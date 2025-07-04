The Photography & Video Show 2026: everything you need to know
The annual show dedicated to all things photography (and videography) returns to Birmingham next year. Here are all the deets so far…
The Photography & Video Show (TPVS, to its friends) will be returning to its spiritual home next year at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK. The dates for your diary are Saturday, March 14 to Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
That's about all we know for sure at this stage, but we will update this page with more information as we get it and the full details are confirmed.
However, if previous years are anything to go by, the show will open its doors between 10:00 and 17:00 every day throughout its four-day run. It will feature hundreds of exhibitors, including all the best-loved camera brands such as Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Sigma, plus many smaller makers of accessories, software, and photographers eager to sign you up to their workshops – and a whole host more besides.
The big camera retailers, Camera World, London Camera Exchange, and Wex Photo Video, will undoubtedly have some amazing discounts and exclusive show-only offers that will help splash your cash on the latest and greatest camera gear. And there will be dozens of inspiring talks by top-of-their-game pro photographers on the many dedicated speaker stages, as well as on a huge number of exhibitors' stands.
TPVS first launched in 2014 at the NEC, where it ran annually until 2024 (with a gap during the Covid years), but was held in the ExCel Center, London, for the first time in 2025. Going forward, the show will alternate between Birmingham and London.
If you head over to TPVS website, you can sign up to a mailing list to be kept abreast of the latest developments, and even book a stand if you're that way inclined. One thing we can say for sure is that it's going to be an unmissable event if you're even the slightest bit interested in photography. We look forward to seeing you there!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
