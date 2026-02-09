Sony did it again – "the finest stills camera ever made" is back in the top three of Japan's best-selling cameras right now

Japan's best-selling cameras right now: Sony A7 V returns to No.1 as 100MP Hasselblad stuns at No.3

Sony has done it again. After briefly disappearing from the top 10 best-selling camera charts, the Sony A7 V is back at No.1 at Yodobashi Camera – while one of the boldest mirrorless flagships of 2025, a US$7,000+ medium-format camera, is now sitting comfortably in the top three.

According to Yodobashi Camera's best-seller data for the second half of January, two narratives collide. Sony's latest full-frame powerhouse has returned to the summit, while Hasselblad X2D II 100C, a stills-first 100MP icon, has surged dramatically up the rankings.

Just weeks ago, in the second half of December 2025, Sony's A7 V shot straight to No.1 immediately after launch, reshaping the charts overnight – then vanishing from the charts. In the same ranking, Hasselblad's medium-format flagship appeared at No.8 – notable in itself, but nowhere near today's podium position.

1. Sony A7 V

2. Sony A7C II Zoom Lens Kit Silver | Black

3. Hasselblad X2D II 100C Body

4. Fujifilm X-T30 III XC13-33mm Lens Kit Silver | Black | Charcoal Silver

5. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit

6. Fujifilm X-M5 XC15-45mm Lens Kit Silver | Black

7. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit Black | White

8. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit Black | White

9. Sony A7C II Body Silver | Black

10. Canon EOS R6 Mark III

Sales data collected between January 16-31, 2025, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

We tested the new Sony A7 V camera; you can read our hands-on review here . And here is how it performs in a snowstorm, handling one of the hardest subjects to photograph (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Sony A7 V: back on top after a January wobble

After missing Yodobashi's first chart of 2026, the Sony A7 V has stormed back to No.1, reaffirming its status as one of the most in-demand full-frame mirrorless cameras in Japan.

Released for retail shipping on December 18, 2025, the A7 V enjoyed a blockbuster debut, briefly vanished as early-January demand shifted, and now returns to the top. It's a perfect snapshot of how reactive – and ruthless – Japan's camera market can be.

Its rebound also contrasts sharply with the last ranking leader, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, which completely dropped out of the top ten this time around.

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C: Japan's appetite for high-end photographic tools – even at premium prices – isn't over (Image credit: James Artaius)

"The finest stills camera ever made" returns to the top three

Perhaps the most remarkable result this time is Hasselblad's X2D II 100C, priced at $7,399 / £6,400 / AU$12,650, climbing to third place.

The X2D II 100C previously topped Yodobashi's charts in November 2025, later slipped down the rankings, and now completes a rare comeback. For a medium-format camera – traditionally a niche category – this kind of sustained visibility is almost unheard of.

As highlighted in our review, its combination of a 100MP medium-format sensor, true end-to-end HDR color, 10-stop in-body image stabilization, luxury ergonomics, and a built-in 1TB SSD makes it arguably the "finest stills camera ever made."

Its accolades, including the DGP Imaging Award, reinforce that reputation – and Japan's buyers appear to agree.

10 positions, 5 brands – Sony dominates

This month's chart features cameras from five manufacturers: Sony, Hasselblad, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm.

Sony leads the pack with four placements, including both body-only and kit versions of the A7C II, underlining its dominance across enthusiasts and hybrid shooter segments.

Canon maintains a presence with the EOS R50 and EOS R6 Mark III, while Nikon holds steady on No.5 with the Z50 II.

Fujifilm secures two spots with the X-T30 III and X-M5, the latter having earned a Good Design Award thanks to its tactile controls, Film Simulation Recipes, and compact portability.

Japan's camera market: nothing is guaranteed

Japan's fast-moving camera market has flipped yet again, proving that blockbuster launches, luxury flagships, and promotion-driven favorites can rise – and fall – within weeks.

Seeing the Sony A7 V reclaim No.1 and the Hasselblad X2D II 100C sitting at No.3 would have seemed unlikely just two weeks ago – but momentum shifts quickly, promotions matter, and even premium flagships with premium price tags can thrive.

With February just beginning, all bets are off again.

