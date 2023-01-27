Best Leica camera alternatives in 2023

If you have been looking at buying a Leica camera, you will know that the name 'Leica' comes with a very heavy price tag, especially for a new camera.

Thankfully, there are great Leica alternatives on the market that give you the feel and usage of owning one of the best Leica cameras, but at a lower price. We've picked five cameras that are similar to rangefinder cameras in looks but offer better or more advanced features than a Leica, which you might find very beneficial while roaming the streets or documenting your latest reportage brief.

We've tested every camera on this list, and chosen a range of options to cover your different budgets and needs. The best Leica alternatives on this list still aren't cheap cameras, and some have seen a price increase due to popularity, but they are all still more affordably priced than their Leica equivalents.

The best Leica alternatives in 2023

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)



1. Fujifilm X100V The best fixed lens Leica alternative Specifications Sensor: 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 Lens: 23mm (equivalent) f/2 Burst rate: 11fps AF points: 117-area hybrid phase/contrast AF LCD: 3-inch, 1.62m-dot tilting touchscreen Viewfinder: Hybrid OVF/OLED EVF, 3.69m dots Dimensions: 128.0 x 74.8 x 53.3mm Weight: 478g (including battery and memory card) Reasons to buy + Sharp lens, great sensor + Tilting touchscreen Reasons to avoid - No stabilisation - Fixed focal length (no zoom)

The Fujifilm X100V has bags of style, but it's backed up by serious tech. Fifth in a line of prime-lens compact cameras (opens in new tab), the X100V omits zoom range in favor of a catch-it-all focal length and supreme image quality. In our review, we found it to be a very enjoyable camera to use.

The X100V has been put together with street photographers in mind; it has dial-based controls, and the hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder is one of the best examples of its type on any mirrorless camera (opens in new tab). All of this does come at a price, but if you can justify the expense, it’s worth it.

Read our full Fujifilm X100V review for more details

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)



2. Fujifilm X-Pro3 The best rangefinder style Leica alternative Specifications Sensor: 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 Lens mount: Fujifilm X Burst rate: 11fps mechanical shutter, 20fps electronic (30fps with crop) AF points: 91 Intelligent Hybrid (contrast and phase detection) LCD: 3-inch tilting "fold-down" touchscreen LCD, 1.62m dots Viewfinder: Hybrid OVF and OLED EVF (3.69m dots) Dimensions: 140.5 x 82.8 x 46.1mm Weight: 497g (including battery and memory card) Reasons to buy + Unique, absorbing experience + Beautiful image quality Reasons to avoid - Takes getting used to - Not cheap

The Fujifilm X-Pro 3 handles like a very traditional camera, and it's designed to be used like a classic rangefinder camera. With a “hidden” fold-down LCD to discourage you from checking your photos and to keep you in the moment, it gives you a choice between a modern EVF and an optical-style rangefinder.

Although it can be a steep learning curve learning to use and shoot on the X-Pro3, if you're looking for a Leica alternative this comes very close.

Read our full Fujifilm X-Pro3 review

(Image credit: Alistair Campbell/Digital Camera World)



3. Canon EOS M6 II Canon's latest EOS-M model is an affordable Leica alternative Specifications Sensor: 32.5MP APS-C CMOS Lens mount: Canon EF-M Burst rate: 14fps continuous, 30fps RAW burst mode AF points: Dual Pixel CMOS phase detect, 143 / 99 points (depending on lens) LCD: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1.04m dots Viewfinder: No Dimensions: 119.6 x 70.0 x 49.2 mm Weight: 398g (body only, with battery and SD card) Reasons to buy + Impressive 32.5MP APS-C sensor + Formidable burst shooting Reasons to avoid - No in-body stabilisation - Limited native lenses

While this might seem an odd choice to some, the Canon EOS M6 II does offer a compact size with the addition of a Hotshoe EVF in the old style of a Leica viewfinder giving you that compact 'go-anywere' feel.

Pairing a seriously impressive APS-C sensor with super-fast burst shooting and a beast of an autofocus system, this pocketable camera is more than just suited for street or reportage shooting. It excels at it, given that it’s packing more megapixels than the majority of cameras on this list, it’s also a great choice if you’ve one eye on printing your images in a large format.

Read more: Canon EOS M6 Mark II review

(Image credit: Nikon)



4. Nikon Z fc The best Leica alternative from Nikon Specifications Sensor: 20.9MP APS-C CMOS Lens mount: Nikon Z Burst rate: 11fps AF points: 209 phase detection points LCD: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1.04m dots Viewfinder: EVF, 2.36m dots Dimensions: 126.5 x 93.5 x 60mm Weight: 395g (body only) Reasons to buy + Gorgeous style + Small and nippy Reasons to avoid - One UHS-I slot - Below-average battery life

The Nikon Z fc takes the look of a traditional SLR film camera to a whole new level of retro design, and although it's not a rangefinder-style camera, neither was the original Leica M1 camera.

If you're tempted by Nikon's full-frame Z system, but want something that's cheaper and more retro-looking, this camera is a perfect choice. The Nikon Z fc is a similar prospect to the Nikon Z50; it's an APS-C camera that's also stuffed with features. So, while you don't get full-frame, you do get a whole lot else, inducing a generous AF system, wide dynamic range, solid high-ISO performance, and more.

Nikon tried a retro throwback a few years ago with the Df DSLR and missed the mark, but we were pleased to discover that the firm knocked it out of the park with the Z fc. The best Nikon Z lenses is still relatively new, but there are a lot out there already. This makes the Nikon Z fc a smart investment with an eye on the future.

Read our full Nikon Z fc review

(Image credit: Adam Duckworth)

5. Panasonic Lumix S5 Panasonic's new compact mirrorless is a great Leica alternative Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 24.2MP Screen: 3-inch vari-angle, 1,840k dots Viewfinder: Electronic, 2,360k dots Lens: L-mount Continuous shooting speed: 7fps Video: Uncropped 4K UHD up to 60/50p User level: Intermediate/expert Reasons to buy + Best-in-class video performance + Magnesium frame and vari-angle screen + Dual SD card slots Reasons to avoid - HDMI port not full-size - Only contrast AF

Despite its compact size, the Panasonic Lumix S5 shares the impressive 24MP CMOS sensor housed in the Lumix S1, but with improved AF. It also has a tough weather-resistant body and delivers up to 6.5 stops of image stabilization with compatible lenses. Its standout features include class-leading dynamic range and 4K video recording, as well as 96MP high-resolution RAW+JPEG capture. We couldn't say enough good things about it in our review.

The Lumix S5 is smaller than the Lumix S1 and S1R before, and cheaper. It matches the Lumix S1 for stills and beats it for video, coming close to the capabilities of the far more expensive Lumix S1H. What a camera!

Read more: Panasonic Lumix S5 review for more details

