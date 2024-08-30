Red alert: Manfrotto launches ultra-high capacity camera batteries for pros

Not all camera batteries are created equal; in order to unlock the top-tier features on some cameras, you need to be using high-capacity batteries.

To meet the increasing demands of performance cameras, Manfrotto has launched a line of 2,400mAh batteries – a huge step up from the 2,000mAh capacity of its previous models.

The Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Batteries – produced by European accessory specialist Hähnel, which makes the highly regarded line of 2,400mAh Hähnel Extreme batteries in other territories – are available as replacements for specific Canon, Sony, Nikon, OM System / Olympus and Fujifilm cells:

Canon E6NH

Canon EOS R5, EOS R5 Mark II, EOS R6, EOS R6 II, EOS R7, EOS R, EOS Ra, EOS 5DS R, EOS 5DS, EOS 5D Mark IV, EOS 5D Mark III, EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 6D Mark II, EOS 6D, EOS 7D Mark II, EOS 7D, EOS 90D, EOS 80D, EOS 70D, EOS 60Da, EOS 60D, WFT-E4A, WFT-E4 II A, WFT-E5A, WFT-E7D, WFT-E7 II D, XC10.

Sony NP-FZ100

Sony A1, A7 III, A7 IV, A7C, A7C II, A7C R, A7R III, A7R IV, A7R V, A7S III, A9, A9 II, A9 III, A9S, A9R, A6600, A6700, FX3, FX30, ZV-E1, ZV-E10 II.

Nikon EN-EL15C

Nikon Z8, Z7, Z7 II, Zf, Z6, Z6 II, Z6 III, Z5, 1 V1, D500, D600, D610, D750, D780, D800, D800E, D810, D810A, D850, D7000, D7100, D7200, D7500, MB-D18, MB-D17, MD-D16MB-D15, MB-D14, MB-D12, MB-N11, MB-N10, MH-25a, WT-7.

OM System BLX-1

OM System OM-1, OM-1 Mark II

Fujifilm NP-W235

Fujifilm GFX 100 II, GFX 100S, GFX 100S II, GFX 50S II, X-H2, X-H2S, X-S20, X-T5, X-T4.

Image 1 of 5 Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Battery, Canon, E6NH, MKII (Image credit: Manfrotto) Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Battery, Sony, NP-FZ100 (Image credit: Manfrotto) Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Battery, Nikon, EN-EL15c, MKII (Image credit: Manfrotto) Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Battery, Olympus, OM-1 (Image credit: Manfrotto) Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Battery, Fuji, NP-W235 (Image credit: Manfrotto)

The most obvious thing you'll notice about the batteries is the signature, panic button red, Manfrotto colored housing – great for quickly finding them at the bottom of your camera bag.

But the housing has a practical purpose, too, being injected with shock-absorbing silicone to make them drop-proof to nine feet. Manfrotto also states that they ast "extra durability" and "are built to withstand extreme tough environments".

Each battery is capable of over 500 charge / discharge cycles, and possesses the latest lithium-ion technology that can be recharged at any point (as in, without having to be fully discharged first) with no degradative "memory effect".

The Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Batteries are priced at $69.99 in the US, and come with a 12-month warranty. They are fully compatible with the Manfrotto ProCube professional twin charger (also produced by Hähnel, which makes the Hähnel ProCube 2).

You can them order directly from Manfrotto in the US:

Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Battery, Canon, E6NH, MKII:

Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Battery, Sony, NP-FZ100

Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Battery, Nikon, EN-EL15c, MKII

Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Battery, Olympus, OM-1

Manfrotto Professional Li-ion Battery, Fuji, NP-W235

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

