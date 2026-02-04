This is "still the best damn camera you can buy" and it's now No.1 in Japan with incredible 180MP in-camera upscaling

Canon executive Manabu Kato holds the Canon EOS R5 Mark II at the official product announcement

Japan's first best-selling camera ranking of 2026 has a familiar face back on top. According to Yodobashi Camera's sales data for January 1-15, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II has reclaimed the number one spot.

The Sony A7 V, which stormed the charts in December with a blockbuster debut, has fallen out of the top ten. Its rapid rise and equally fast decline show just how fast-moving and competitive Japan's market can be – and that even the most hyped models need sustained momentum to stay in the lead.

As in our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review highlighted, "This is still the best damn camera you can buy," and the first January rankings suggest Japanese buyers wholeheartedly agree.

1. Canon EOS R5 Mark II

2. Nikon Z5 II

3. Sony A7C II Zoom Lens Kit Silver | Black

4. Sony A7C II Silver | Black

5. Canon EOS R10 RF-S18-150 IS STM Lens Kit

6. Canon EOS R6 Mark III

7. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit

8. Olympus Pen E-P7 EZ Double Zoom Kit Silver | White

9. Canon EOS R6 Mark II

10. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit Black | White

Canon EOS R5 Mark II: Back on top

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is available for $3,899 (was $4,399) / £4,499.99 AU$6,699 (cashback options available) (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is a full-frame mirrorless with a 45MP back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, launched in late August 2024. And it is still considered by many experts as the ultimate camera for serious photographers,

Featuring in-camera 180MP upscaling, 8K 60p RAW video, AI-powered predictive AF (autofocus), and 8.5 stops of image stabilization – it's a powerhouse for both stills and video.

Its resurgence may also be fueled by Canon's ongoing cashback campaigns and promotions in Japan, making the high-end mirrorless camera an attractive option at the start of the new year.

Nikon and Sony follow + the return of favorites

If you find the Olympus Pen E-P7 interesting, browse our guide to the best retro cameras (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Nikon Z5 II moves up from seventh place in December to second, marking its first top-three appearance in two months.

Sony maintains visibility with the A7C II, securing both the third and fourth spots for its kit and boy versions.

Several models have returned after brief absences: the Olympus Pen E-P7 EZ Double Zoom Kit comes back at eighth place, while the Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit reappears in tenth after a two-month pause.

Japan's first 2026 camera sales ranking – and Sony's A7 V absence

Released in mid December 2025, the A7 V is faster and smarter than the A7 IV and a worthy upgrade (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The start of 2026 highlights the rapid pace of Japan's camera market: even a blockbuster launch can see demand shift quickly once the initial hype fades.

The Sony A7 V, which dominated in December sales, remains available in the Yodobashi store, but its absence from the first January rankings underscores how momentum in Japan's camera market depends as much on sustained buyer interest as on launch excitement.

While the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is reclaiming its crown, the Nikon Z5 II's being in second place reflects ongoing interest in affordable full-frame mirrorless options. The Olympus Pen E-P7 demonstrates ongoing demand for compact, versatile micro four-thirds systems.

Looking ahead, the next rankings will test which brands can maintain strategic marketing, as promotions, bundle lens kits, and AI-driven camera features will influence buying decisions in Japan's highly competitive camera market.

