Here's what happens when you cross a tripod with a crab
A rare example of an inovative tabletop tripod
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Mini / tabletop tripods don't often stand out, but here's a distinctive new model from Leofoto. The MT-03mini is actually the smallest in a range of three 'crab leg' tripod offerings from the brand and weighs a mere 130g. Thanks to its folding legs, it packs down to just 105mm long (without head), but with the two-section legs unfolded, you get a maximum height of 170mm.
The legs have three angle settings and can lower the shooting height to just 65mm. Combined with those 'crab' feet, the tripod can cope with very uneven surfaces. Multiple 1/4-20 mounting points along each leg enable fitment of small accessories like LED lights. Four color options are available: black, silver, green and orange.
Pricing is quoted at 21,120 Yen, which converts to $136. That's a lot for a mini tripod, and far more than the larger MT-03 model currently sells for (around $70). We'd surprised if the new baby version ends up costing more than its bigger sibling. So if you want a mini tripod that's as flexible as a GorillaPod but looks sleeker, check out the Leofoto MT-03mini.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.