It’s here! Ricoh GR IV Monochrome compact camera now in stock

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome, a high-end specialist compact camera, is now in stock at B&H Photo and at Amazon.com.

Announced earlier this year, the monochrome version of the Ricoh GR IV had already been available for preorder the last few weeks through sites including Amazon UK and Wex, and is set for full release later this month.

B&H Photo and Amazon.com listing the black-and-white compact shooter as “in stock” officially marks the camera as going on sale, but I imagine units will fly off the shelves considering the GR IV outsold all other cameras in Japan last year, and that it will undoubtedly be one of the best cameras for black and white photography.

Now on sale Ricoh GR IV Monochrome: $2,196.99 at BHPhoto A high-end compact black-and-white street shooter boasting 24MP resolution and excellent low-light capabilities in a slick all-black body.

Geared towards black-and-white street photography, the GR IV Monochrome does away with the Bayer color filter, instead featuring a dedicated sensor which Ricoh says results in better sharpness, low-light performance and dynamic range.

Additionally, the monochrome model has a built-in selectable red contrast filter replacing the ND filter of the standard edition GR IV, which, in theory, should capture more detail in the shadows.

Rounding off the new features are two monochrome-specific image control options: "Solid" for a sharper, cleaner feel, and "Grainy" for a more nuanced finish.

At its heart, the GR IV monochrome boasts the same 25.7MP APS-C CMOS sensors and 18.3mm f/2.8 (28mm full-frame equivalent) lens as the GR IV.

My colleague, Paul Burrows, who recently reviewed the GR IV, says the improved sensor and lens produce "exceptional image quality” and "enhanced corner sharpness”.

The GR IV Monochrome's 5-axis 6-stop image stabilization system steps in here too, keeping the camera steady while you’re out and about capturing busy streets.

As far as I know, B&H Photo is the only retailer currently listing the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome for $2,169. While it costs a pretty penny more than the regular GR IV (typically $1,600), it’s sure to sell out quickly.

