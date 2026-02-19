Who needs 102MP? The 16MP Kodak Pixpro FZ55 compact camera keeps winning – is the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema next?

The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 features modest specs, yet it dominates Japan's sales charts

For years, the industry pushed resolution higher, sensors larger and prices further out of reach. And the real question isn't whether hundreds of megapixels are impressive – it's who actually needs them.

Because here's the twist: in 2025, compact cameras topped Japanese sales lists. Not a single mirrorless model made the Top 10 in BCN+R's yearly ranking; sitting comfortably at number 1 was the 16MP Kodak Pixpro FZ55 – a cheap and cheerful compact camera available for only $139.99 / £114 / AU$228.65.

Most people don't require enormous RAW files, advanced autofocus tracking or burst speeds. They don't want to study exposure theory before taking a family photo. They don't want to carry a camera that costs as much as a used car.

That's precisely where the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 thrives. It offers a modest 16MP sensor, a 5x optical zoom and auto-everything operation in a body barely larger than a credit card.

It doesn't pretend to compete with professional gear. It simply delivers accessible photography. And that accessibility matters. But the compact camera revival isn't only about price – it's about experience.

Users are discovering dedicated cameras as physical tools, separate from smartphones. Pressing a shutter button feels intentional. Composing with a zoom lens feels different from tapping a screen. Carrying a small camera changes how you see moments.

Yes, camera phones have become incredibly advanced. But they don't replace the tactile joy of shooting with a device built solely for photography.

Compact cameras aren't just simple – they're playful

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema prioritizes fun over flawless resolution (Image credit: Future)

At the moment, manufacturers are leaning into nostalgia, retro design, film-inspired color modes, and creative imperfection.

Recent releases have embraced that spirit, but the most intriguing example so far might be the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema.

It feels like time travel in camera form. A retro-styled body. An 'Eras Dial' that applies presets inspired by video characteristics over the decades. The ability to shoot stills and video. And, crucially, the instant charm the Instax line is known for.

It's one of the strangest cameras we've seen – and one of the most entertaining.

On paper, it's hardly impressive. A 5MP sensor. Premium pricing of $409.95 / £329 / AU$599. Early mode quirks. Modest battery life. Measured purely by specifications, it shouldn't compete with anything in 2026.

But that's not the point.

Perfection is not the goal – enjoyment is

The cheap and cheerful compact cameras show: photography is less about megapixels, it's about experience (Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Future)

The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 wins because it lowers the barrier to creating photography. The newly released Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema could win because it adds personality and nostalgia on top of simplicity.

One offers straightforward access to photography. The other offers creative experimentation wrapped in instant gratification.

After years of spec-sheet escalation, the market appears to be recalibrating. Not everyone wants 100-plus megapixels. Not everyone wants complexity. Not everyone wants to shoot everything on a phone.

Sometimes 16 megapixels is enough.

Sometimes 5 megapixels – and a dial that enables you to pretend that you're shooting in 1985 – is enough.

The compact camera comeback isn't about rejecting technology. It's about rediscovering why people picked up a camera in the first place.

And that might be the most important shift of all.

