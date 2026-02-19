Here's what happens when you cross a tripod with a crab

Mini / tabletop tripods don't often stand out, but here's a distinctive new model from Leofoto. The MT-03mini is actually the smallest in a range of three 'crab leg' tripod offerings from the brand and weighs a mere 130g. Thanks to its folding legs, it packs down to just 105mm long (without head), but with the two-section legs unfolded, you get a maximum height of 170mm.

(Image credit: Leofoto)

The legs have three angle settings and can lower the shooting height to just 65mm. Combined with those 'crab' feet, the tripod can cope with very uneven surfaces. Multiple 1/4-20 mounting points along each leg enable fitment of small accessories like LED lights. Four color options are available: black, silver, green and orange.

(Image credit: Leofoto)

Pricing is quoted at 21,120 Yen, which converts to $136. That's a lot for a mini tripod, and far more than the larger MT-03 model currently sells for (around $70). We'd surprised if the new baby version ends up costing more than its bigger sibling. So if you want a mini tripod that's as flexible as a GorillaPod but looks sleeker, check out the Leofoto MT-03mini.

(Image credit: Leofoto)