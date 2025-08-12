Peak Design’s best-selling camera bags and straps? They just got more colorful with the brand’s biggest color refresh ever
Meet Eclipse, Kelp, Ibis, and Ocean, Peak Design’s newest colors that translate to 75 new products
Camera accessory maker Peak Design just gave its best-selling bags and straps a colorful makeover. Peak Design has just launched four new colors, a move that translates into 75 new product options across the brand’s bags, straps, and pouches.
The move adds four new nature-inspired colors across several Peak Design product categories. Kelp is a deep green inspired by natural green tones. Ibis is an accent color inspired by the brightly hued bird of the same name. Ocean is a dark water-inspired blue. Eclipse – which was previously available in Peak Design’s newest products, including the Peak Design Roller and Outdoor backpacks – is a deep, nearly black purple.
According to UK distributor Transcontinenta, the move is Peak Design’s largest color refresh to date and creates 75 new product variants across different series from backpacks to straps. The new colors are available across several different models and sizes in the Everyday Bags series, the Travel Bags series, and packing cubes. The new colorways are also available in Peak Design’s Capture Clip V3, as well as the company’s straps, including the Slide, Slide Lite, Leash, and Cuff.
Transcontinenta notes that the color refresh is the first major update to those popular product lines in more than six years. The colors are designed to help the bags and straps feel more distinctive, the company notes.
Peak Design says the new colors arrive on the same existing lineup, allowing for more personalized color choices with the same features and functions. The newly launched colors also sit at the same retail price as the existing colors in the Peak Design lineup.
You may also like
Browse the best camera bags or the best camera straps.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.