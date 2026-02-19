A number of compact cameras can blame their success on viral social media trends – and that’s especially true for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, a vlogging camera with a large one-inch sensor and built-in gimbal. But the odd camera’s viral success also skyrocketed the price – until now. A new discount has the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 sitting at its lowest ever price in the US.

When the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 launched at the end of 2023, the unusual camera came with a $519 list price. But, when the camera went viral on social media, stock quickly sold out, and the camera became hard to find. Then, the tariffs arrived, and the price jumped up to an eye-watering $799.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 list price is no longer $799 – but a sale has the camera sitting at its lowest-ever price. The viral vlogging camera sits at $439 right now, which, according to Amazon price trackers, is the lowest price yet.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 may not look like the typical rectangular compact camera, but its unusual design is also the camera’s biggest asset. And, it's so good, it makes our list of the best cameras for vlogging.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is both a gimbal and a camera in one (and this type of device is often called a pocket gimbal camera). This gives vloggers incredibly steady footage without the bulk or limited mobility of a tripod. And, unlike using a separate gimbal and camera, the Pocket 3 is easy for beginners to jump into without any mounting or balancing required.

The other key feature behind the Osmo Pocket 3’s viral success? The camera uses a one-inch sensor, which is larger than the typical sensor on smartphones and action cameras. That translates into better low-light footage and improved photo quality overall.

There are likely a number of factors at play behind the Osmo Pocket 3’s price drop. DJI is now “banned” in the US – that doesn’t mean that it’s illegal to buy or use the Osmo Pocket 3, but it does mean that any new launches won’t receive the necessary FCC authorization to be sold in the US. So while the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a safe buy, any potential successor likely won’t be available in the US.

Since the Osmo Pocket 3’s viral success, a number of dupes have arrived on the scene. The latest? Insta360’s CEO is teasing the Luna, a gimbal-clad camera that has yet to launch.

Regardless, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3’s design is a fantastic boost for beginning vloggers – and I’m highly tempted by the new record low price.

