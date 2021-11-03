Best on-camera monitors in 2021: external screens and video recorders for filmmakers

If you've just started out in video, on-camera monitors may seem like a luxury. Experienced videographers will tell you otherwise. As well as enlarging the display to make recording easier, lots of on-camera monitors can also improve your camera's video output. Whether you're shooting on a cine camera, a mirrorless or a DSLR, an external monitor is a necessity if you want to get serious about filmmaking.

You might think you don't want to add weight to your setup or make it any bigger but an on-camera monitor is worth it. The extra big display means when you're shooting you can see a more accurate, live representation of your footage. Should there be a speck of dust on your lens or sensor, you'll be able to tell much easier on a 7-inch screen rather than a 3-inch screen.

Some of the more high-end on-camera monitors not only increase the size of your display but can improve your camera's video functionality. For example, when shooting with a Panasonic Lumix S5 and an Atomos Ninja V external recorder, you can shoot 12-bit RAW instead of 10-bit 4:2:2 with its internal recording. On-camera monitors are also great additions if your camera lacks features such as a fully articulating screen such as the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K.

Even if you have features turned on such as focus peaking, zebra lines and false colors, an on-camera monitor lets you apply frame monitors which can reveal flickers that smaller monitors might not. They also enable you to proof content and show other people on set without having to cram around a small screen.

In this list, we run through the best external monitors and video recorders around so you can get the big picture experience before you hit your editing suite and it’s too late to re-shoot.

Best on-camera monitors in 2021

The Atomos Ninja V has become the industry standard of external recorders. It's such a popular choice among videographers and filmmakers due to its beautifully calibrated 5-inch HDR display and its ability to support 4K capture up to 60fps, ProRes HQ, H.265, 4:2:2 and DNxHR - just to name a few codecs. Many mirrorless cameras released today come with the capabilities to output 10 or 12-bit video at 60fps, but only when connected via a HDMI cable to an external recorder. The Ninja V will even support up to 6K Apple ProResRAW which is really impressive considering the price.

Of course, not all cameras will output 4K and it's not going to improve your camera's video output if it doesn't have the capabilities to start with. You'll need to check the specifications of your camera to find out if it's compatible with the Atmos Ninja V.

If you're a serious filmmaker working with some of the best cinema cameras, you might want to consider the Atomos Shogun which has a larger, 7-inch screen with recording capabilities.

2: Atomos Shinobi Best HDR on-camera monitor Specifications Screen size: 5.2-inch Screen tech: LCD Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Recording capabilities: No Batteries: Sony L-Style Touchscreen: Yes HDR: Yes Brightness: 1000 nits TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $299 View at Amazon $299 View at Focus Camera 43 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Incredibly light + Excellent HDR display Reasons to avoid - No locator pins - won't work with all Ninja accessories - Plastic body

If you're just looking for an external monitor and don't need recording capabilities, the Atomos Shinobi delivers the display quality of the Atomos Ninja V but at a fraction of the price. It's the perfect choice for vloggers who shoot with a camera with limited screen articulation such as the Sony A7 III or the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K which has a fixed display.

You can easily view waveform and histogram information thanks to its intuitive menu. With its centrally mounted battery, the Shinobi is nicely balanced which is perfect for when you need to shoot with a gimbal. Whether you're a photographer or videographer, the screen on the Shinobi will be able to accurately display HDR pictures which a camera's native screen won't be able to do. The standard model comes with HDMI connectors but you can choose to go for the Atomos Shinobi SDI which has lockable SDI sockets.

3: Blackmagic Video Assist 5” 12G HDR Most premium 5-inch monitor/recorder Specifications Screen size: 5-inch Screen type: LCD Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Recording capabilities: Yes Batteries: Sony L-Style Battery slots Touchscreen: Yes HDR: Yes Brightness: 2500 nits TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $795 View at Amazon $795 View at BHPhoto $795 View at Focus Camera Reasons to buy + RAW capture + Bright HDR display Reasons to avoid - No RAW capture over HDMI - Reflective screen

The Blackmagic Video Assist 5-inch is the only recorder in our round-up that can capture Blackmagic's own RAW code video introduced on its Pocket Cinema Camera Range, and is an ideal option for any editors who use Davinci Resolve to grade and edit.

Announced at IBC 2019, it excited video enthusiasts given its potential to tap into the RAW potential of compatible Canon and Panasonic cameras - Blackmagic is in talks with both manufacturers to ensure Video Assist works well with their products.

While Blackmagic RAW video has to be captured using the SDI ports, rather than the HDMI ports, for now, the monitor’s excellent display and recording credentials coupled with its dual-SD card slots should appeal to anyone who wants the convenience of SD card capture with their video recorder, more ports and a brighter screen than that offered by the excellent Atomos Ninja V. Naturally, though, you’ll be paying extra for the privilege.

4: Atomos Shogun 7 Best 7-inch on-camera monitor/recorder Specifications Screen size: 7-inch Screen tech: LCD Screen resolution: 1920 x 1200 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Recording capabilities: Yes Batteries: 2x Sony L-series NP-F Touchscreen: Yes HDR: Yes Brightness: 1500 nits TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $1,299 View at Amazon $1,299 View at Focus Camera $1,478 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super-bright 7-inch screen + Built-in video recorder + Feature-packed + SDI inputs/outputs Reasons to avoid - 2.5in SSD drive costs extra - No buttons

This is essentially the 7-inch version of the Atomos Ninja V and is the perfect solution for those who need an external video recorder with a large built-in screen for monitoring footage. Offering real-time recording to 4K formats including ProRes RAW and CinemaDNG, the bigger screen will help you monitor the footage better – allowing you to check focus precisely right across the frame. You can also monitor exposure accutately, thanks to built-in presets that allow the screen to give an accurate translation of camera manufacturer's Log video formats. With a bright 1500nit and over 15 stops of real dynamic range, this screen is suitable for use on location as well as in studio settings. This a powerful unit for both cinematographers or multi-camera streamed productions.

5: SmallHD 702 Touch Best on-camera monitor for outdoor use Specifications Screen size: 7-inch Screen tech: LCD Screen resolution: : 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Recording capabilities: No Batteries: Sony L-Style Battery slots Touchscreen: Yes HDR: 8-bit display, 10-bit processing Brightness: 1500 nits TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $1,399 View at Amazon $1,399 View at Adorama Prime $1,439.10 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly bright display + Premium across-the-board Reasons to avoid - One of the pricer 7-inch monitor - No 10-bit (true-HDR) display

This 7-inch monitor gets desert-viewable levels of bright with its 1500-nit, Full HD display, complete with 160-degree viewability and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. With a dual Sony L-series battery plate, it’s easy to get the SmallHD 702 Touch powered up for a day-long shoot without the need for wires. Its aluminium unibody is rich and rugged, and the hardened glass display only adds to its appeal. With a 3G SDI input/output and HDMI input/output, the chances are it’ll work perfectly with whatever you’re shooting. Despite everything it can do, it’s still relatively compact and lightweight, making it the top-dog for outdoor shooters in need of a high-quality, easy to view, 7-inch external monitor.

If you want the most affordable big-screen option around, then the Lilliput A7s offers sensational value, ingesting 4K content despite costing less than £200. It includes all the overlays and features you’d expect from an external monitor like focus-peaking, levels, histogram and more. In the box, the A7s comes with a silicone case for added protection, a sun hood and a sturdy metal ball-mount. Unlike the pricier monitors in our list, its screen isn’t touch-sensitive, so all interaction relies on the buttons, though thanks to an ergonomic scroll wheel, it doesn’t feel too cumbersome. In turn, if you’re okay with old-school inputs and want the biggest screen-to-dollar ratio to proof your footage or photos on, the Lilliput is a no-fuss option that’s both functional and affordable

If you’re looking for a bright, 7-inch, Full HD monitor with a touchscreen that costs less than £300/$300, meet the Desview R7, a big-screened beauty that delivers 1000 nits of brightness, an incredibly intuitive touch-interface and a host of accessories in the box at a great price. Ideal for outdoor shoots even in the freezing cold, it isn’t just bright, it also offers a combination of touchscreen and button input, so even if you’re wearing gloves, you can still swap custom profiles and change key settings without having to interact with the tap and swipe-centric display. Given the Desview R7’s greater than 400 pixels-per-inch sharpness, it’s one of the crisper displays around, and while it doesn’t have an HDR screen, it can still preview HDR content.

The most affordable monitor we’d recommend is the Feelworld FW568 5.5, a compact monitor capable of displaying 4K content on its 500-nit Full HD display. Complete with a sun shade and tilt arm in the box, at under $200/£200, it represents fantastic value. Just like the Lilliput A7s, with no touch display, it’s less intuitive for indoor shoots, but the benefit of buttons can’t be overstated when out and about and shooting with gloves on. Additionally, the FW568 has plenty of tricks up its sleeves, from histogram, false color and exposure peaking overlays through to an Anamorphic mode and a headphone output. Weighing just 175g, its plastic construction doesn’t feel super-premium, but the low weight does make this monitor a great addition to a run-and-gun gimbal setup.

9: Atomos Shinobi 7 High-quality 7-inch external monitor Specifications Screen size: 7-inch Screen tech: LCD Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Recording capabilities: No Batteries: Sony L-Style x2 Touchscreen: Yes HDR: Yes Brightness: 2200 nits Weight: 577g /. 1.04lb TODAY'S BEST DEALS $699 View at Amazon Prime $699 View at Amazon $699 View at Focus Camera Reasons to buy + 2200 nit brightness + Excellent HDR display + Dual battery slots Reasons to avoid - Plastic body

This is the big brother of the the original Shinobi, offering a much larger 7inch display - and billed as the movie directors and focus directors, but also as a great presentation screen for vloggers wanting to see clearly what they are recording. Its bright 2200-nit screen is the key attraction here - but it also does much more than just monitoring your image. With HDR capability - it offers built-in Log conversion, so you can see what your raw footage is likely to look like when edited, and you can even load up your own LUTs via the built-in SD card slot.

