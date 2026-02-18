Usually, the first sign that it’s time for a car wash comes from a muddled view from my backup camera. Some cars have dedicated camera-cleaner systems built in, but many do not. That’s why an unusual new Kickstarter start-up caught my attention. Lens Lizard is an aftermarket backup camera cleaner that can be used on a majority of vehicles to clean dirt, snow, and debris buildup off a backup camera.

The vehicle’s license plate hides the majority of the LensLizard system from view, tucking away the reservoir and battery pack and leaving just what’s essentially a high-pressure squirter off to the side. The Lens Lizard creator says that the system works with nearly any vehicle that has a backup camera above the license plate, including pickup trucks with cameras higher up on the tailgate.

The system comes with a remote control that allows drivers to hit the cream with a stream of washer fluid from inside the driver’s seat.

The system is designed to be installed without wires – the system mounts using the existing screw holes for a standard license plate. The remote is wireless, and there’s a battery pack that users can recharge once about every four months, which is around how often the founder says the system will need to be refilled with more washer fluid.

The start-up is taking to Kickstarter to launch the aftermarket vehicle accessory, and the campaign has now well surpassed the original goal. Rewards that include a Lens Lizard system start at $99, with the estimated retail price of about $150.

