This travel-friendly Sony mirrorless kit is $750 less than the brand’s popular compact camera right now

The Sony RX100 VII has long been a favorite compact camera thanks to its one-inch sensor and zoom lens – but last year, the high demand for compact cameras and new tariffs pushed the price of the popular point-and-shoot up by a massive $500. But one of the effects of the higher list price on Sony’s most popular point-and-shoot? Sony’s compact mirrorless systems look even more enticing.

Case in point? The Sony A6400 with a kit lens, memory card, bag and extra battery is $750 less than the $1,698 Sony RX100 VII right now, thanks to a temporary $250 price drop on the mirrorless camera.

The Sony A6400 isn’t going to fit in a pocket, but it’s quite small for a mirrorless system. The camera body weighs 12.7 oz. The camera’s rangefinder-inspired viewfinder makes for a relatively compact design, measuring 4.7 inches wide, 2.6 inches high, and 2.4 inches deep.

Of course, that’s without a lens – the Sony 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 II will add on another 3.8 oz and another 1.2 inches to the front of the camera. While that may not be pocketable, that’s still a fairly small system that’s easy to tuck into a small bag.

What the A6400 lacks in pocketability, it makes up for in specs. The mirrorless houses a 24.2MP APS-C sensor. That’s about 2.8 times more surface area than the one-inch sensor on the popular RX100 VII. Larger sensors translate into more bokeh and boosted image quality in low light.

No, the kit lens with the A6400 isn’t quite as long, and the system isn’t as pocketable as Sony’s point-and-shoots. But if doesn’t have to fit in your pocket, you can get more flexibility and better image quality at a lower price point with one of the brand’s travel-friendly mirrorless cameras. Unlike a compact camera, it’s easy to expand a mirrorless camera’s capabilities by adding a new interchangeable lens.

