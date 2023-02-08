Hands on: Canon EOS R50 review

The Canon EOS R50 is what would happen if the M50 Mark II and the R10 had a baby. Carrying over the incredibly small and compact size of the M50 and improving upon its specs in every way, with the excellent sensor and processor from the R10, the Canon EOS R50 makes a serious play to be one of the best pocket-friendly cameras today. With a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, capable of full-width 4K with a wealth of social media-friendly shooting modes, this camera might be the content creator's new best friend.

Canon might not be willing to admit it, but the Canon EOS R50 seems to indicate that the EOS M experiment is over.

If nothing else, it's pretty inarguable that the Canon EOS R50 is the spiritual replacement for the Canon EOS M50 Mark II (opens in new tab), released in 2020 (as a very marginal update to the original Canon EOS M50 (opens in new tab) from 2018).

The EOS M range of cameras sold exceptionally well, being the favorites of many a vlogger and travel photographer who wanted a small social media-oriented camera – and the M50 in particular was a fixture on our list of the best cameras for vlogging (opens in new tab).

Whether Canon ever took the EOS M seriously is up for debate, releasing more camera bodies than it ever made lenses – and a new lens for the EF-M mount has not been released since 2018. However, Canon has avoided repeating the same mistakes with its second attempt at mirrorless; in only 5 years it has released 13 EOS R camera bodies and 33 RF-mount lenses, and with no signs of slowing down.

Still, while the EOS M50 will continue to be sold, the Canon EOS R50 manages to supersede its spiritual predecessor in almost every way.

Canon EOS R50: Specifications

Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C (1.6x crop)

Processor: Digic X

Lens mount: Canon RF, RF-S

Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus II with 4,503 AF positions (3,713 for video)

ISO range: 100-32,000 (exp to 51,200)

Video: 1080p up to 120p, 4K up to 30p (uncropped)

Viewfinder: 0.39 OLED EVF, 2.36 million dots

Memory card: 1x UHS-I SD

LCD: 2.95" fully articulating touchscreen, 1.62 million dots

Max burst: 15fps electronic shutter, 12fps mechanical

In-body image stabilization: None

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth (4.2), UVC, canon.connect, Multifunction Shoe, micro HDMI, USB-C, microphone

Size: 116.3 x 85.5 x 68.8 mm

Weight: Black 328g body only (375g with card and battery) • White 329g (376g)

Canon EOS R50: Key features

The Canon EOS R50 produces 24.2MP still images using its APS-C-sized sensor – which is the same one featured in the Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab). It is also capable of 15 frames per second continuous shooting speeds using the electronic shutter, which is incredibly quick and would have been unthinkable for a camera of this size and cost just a few years ago.

The EOS R50 uses the Canon RF mount, which supports RF-S lenses designed for its APS-C lineup of cameras – so it goes without saying that EF-M mount lenses for EOS M cameras will not work with this one, meaning that those hoping for a quick upgrade from the M50 might be disappointed.

Canon's APS-C sensors have a crop factor of 1.6x (unlike the standard 1.5x crop of APS-C sensors from other manufacturers), meaning that the same focal length displayed on your lens is narrower than on a full-frame camera, so this is something to bear in mind if you like to shoot very wide.

Video can be captured in 4K 30p, which has been oversampled from 6K, or in FullHD (1080p) up to 120p. The R50 uses the entire width of the sensor, so there is no forced video crop (unlike the M50 line), though there is the aforementioned 1.6x APS-C crop.

The R50 has no in-body stabilization, but can use Canon's digital stabilization system, or employ the optical stabilization present in most of Canon's lens lineup.

The camera possesses Canon's insanely good Dual Pixel Autofocus, but it is a pared-down AF and does not have the latest subject-tracking additions from Canon's higher-spec cameras, including horses or airplanes. It does have face and eye detection, though it lacks Canon's automatic eye priority (which switches between a subject's closest eye during video recording).

The R50 comes with the usual selection of ports including a micro HDMI, 3.5 audio jack, and USB-C connection. There are also a number of wireless connectivity options with built-in WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, UVC, image.canon, and the Multifunction Shoe.

There are a number of features specific for content creation, such as a selectable aspect ratio for social media (like natively shooting in 16:9). The R50 can also shoot in vertical orientation and save the end result in a vertical orientation, so that it can be used immediately in mobile apps like TikTok.

There are new creative options in Scene Intelligent Auto. Creative bracketing is one new example, enabling you to automatically apply different creative filters to your images, giving a choice of effects. The camera also has a Panoramic mode that will automatically stitch several images into one panoramic photo, just like your phone.

Canon EOS R50: Build and handling

If you didn't think the EOS R10 could shrink down any further, then think again. The EOS R50 is an even more miniature version of that camera, and it sits very much in the EOS R family of styling, dropping the more boxy hard edges from the M50 for smooth curves.

A few buttons from the R10 have fallen by the wayside, with the R50 more closely resembling its EOS M brethren. On the top there is just one control wheel, a mode select dial, an ISO button, and a record button. On the rear of the camera there is no joystick, but the usual selection of buttons is there, matching the M50. The inclusion of an articulating touchscreen will make vlogging and shooting at awkward angles much easier.

The camera comes in the usual all-black or is available in a white and silver color combo. Personally I am not a fan of the white camera, as combined with its tiny size I think it makes it look a little like a children's toy rather than a serious bit of photography gear.

Looks-wise, Canon has stuck to its guns with the R50; this looks very much like a Canon camera. For a camera that has a big focus on vlogging, it is notable that Canon has not tried to make this look a little more on-trend with today's image-conscious influencers.

With classic-looking cameras growing in popularity, from the Fujifilm X100V (opens in new tab) to the Nikon Z fc (opens in new tab), Canon seems to believe (or has the sales data to show) that familiar looks and ergonomics over chasing trends is still the winning formula.

Canon EOS R50: Performance

The R50 shares the same 24.2MP APS-C sensor and Digic X processor as the R10, and we were blown away by that camera when we tested it, so we are expecting some very big things from the R50 when we put it through its paces in the lab.

With a focus on vlogging and hybrid content creation, it is great to see that the camera uses the full width of its sensor to capture oversampled 4K footage. Gone is the frustrating video crop that has plagued previous Canon cameras like the M50, although you still need to deal with the 1.6x crop from using an APS-C sensor.

That 1.6x crop can come in handy, though, and with fast 15fps burst shooting you can even use this camera for some wildlife and sports photography, with more affordable optics like the Canon RF 600mm f/11 IS STM (opens in new tab) and Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM (opens in new tab) being more appropriate sized telephoto lenses for this miniature camera.

This actually puts it as a faster readout than the Canon EOS R5, which just shows how fast camera technology is moving, and how quickly new developments trickle down to the lower end of the market.

Social media-focused additions such as vertical video shooting and creative filters are very welcome additions, that should make content creation even faster and more seamless and cement this camera's purpose.

One thing you won't find on this video-focused camera is in-body stabilization, which is a shame, but that is really to be expected at this price point. However, the camera does make use of Canon's in-built digital stabilization at the expense of a tighter crop, or you can rely on optical image stabilization in the latest RF and RF-S lenses.

Canon EOS R50: Early verdict

The Canon EOS R50 is the perfect companion for content creators and travelers that want a small and simple-to-use camera. An APS-C sensor combined with interchangeable lenses is going to be a step up in quality from any compact camera or camera phone used to create online content.

With the guided UI and Canon's straightforward menus, it couldn't be simpler to use. With a solid spec sheet, including 24.2MP still images and 4K video, you can get a lot of quality from this tiny camera.

Canon has also gone a long way to make connecting a camera to a phone or laptop as simple as possible, with several different methods of wirelessly transferring files, removing the barriers that might slow workflows previously so that content can get online faster.