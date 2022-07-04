Camera rumors in 2022: what cameras are coming, officially and otherwise!

With 2022 well underway, the camera rumors are picking up steam faster than a speeding locomotive.

Spring is in the air in the northern hemisphere, along with a number of huge camera rumors that have already come into bloom – from the full-frame 8K Canon EOS R5 C (opens in new tab) to the latest flagship Micro Four Thirds cameras, the Olympus OM-1 (opens in new tab) and Panasonic GH6 (opens in new tab).

With both the 35mm and Micro Four Thirds formats already having had huge updates in 2022, what's next for the key players in the APS-C arena like Sony, Canon and Fujifilm? And after the rousing success of the Nikon Z fc (opens in new tab), will we see more retro-styled cameras on the way?

We’ve rounded up all the rumors that have been debated and discussed. Make sure to take a healthy pinch of salt with each of them, but also be conscious that there's often fire where there's smoke!

Canon rumors 2022

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon is always the subject of more camera rumors than any other manufacturer, in large part because it has been the most prolific photographic patenter for 35 consecutive years (opens in new tab).

Last year saw some of its most innovative products ever, with the launch of the 30fps, stacked sensor, eye-control AF Canon EOS R3, the "personal family photographer" Canon PowerShot Px (opens in new tab), and the radical camera that looks like a Pixar character, the Canon Posture Fit (opens in new tab). Not to mention its first venture into 3D VR, with the EOS VR System and the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye (opens in new tab) lens.

And of course, Canon kicked off 2022 with the 8K 60p, Dual Base ISO powerhouse that it the Canon EOS R3. In other words, what we're seeing from Canon in the new RF-mount era is a dynamic, daring, convention-defying company – a far cry from the conservative, careful, iterative company of a few years prior. So what is the biggest camera manufacturer in the world beavering away on right now?

Canon Komoko

(Image credit: Canon)

Teased at CES 2022 (opens in new tab), Canon is working on a new virtual reality video system named Kokomo, which enables users to make face-to-face, real-time "ImmersiveCall" video calls in an experiential 3D environment. The in-development Kokomo software is described by Canon as an "exciting new way of connecting" and "an innovation in virtual reality that combines the 3D experience of beautiful and life-like VR destinations with video calling.

The system will require a VR headset, and will be powered by Canon cameras along with a newly designed app for your smartphone. As you might expect, the system will ultimately accommodate the innovative Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye Lens (opens in new tab) – a specifically 3D optic designed to deliver immersive 8K VR content for the Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab).

You can read more about the technology here (opens in new tab).

In other news, the speculation about a new Canon APS-C mirrorless camera was well founded. In fact, as we know, Canon launched not only the EOS R7, which we already predicted, but a lower-end EOS R10 too.

There's plenty more to look forward to from Canon, though...

Canon EOS R1

With the R5 and R6 now firmly established, respectively replacing the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS 6D Mark II (opens in new tab), and the R3 resurrecting the 3-series pro product line, it looks like the next DSLR to be succeeded by a mirrorless model will be none other than the flagship sports camera, the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III (opens in new tab).

Now, you'll need to take this with such a huge grain of salt that it's dangerous for your sodium levels, but here are some leaked Canon EOS R1 specs (opens in new tab): it will supposedly boast an 85MP global shutter sensor, capable of continuous 20fps bursts at the full 85MP resolution 40fps when cropped to 21MP, with Quad Pixel AF, in-body image stabilization capable of up to 9 stops, along with 15.5 stops of dynamic range with a maximum ISO sensitivity of 1.6 million.

Sound too good to be true? It probably is. But then again, the specs of the R5 sounded too good to be true when they first leaked, too…

Canon EOS RS

Not to be confused with the EOS R5, rumors persist that Canon is developing a high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera to compete with the likes of the 61MP Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab). In fact, we've even seen some reports suggesting that a medium format-rivaling 100MP EOS R (opens in new tab) is being worked on.

The latest rumblings come in the form of a list of purported specs for what has been dubbed the Canon EOS RS (opens in new tab) – a nod to the Canon EOS 5DS, which is the 50MP high-res DSLR that the mirrorless version would effectively replace.

According to these claims, we can expect an 80MP sensor, with a slightly larger body than the EOS R that comprises a bigger grip, LCD and EVF. Additionally, it is claimed that the "viewfinder" (it is unclear whether this is the EVF or the LCD) can be tilted up and down, and that the camera possesses a "new style" of joystick (potentially the Smart Controller from the 1D X Mark III (opens in new tab) that also features on the R3) along with dual SD card slots.

Canon EOS RP replacement and 'big brother'

The Canon EOS RP (opens in new tab) was one of the first EOS R cameras out of the gate, so it makes sense that it would be due a refresh. We understand that it's getting a replacement which – happily – is expected to be cheaper than the original.

The other half of this picture is that the EOS RP is expected to get a 'bigger brother' camera, to fill the sizeable gap that will occur between the entry-level replacement and its next-nearest cousin, the EOS R6. Details are scant on this camera right now, though we know it won't be an 'EOS R Mark II'.

Canon EOS C50 and C90

Also expected to join the party in 2022 are the Canon EOS C50 (opens in new tab) and C90, two more cinema cameras with RF lens mounts. While we don't know much at present, we're hoping we won't have long to wait, as these cameras are expected to make their debuts around the midpoint of the year.

Canon EOS R100

Immediately after Nikon released it's new vlogger-friendly APS-C mirrorless, the Nikon Z30 (opens in new tab), rumors started flying around about a rival vlogging camera from Canon. "Nikon announced the Nikon Z30 Z-mount camera targeting vloggers and people that want a small camera body. Canon will be releasing a similar camera sometime this year," reported (opens in new tab) popular site Canon Rumors.

Touted as (opens in new tab) the Canon EOS R100, is sounds as if Canon is getting ready to release release an RF-mount APS-C camera with a similar form factor as the EOS M6 Mark II – BUT with the vlogging market in mind.

To us this sounds like it it makes sense, as the the Canon EOS M6 Mark II (opens in new tab) already seems to have been discontinued (opens in new tab) in a number of territories as Canon adjusts its strategy with the EOS M line. If there was a replacement for the M6 Mark II line, it would likely enable Canon to create a more popular product that arguably never found an audience with the EF-M mount. It would also introduce a specifically vlogging-oriented body – which is very much lacking – to the EOS R ecosystem.

Canon EOS-M vlogging camera

(Image credit: Canon News / JPO)

The future of Canon's EOS M series of mirrorless cameras remains a popular talking point, particularly with the Canon EOS M50 Mark II (opens in new tab) offering but minor upgrades to the line.

Intriguingly, though, the future of Canon's APS-C system might lie in this – a vlogging camera that's essentially an interchangeable lens version of the DJI Osmo Pocket (opens in new tab) / DJI Pocket 2 (opens in new tab).

A handheld vlogging camera with a built-in gimbal, making use of the best Canon EF-M lenses (opens in new tab), would be an ingenious implementation of Canon's APS-C system. And given that it has already been the subject of around nine patents, it certainly feels like a product that's likely to be realized…

HOWEVER, the launch of the APS-C EOS R7 and R10 have left a big cloud of doubt over the whole EOS M line-up, especially since the top model, the EOS M6 II has now been discontinued.

Sadly, patents and rumors don't always lead to actual products.

The Canon verdict

What we think: Canon seems to have gone all in on mirrorless, but not just in the sense of traditional camera bodies – more and more we're seeing it stretch the boundaries of photo products, with concept cameras like the PowerShot Pick and Posture Fit. Sony has fought fire with napalm in responding to the EOS R5 with the Sony A1, and Canon has returned a ferocious salvo of its own in the form of the 30fps, eye-controlled Canon EOS R3 – which may also spell the beginning of the end for mechanical shutters.