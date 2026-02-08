Another year, another slew of camera rumors – but I’ve been noticing something a little odd with a handful of camera rumors lately. More than one brand known for action cameras is rumored to be working on cameras that fit under the more traditional type of camera rather than the action camera genre.

For the most part, action camera makers make action cameras, and camera makers focus on compact cameras and mirrorless cameras – although there are a few exceptions, like the Sony RX0 II. But a handful of rumors making the rounds seem to hint that brands like Insta360 and DJI could be crossing the line into more high-end camera territory.

One of these rumors has been fueled by the CEO of Insta360, who posted a photo of the back of a camera that looked nothing like what the 360 and action camera maker has currently on the market. Rumors are swirling that the camera shown in that photo could use a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor.

Insta360 certainly doesn't seem afraid to experiment, if cameras like the Go Ultra are any indication (Image credit: Future)

But Insta360 is not the only one. Rumors are swirling once again over the idea of drone and action cam giant DJI making a mirrorless camera. No, this isn’t new – rumors of a DJI mirrorless date back to at least DJI’s stock acquisition of Hasselblad. One rumor last year even said such a camera would be out before 2025, and, well, that never happened. The latest talks suggests (or perhaps hopes for) a larger sensor cinema camera from DJI.

These early 2026 rumors aren’t the first hint that action camera makers may be growing out of their usual label. Last year, GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman hinted that the company was looking to expand into an adjacent product category in 2026: “the higher-end low-light camera category for vloggers, prosumers, and professionals.”

Now, Woodman’s comment isn’t enough to determine what format such a higher-end camera could be – he very well may have been referring to an action camera with a larger sensor and not something like a vlogging camera or mirrorless camera.

But what’s interesting about these recent rumors is that they all seem to have a common theme – action camera makers breaking out of the category and into more advanced camera types.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The camera industry feels poised on the edge of another industry shift. Compact cameras have made a comeback (though far from the categories hey dey). More cameras have arrived with a vlogging and cinema focus as video becomes the dominant social media traffic driver.

And now, if the rumors are any indication, it seems action camera brands may be poised to dabble in more camera categories. Of course, it’s often hard to pick apart the made-up ramblings from the rumors that come from industry leakers. But, if the hints offered by GoPro and Insta360’s CEO provide any indication, the lines between action camera makers and traditional camera brands may be less clear-cut in the future.

Such a shift may be needed – GoPro is struggling enough financially that the CEO refused his salary last year. Insta360, with its wide product line that now spans 360 cameras, traditional action cameras, and even a drone, has reported boosted sales.

I am, admittedly, dubious about some of these action camera rumors, but I suspect 2026 may be a key year for action camera makers.

