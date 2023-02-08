Hands on: Canon EOS R8 review

The Canon EOS R8 kind of does it all. Whatever your photographic genre, this camera can shoot it. The R8 does not scrimp on technology, using the same sensor and processor as the R6 Mark II, with the latest subject recognition and tracking, 24.2MP images, ISO all the way up to 102400, and that blistering 40fps shooting speed. So what’s the catch? Well, ergonomic compromises have been made, with no joystick or thumb dial on the back of the camera, no IBIS, smaller batteries that won’t shoot as long, and only one awkwardly placed SD card.

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The Canon EOS R8 reminds us just what a long way Canon has come since launching the original EOS R nearly four years ago – and just how many cameras, for many kinds of consumers, the R system now encompasses.

At the end of 2022, the R series was up to 11 camera bodies and 31 lenses, and after producing some of the best Canon cameras (opens in new tab) to date, from the flagship Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab) to the entry level Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab), the company has showed no signs of slowing down.

The Canon EOS R8, despite being one numerical value below the APS-C-equipped Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab), actually sports a full-frame sensor. Canon says that the R8 sits between the Canon EOS RP (opens in new tab), its entry level full-frame camera, and the Canon EOS R6 Mark II (opens in new tab), for serious enthusiasts and professionals. And the EOS R8 is certainly a bit of a Frankenstein’s monster of the two, whether you see it is an upgraded RP or a down-specced R6 Mark II.

Canon EOS R8: Specifications

Sensor: 24.2MP full frame CMOS

Image processor: Digic X

Lens mount: Canon RF

Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, 4,897 AF positions (4,067 for video)

ISO range: 100-102,400 (exp 50-204,800)

Video: 4K up to 60p (6K oversampled), 1080p up to 180fps, C-Log3, HDR PQ, 4:2:2 10-bit

Viewfinder: 0.39 OLED EVF, 2.36 million dots, 120fps

Memory card: 1x UHS-II SD

LCD: 3" fully articulating touchscreen, 1.62 million dots

Max burst: 40fps electronic shutter, 6fps first curtain electronic shutter

Connectivity: USB-C, WiFi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth (4.2), micro HDMI, microphone, headphone, RS-60E3 terminal, Multifunction Shoe

Size: 132.5 x 86.1 x 70mm

Weight: 414g body only (461g with card and battery)

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

Canon EOS R8: Key features

The Canon EOS R8 uses the same 24.2MP sensor as the R6 Mark II, and also offers the same ISO range (which is expandable up to a whopping 102,400). The R8 can autofocus down to -6.5EV.

It also replicated the incredible electronic shutter speed from the R6, with a blazing fast 40 frames per second, making it one of Canon's fastest cameras – and a real contender for sports and wildlife photography, although you might still be best served by the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab) thanks to its 1.6x crop factor and in-body image stablization. The R8 also has a 6fps first curtain electronic shutter.

The electronic viewfinder on the R8 has a 120fps refresh rate and comes with Canon's OVF assist, which is meant to mimic the look of optical viewfinders to make the transition from DSLR cameras that little bit easier.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

(opens in new tab)

Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus II continues to be one of the best systems around, and the R8 gets all the latest subject recognition and tracking – and it this able to track human and animal heads, faces, and eyes, including dogs, cats, birds, and horses (yes, including zebras), and also vehicles including cars, bikes, planes, trains and helicopters.

The EOS R8 can record video up to 4K 60p (6K oversampled) or up to 180fps in FullHD, all using Canon's C-Log3 or HDR PQ, and 4:2:2 10-bit recording. The camera employs the whole width of the sensor to record, so there is no video crop to deal with – and Canon also claims that any recording time limit in 4K is a thing of the past.

There are a number of connectivity methods, including WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, Apple MFI, image.canon, UVC, and the Multifunction Shoe, along with physical ports like micro HDMI, 3.5mm microphone and headphone jacks, and USB-C for transfer and charging.

The cameras uses an LP-E17 battery, which is smaller and has less capacity than the usual LP-E6NH that full frame cameras usually use, but this helps to make the overall body smaller and lighter, weighing just 461g with the battery and an SD card.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

(opens in new tab)

Canon EOS R8: Build and handling

The body is a very close replica of the EOS RP, with a similar size and weight, trimming 20g off the older model. After some toing and froing on the top layout, Canon cameras seem to finally be finding a steady rhythm; the layout of the top plate is near exact to the EOS R6 Mark II, with the on / off functions added to the lock switch, and the old power switch becoming the new photo / video hybrid switch.

The rest of the top is standard fare, with two top control wheels, the mode select dial, M-Fn button and a record button. However, the buttons and dials are much shallower than the R6 as the R8 is overall sleeker and more akin to the RP.

The rear controls of the camera are where things diverge from the R6 and move back into RP territory, eschewing the rotatable dial and joystick from the more expensive cameras. I would say this is unsurprising at this price range, as traditionally joysticks were a key point of separation between Canon’s higher and lower-end cameras. However, with the recent entry level EOS R10 having a joystick, this feels more like obvious handicapping.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

(opens in new tab)

While the omission of a joystick is unfortunate, Canon’s reduced layout is still incredibly functional, with the focus still being able to be micro-managed (albeit more slowly) using the directional pad – but with the touchscreen controls, and the latest autofocus system in the EOS R cameras being near flawless, this is easily worked around.

The one area where this camera really falls down is with its single SD card slot. While we can see the logic in only including a single slot in order to differentiate the R8 from the R6, it is still unfortunate to see, with some smaller and similarly priced cameras from other brands including a second slot.

However, placing the SD in the battery compartment on the base of the camera will always be incredibly frustrating. With this camera aimed as a hybrid production device, it will spend a lot of time in rigs, on gimbals, and on tripods – many of which prevent access to the bottom of the camera, leaving users having to frustratingly remove the accessories to get access to change a card.

While better wired and wireless connectivity goes some way to solve this, sometimes the old-fashioned way of whipping out the SD is the best.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

(opens in new tab)

Canon EOS R8: Performance

In terms of sensor performance, the R8 is essentially an R6 Mark II, with the same 24.2MP resolution and Digic X processor – so the R8 should produce the same image and video quality that we loved from its pricier big brother. With the addition of 40fps shooting with the electronic shutter, this is actually faster than the considerably more expensive Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) camera. The R8 is really not in short supply of bang for your buck.

The R8 also shares the latest upgrades to Canon’s autofocus and tracking system – which in previous models has been nothing short of spectacular, with only a few stumbles on trickier to-recognize animals.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

(opens in new tab)

The camera is missing in-body image stabilization, but that seems an obvious choice to be left out at this price point. Canon is still a firm believer in pushing its always very good lens-based optical stabilization. In video recording, lens IS can be combined with Canon's digital stabilization (with the penalty of a slight crop). Or you can just do without, as Adobe Premiere or even iMovie’s post-production stabilization is now just frighteningly good (though, again, imposes a crop).

One area of performance where the R8 is heavily compromised, though, is in the choice of battery. Canon has chosen to go with its smaller and less powerful LP-E17 battery to save on space, making the overall camera smaller and lighter, while also separating it from the more expensive models, which use the much more enduring LP-E6NH.

The LP-E17 is not a bad battery; on the contrary, it is used throughout Canon's range of APS-C cameras, and on the EOS RP. However, for the use cases of the R8 as a hybrid camera, we expect that consistent 4K video recording and increased autofocus processing will eat through these batteries like Tic-Tacs.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

(opens in new tab)

Canon EOS R8: Early verdict

The Canon EOS R8 just does it all. There is no specific target audience that it would be primarily suited for; the R8 thrives in any situation where ultimate image quality is not the end result, but where the benefits of a full-frame sensor, such as a smaller depth of field and expanded dynamic range, can create better content.

If you are enamored with the features of the R6 Mark II, but your budget cannot stretch to that higher model, then this is the camera to consider. Sure, there are a few compromises. You will have to make do with only one SD card, and with its awkward placement under the battery door. And if you are currently used to joystick or thumb wheel controls, it might take a while to get used to their absence. But for the technology that this camera can bring to your work, these all seem like pretty fair trade-offs.

For online content creators who want hybrid cameras for photography and video, enthusiast photographers looking to try full-frame sensors, or students on a budget, the Canon EOS R8 pretty much ticks all the boxes.