It's small, full-frame, and affordable: Why I still rate the Sony A7C as an everyday camera

Its successor is a better camera in almost every way, but if you’re fine with a 24-MP sensor and don’t need 4K / 60p, you can save yourself a pretty penny by opting for the older yet still entirely capable Sony A7C

Silver Sony A7C on wall with grass behind
The Sony A7C is still a formidable full-frame camera for everyday stills use (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The Sony A7C is trending and while I’m not a Sony shooter, it’s a camera I consider every now and again. The Sony A7C and its successor, the Sony A7C II are an odd pairing. I can’t remember the last time I saw one out and about, and yet, the A7C II is a mainstay of Japanese retailers’ camera charts. Just recently, my colleague, Kim, reported on Yodobashi Camera’s top 10 ranking for the latter half of January where the Sony A7C II hit second place, only beaten by the Sony A7 V. Similarly, Map Camera had it in 4th.

Clearly, people are buying these cameras. Actually, a colleague of mine who works in another department has an A7C II, but that’s the only time I’ve seen one in the wild (I swear!). On paper, it’s not hard to see why the A7C II keeps doing the business in Japan, but it’s the older A7C that I find particularly eye-catching.

Sony A7C vs Sony A7C II

Model

Sony A7C

Sony A7C II

Sensor

24MP full-frame CMOS

33MP full-frame CMOS

Image processor

BIONZ X

BIONZ XR

ISO range

100-51200 (exp 50-204800)

100-51200 (exp 50-204800)

AF points

693 phase-detect AF points (93% coverage)

759 phase-detect AF points (94% coverage)

Autofocus

AI-based Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF (inc animals)

AI processing unit, Subject Recognition, Real-Time Tracking, Breathing Compensation

IBIS

5-axis (5 stops)

5-axis (7 stops)

Burst shooting

Up to 10fps (233+ JPEG, 115+ RAW)

Up to 10fps (1000+ JPEG, 44 RAW)

EVF

2.35m-dot OLED, 0.59x magnification

2.36m-dot OLED, 0.7x magnification

Rear LCD

3-inch vari-angle, 921k-dot touchscreen

3-inch vari-angle, 1.037m-dot touchscreen

Video

4K / 24p full width oversampled from 6K, 1.2x crop at 30p, S&Q up to 120fps

4K / 30p full width oversampled from 7K, 4K / 60p (Super 35mm crop), fullHD 120p, 10-bit 4:2:2

Storage

1x SD UHS II, USB Type-C, HDMI micro, MI interface, mic, headphone, Wi-fi, Bluetooth

1x SD UHS II, USB Type-C, HDMI micro, MI interface, mic, headphone, Wi-fi, Bluetooth

Battery life

NP-FZ100, 680 shots EVF, 740 shots LCD

NP-FZ100, 530 shots EVF, 560 shots LCD

Size and weight

124 x 71.1 x 59.7mm, 509g

124.0 x 71.1 x 63.4mm, 514g

When you pit the Sony A7C II against the A7C, the former wins outright almost across the board. It’s got a higher resolution full-frame sensor, a better image processor, better autofocus, and better video. However, if you’re purely looking for a small-ish full-frame stills-centric camera, I think the Sony A7C is a great shout.

For starters, you can still find it new in the UK. At the time of writing, Jessops is selling it for £1,299. However, US shoppers may have to look a little harder as it appears B&H Photo and Adorama don’t have any stock. But if you’re willing to pick up a used Sony A7C, you can find some lovely deals.

The Sony A7C II is aesthetically almost identical (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

MPB is currently selling the camera for under $1,200 in the US and under £960 in the UK. That’s a decent price for a full-frame camera with IBIS and a great AF system. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to offload this camera onto pro photographers or hardcore wildlife photography enthusiasts. But if you’re looking for a full-frame everyday or travel companion, I think it’s a fantastic choice.

This is highlighted when you consider the competition. First up is the Panasonic Lumix S9. Now, I’m a fan of this little ‘compact’ full-frame camera, but if you don’t care about video, the Sony A7C boasts a much better grip and a viewfinder. On paper (and by price) the Lumix S9 is the better camera, but if you’re a viewfinder photographer, the Sony A7C is probably the next best thing (assuming you don’t have the budget for the Sony A7C II).

The Panasonic Lumix S9 might be the better camera, but it doesn’t have the A7C’s meaty grip and viewfinder (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Another contender is arguably the Fujifilm X-E5. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’d dearly love an X-E5, but not only is it slightly more expensive than the Sony A7C, but it’s APS-C, and to some people, that really matters. I’d also point out that the Fujifilm X-E5 has a 40.2-MP sensor, and for everyday cameras, I prefer a smaller sensor in a bid to help prevent camera shake. To find out why, you need to know the reciprocal rule.

So there you have it, the Sony A7C and Sony A7C II, mighty popular cameras that I never seem to see out and about. But maybe that’s because they’re so portable! If you’re looking for an everyday full-frame, interchangeable-lens camera on a budget, the Sony A7C still gets a recommendation from me.

