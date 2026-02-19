50% off: This camera + zoom lens is now UNDER $400, and you get free accessories – perfect for beginners!

If you are starting photography or videography and you're after a budget camera that features traditional DSLR handling with a mirrorless soul, this deal is for you.

The Panasonic Lumix G7 with 14-42mm lens and accessories kit is now only $339.95 at B&H – that's a massive $400 saving on the kit's usual price tag of $799.99.

If I started photography or videography today, I'd seriously consider this deal.

For under $400, you're getting a true mirrorless camera with DSLR-style handling, a built-in electronic viewfinder, and a fully articulating touchscreen.

Launched in 2015, the Lumix G7 is older – that's why the body only usually retails for about $399.95. It shoots detailed 16MP stills, records crisp 4K video, and even lets you grab 8MP photos from 4K footage.

If you're curious about both photography and video, it's a fantastic place to start.

No, it doesn't have in-body image stabilization. And it's not built for professional sports shooting. But for everyday photography, travel, family moments, YouTube, or learning manual settings, it delivers impressive results for the money.

So, if you've been stuck shooting on your phone and want a "real camera" experience without spending four figures, this is one of the cheapest entry points right now.

At this price, it's hard to argue with.