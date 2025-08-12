Camera accessory maker Peak Design just gave its best-selling bags and straps a colorful makeover. Peak Design has just launched four new colors, a move that translates into 75 new product options across the brand’s bags, straps, and pouches.

The move adds four new nature-inspired colors across several Peak Design product categories. Kelp is a deep green inspired by natural green tones. Ibis is an accent color inspired by the brightly hued bird of the same name. Ocean is a dark water-inspired blue. Eclipse – which was previously available in Peak Design’s newest products, including the Peak Design Roller and Outdoor backpacks – is a deep, nearly black purple.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

According to UK distributor Transcontinenta, the move is Peak Design’s largest color refresh to date and creates 75 new product variants across different series from backpacks to straps. The new colors are available across several different models and sizes in the Everyday Bags series, the Travel Bags series, and packing cubes. The new colorways are also available in Peak Design’s Capture Clip V3, as well as the company’s straps, including the Slide, Slide Lite, Leash, and Cuff.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design)

Transcontinenta notes that the color refresh is the first major update to those popular product lines in more than six years. The colors are designed to help the bags and straps feel more distinctive, the company notes.

Peak Design says the new colors arrive on the same existing lineup, allowing for more personalized color choices with the same features and functions. The newly launched colors also sit at the same retail price as the existing colors in the Peak Design lineup.

