice among videographers. It has two XLR inputs complemented by omnidirectional mics that can be switched from an A-B pattern to an X-Y pattern depending on the sort of ambient sound you want to capture. When filming indoors, there's no need to worry about swapping batteries as the DR-40X can be powered via a mains plug which you'll have to buy separately and audio is recorded onto an SD card so files can easily be transferred.

3. Roland R07 Best audio recorder for portability Specifications Recording formats: WAV & MP3 Mics and connections: Built-In Stereo Pair, 1 x 3.5 mm TRS Aux/Mic Input Internal memory: No Expandable memory: Micro SD Card (up tp 128GB) Battery type: 2 x AA Weight: 150g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $175.99 View at Musician's Friend $199.95 View at Amazon $199.99 View at Sweetwater Sound Reasons to buy + Savable presets for speeded up operation + Long battery life for extended use + Bluetooth for remote headphones Reasons to avoid - Only one mic input

The R07 is a great option for ‘Run & Gun’ videographers looking to capture improved sound for their productions. The small unit includes built in stereo microphones and a port to plug in a lav mic, should you be filming someone presenting to camera. There is a useful LCD to show sound levels, but the presence of Bluetooth means you can also monitor at a distance using bluetooth headphones (no cables to trip over here). The R07 can run for 15 hours off 2x AA batteries and features programmable Presets so once you find the right settings for a certain scene, you won’t have to program them again. What’s more, a rehearsal mode listens to your audio and adjusts the settings for you for optimal sound quality. A smartphone app enables remote control too, further enhancing the speedy operation of the R07.

4. Tascam DR-10 SG Good for hotshoe mounting Specifications Recording formats: WAV & MP3 Mics and connections: supercardioid shotgun microphone Internal memory: No Expandable memory: Micro SD Card (up to 128GB) Battery type: 1 x AAA Weight: 110g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $199.99 View at Amazon $199.99 View at Amazon $199.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + ‘All in one’ hotshoe mic system + Lightweight and compact for portability + Windshield provided for outdoor use Reasons to avoid - No extra input for lav mics or XLR leads

The DR-10 SG is an incredibly compact unit that is well suited to vloggers who want to shoot handheld but with improved audio. Essentially, the DR-10 SG is a hotshoe mic, with a built-in audio record that stores files on a Micro SD card. The device tips the scales at just 110 g (including batteries) and a supercardioid shotgun microphone captures sound in front of the lens. With four selectable EQ modes and audio pass-through to the camera, users can fine-tune the audio and the unit benefits from a shockmount, to reduce introducing unwanted audio when the camera is moved or knocked. A single AAA battery gives over eight hours of operation – impressive.

5. Sennheiser Memory Mic Best audio recorder for Android & iPhones Specifications Recording format: 16-bit, 48kHz .WAV files Connections: Bluetooth/USB-C Internal memory: 4 hours of audio Expandable memory: No Battery type: built-in rechargeable Li-Polymer Weight: 30g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $164.41 View at Walmart Prime $199.95 View at Amazon $199.95 View at Musician's Friend Reasons to buy + Innovative magnetic clip-on design is perfect for interviews + Free app lets you sync up audio + USB-C port for convenient recharging Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for every recording situation

This incredibly small and lightweight audio recorder is unlike anything else on the list. It's a clever recording solution for videographers who want to use their phone to record footage. You attach the Memory Mic to your subject via a magnetic clip, essentially turning it into a Bluetooth lav mic that records audio internally. Once you're done recording a scene, you can transfer and sync the audio with your video clips via Bluetooth and a free app for iOS or Android. It can record up to four hours of audio on a single charge and takes just two hours to charge back up to full power.

6. Tascam DR-60D MkII Good for rig systems Specifications Recording formats: BWF & WAV Mics and connections: 2 x Combo XLR-1/4” TRS inputs, plus 3.5 input Internal memory: No Expandable memory: SD Card (up to 32GB) Battery type: 4 x AA Weight: 510g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $198 View at Amazon $199 View at Sweetwater Sound $199 View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Professional-grade mixer and recorder + Pre-amps and phantom power for use of additional mics + AA battery powered for portability Reasons to avoid - SD card limited to 32GB

The DR-60D MkII may not look like a typical audio recorder, but the unit is perfect for videographers looking to take audio within their footage to the next level. This time around, the camera sits on top of the audio recorder, screwing into place where your tripod plate would go. With two XLR/TRS inputs, videographers can choose to add in audio from these sources with audio straight from your DSLR or mirrorless camera, which is recorded to a full-size SD card slot. A USB port enables remote powering of the unit and at the front you will find an LCD to display sound levels along with buttons to quickly playback clips you’ve recorded via your headphone. Phantom power sends a 48v signal to mics that need extra power and a mixer affords a high level of control on how the balance of sound will be recorded.

7. Zoom F1-LP Good for belt-clip use Specifications Recording formats: BWF, MP3, WAV Mics and connections: 1 x line out for lav mic & 1 x 10 pin port Internal memory: No Expandable memory: Micro SD Card (up to 32GB) Battery type: 2 x AAA Weight: 120g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $169.99 View at Amazon $169.99 View at Sweetwater Sound $169.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Lightweight and compact for portable use + 10-pin jack for Zoom mic accessories + AA battery powered for portability Reasons to avoid - No USB-C charging

The perfect two-track audio recorder for simply popping on your belt and presenting to camera at distance, as no connection to the camera is needed. The F1-LP records audio via a lav mic and is a good option for those videographers using non-DSLR cameras such as GoPros, smartphones or cameras like the DJI Osmo Pocket, as you can use the F1-LP to capture high-quality sound that you can merge with your footage in post-processing. If you would prefer not to use the lav mic, more ambient sound can be captured by adding one of Zoom’s mic accessories to the 10-pin jack (such as a Zoom’s hotshot module or XLR capsule). This versatility is even more impressive considering the F1-LP’s mid-level price-tag and the unit benefits further from an LCD to show information, a tally light to show when the unit is recording and a headphone port so audio can be monitored in real time.

8. Zoom H8 Best audio recorder for multiple inputs Specifications Recording formats: MP3, WAV Mics and connections: XLR/TRS combo jacks & 1 x 10-pin port Internal memory: No Expandable memory: SD Card (up to 512GB) Battery type: 4 x AA Weight: 354g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $399.99 View at Amazon $399.99 View at Sweetwater Sound $399.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Innovative apps for different applications + Colour touchscreen for ease of use + AA battery powered for portability Reasons to avoid - On the heavy side

One of the most versatile and professional recorders on the market, the H8 does it all. With no less than 6 XLR inputs and 10 inputs in total (via Zoom’s optional capsules), users can mic up a whole band when filming projects like music videos and includes Zoom’s multi-pin jack to add a selection of mic capsules. Powered by four AA batteries, the H8 features an innovative color touchscreen display that enables users to access the various app, including a Podcast app that boasts sound effect buttons and a Field app to capture ambient sound when out on-location. Music fans will appreciate the USB access to Zoom’s Guitar Lab that offers a number of amp simulation effects so you can create quality productions in your studio. Offering Phantom power the H8 can accommodate dynamic microphones and the audio is recorded to a SD card (up to 512GB).

What to look for in an audio recorder

Recording formats: Can the recorder capture audio in different file formats such as WAV and MP3 files? This gives versatility to your work flow and allows high quality audio to be added to your footage.

Different inputs: Look out for multiple inputs as this will allow you to mix up the microphones you use - from lav mics when presenting to XLR inputs for boom mics and shotgun mics to record ambient sound.

Internal memory: Most audio recorders enable users to record sound to a SD or MicroSD card. However, some also offer internal storage – useful if you filled up cards or have forgotten them.

LCD screen: Does the audio recorder offer an LCD? These are useful for not only adjust settings, but also for monitoring sound levels to make sure the audio isn’t too loud/quiet.

Bluetooth technology: Some audio recorders offer Bluetooth, which enable benefits such as remote control via a smartphone app, or the ability to monitor sound remotely via cable-free Bluetooth headphones.

