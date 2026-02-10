Rumors of a stills-focused Nikon ZR sound barmy, but a compact full-frame camera without a viewfinder isn’t beyond the pale. Just ask Lumix and Sigma…
Whether it’s the Lumix S9, Sigma BF, Fujifilm X-M5 or Nikon Z30, modern photographers aren’t all fazed by viewfinderless cameras. Could whispers of a stills-focused Nikon ZR be a stroke of genius or a full-frame compact too far?
With January out of the way, it’s officially camera silly season. I’ve seen all sorts of camera rumors as to what the biggest brands may (or may not) have in store for the year ahead, but talk of a full-frame Nikon Z-Series camera with no viewfinder has really piqued my interest and is a departure from the usual Nikon Z9 II and Nikon Zfc II talk. A report from Nikon Rumors tells of a camera that would essentially be a stills-focused Nikon ZR, with a slimline (22-25mm) body.
Judging by the very limited details, this would be a camera in the same vein as the Panasonic Lumix S9 or Sigma BF. If you’re a traditionalist, you’ll probably dismiss the prospect of a stills-focused camera without a viewfinder as a photographic oxymoron, but you need look no further than the ‘Big N’s’ own Nikon Z30 and the Fujifilm X-M5 to know that there’s an awful lot of appetite for viewfinderless cameras.
I’ll admit it, I was never a big fan of the Nikon Z30, but I cannot deny its enduring popularity in Japan. And as a photographer who yearns for a small ‘beater’ camera to carry around on a daily basis, I have, on numerous occasions, sat staring at a Fujifilm X-M5 in my shopping basket (and thus far resisted).
My only concern here is that the aforementioned APS-C pairing follows a small-and-affordable mantra, which will likely be lost, were Nikon to release a full-frame version, which – you would think – would at least boast a similar spec as the Nikon Zf or even Nikon Z6 III.
And yet, ‘stills focused’ doesn’t have to mean devoid of all video functionality. If Nikon were to release a photography-themed Nikon ZR, with Z6 III specs, I could see it being an attractive second body for content creators who want a versatile and portable stills camera that’s also a riggable option for video, but wouldn't miss the ZR’s RED codec, power zoom and other hardcore video gubbins.
An interesting tidbit of information is this statement from Nikon Rumors: “Recently, several readers emailed me, saying they use the Nikon ZR for photography and highlighting its advantages in form factor and size.”
I’ve handled the Nikon ZR quite a bit since its launch, and I struggle to imagine using it for photography, but we as photographers all have different preferences and if some users are enjoying taking the odd snap with their ZR, this could bode well for a more photography-focused release. However, something the ZR has over any other consumer camera is its large 4-inch rear screen. Were Nikon to launch this fabled full-frame compact-style camera, I could only assume that it wouldn't inherit the ZR's screen real estate, but it would be a very interesting camera if it did.
As always, everything in this article is pure speculation unless we receive an official announcement or development announcement from Nikon. But it’s always nice to hear rumblings of new cameras that aren’t simply successors to existing models. Watch this space.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
