The Photography & Video Show 2026: everything you need to know

The Photography & Video Show (TPVS, to its friends) will be returning to its spiritual home next year at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK. The dates for your diary are Saturday, March 14 to Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

That's about all we know for sure at this stage, but we will update this page with more information as we get it and the full details are confirmed.

However, if previous years are anything to go by, the show will open its doors between 10:00 and 17:00 every day throughout its four-day run. It will feature hundreds of exhibitors, including all the best-loved camera brands such as Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Sigma, plus many smaller makers of accessories, software, and photographers eager to sign you up to their workshops – and a whole host more besides.

The big camera retailers, Camera World, London Camera Exchange, and Wex Photo Video, will undoubtedly have some amazing discounts and exclusive show-only offers that will help splash your cash on the latest and greatest camera gear. And there will be dozens of inspiring talks by top-of-their-game pro photographers on the many dedicated speaker stages, as well as on a huge number of exhibitors' stands.

The Photography & Video Show is returning to Brum in 2026, after 2025's successful London outing (Image credit: Future)

TPVS first launched in 2014 at the NEC, where it ran annually until 2024 (with a gap during the Covid years), but was held in the ExCel Center, London, for the first time in 2025. Going forward, the show will alternate between Birmingham and London.

If you head over to TPVS website, you can sign up to a mailing list to be kept abreast of the latest developments, and even book a stand if you're that way inclined. One thing we can say for sure is that it's going to be an unmissable event if you're even the slightest bit interested in photography. We look forward to seeing you there!