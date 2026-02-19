50% off: This camera + zoom lens is now UNDER $400, and you get free accessories – perfect for beginners!
With this amazing deal, you save $400 on the Panasonic Lumix G7 and 24-42mm optic + memory card and bag– a stylish everyday shooting combo
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If you are starting photography or videography and you're after a budget camera that features traditional DSLR handling with a mirrorless soul, this deal is for you.
The Panasonic Lumix G7 with 14-42mm lens and accessories kit is now only $339.95 at B&H – that's a massive $400 saving on the kit's usual price tag of $799.99.
The Panasonic Lumix G7 features a 16MP Four Thirds Live MOS sensor, 4K 30p, 49-point autofocus, 8fps burst shooting, OLED viewfinder, vari-angle touchscreen, SD card support, and DSLR-style handling.
Included: SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I SDXC memory card and Ruggard Hunter 25 DSLR holster bag
If I started photography or videography today, I'd seriously consider this deal.
For under $400, you're getting a true mirrorless camera with DSLR-style handling, a built-in electronic viewfinder, and a fully articulating touchscreen.
Launched in 2015, the Lumix G7 is older – that's why the body only usually retails for about $399.95. It shoots detailed 16MP stills, records crisp 4K video, and even lets you grab 8MP photos from 4K footage.
If you're curious about both photography and video, it's a fantastic place to start.
No, it doesn't have in-body image stabilization. And it's not built for professional sports shooting. But for everyday photography, travel, family moments, YouTube, or learning manual settings, it delivers impressive results for the money.
So, if you've been stuck shooting on your phone and want a "real camera" experience without spending four figures, this is one of the cheapest entry points right now.
At this price, it's hard to argue with.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.