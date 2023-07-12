Hands-On: Sony a6700 review

The Sony a6700 is a logical upgrade from the a6600, offering a compact rangefinder-style APS-C camera with some design refinements and jumps in technology. The biggest selling points are for hybrid shooters who still want a viewfinder, as the a6700 has become the new Sony APS-C camera to buy for the best stills. The leaps forward in 4K 120p video recording, IBIS, and the latest in AI autofocus make this a compelling alternative to Sony's ZV lineup. However, a6700 is a little pricey when compared to the competition. But overall, the a6700 is one of the best options for hybrid travel photographers or content creators that crave professional features in a small package.

Sony hit on something great when it released its first APS-C crop sensor mirrorless camera way back in 2013, combining the new and exciting Sony E-Mount offering smaller and lighter mirrorless lenses, and a light and compact camera body that could easily slip into a bag. Sony’s a6x00 range of cameras became wildly successful with travelers, weekend photographers, and content creators as the compact hybrid camera to beat.

The top of Sony’s range since 2019 has been the Sony a6600, however, in the last few years Sony has made a lot of technical developments that they are rapidly rolling out to new camera models, this has meant that fans of Sony’s a6x00 range have been clamoring for Sony to update its lineup, and now Sony has answered those calls with the Sony a6700.

However, since the Sony a6600’s release, Sony just can’t seem to stop releasing similar cameras, and in the last few months, we have already had the Sony ZV-E1 and the Sony ZV-1 II. Sony’s ZV cameras are aimed at video-focused content creators, although are equally capable of taking quality stills. Except for lacking an electronic viewfinder, ZV cameras share much of the same design and technology as the a6x00 range. For example, the ZV-E10 is a compact interchangeable lens APS-C camera with a 24.1MP sensor and great 4K video for a few hundred dollars less than an a6600.

With ZV cameras closing ground, does Sony’s a6x00 range still have a future? Well, certainly Sony still believes there is space in the market for both to thrive and find their audience. However, with the a6600 being a tough act to follow, how does the new a6700 hold up?

Sony a6700: Specifications

Sensor: 26.1 megapixel BSI Exmor R

Processor: Bionz XR + AI Processor

ISO: 100-32,000 (80-102,400 extended)

Shooting Speed: 11 frames per second (buffer of 1000 JPEGS or 59 RAW)

Stabilization: 5-stop in-body

Video: 4K 120p/60p, HD 240p (S-Log3, LUT, S-Cine)

Power: Z Battery

EVF: 2359k XGA electronic viewfinder

Screen: 3" side-flip touchscreen

Storage: Single UHS-II SD card slot

Connectivity: Headphone/microphone jack, HDMI, USB-C, Bluetooth and WiFi.

Sony a6700: Key Features

The Sony a6700 features a 26-megapixel APS-C back-side illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor from Sony’s Exmor R range. The sensor will be capable of ISO 100-32,000 (80-102,400 extended) and will be supported by 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) that offers up to 5 stops of correction.

The a6700 will also utilize the combination of Sony’s latest Bionz XR processor and separate AI chip for autofocus and image processing, allowing for speeds of 11 frames per second with a buffer of 1000 JPEGS or 59 RAW photos at full resolution with continuous autofocus

Autofocus now includes all of the latest subject recognition and tracking categories from the latest Sony cameras including human body, head, face, and eye tracking, as well as vehicles, animals, birds, and now – insects. Sony claims the autofocus performance is 20% more reliable than the previous generation. The camera has almost twice the phase detection autofocus points, now clocking in at 759 points that cover 93 percent of the frame, and is able to focus in up to -3 EV.

Being very much a hybrid camera, the video specs are equally improved from the previous generation. The Sony a6700 offers Super 35 6K oversampled video and can record in 4K up to 120fps or 240fps in full HD which is 10x slowed footage. Video can be recorded internally with 14+ stops of range in 10-bit 4:2:2 in S-Log, S-Cinetone, and allows LUTs to be applied in-camera. However, the camera will not be able to record in RAW or ProRes via HDMI output.

The electronic viewfinder (EVF) is still a 2.36m dot viewfinder with a 1.07x magnification and up to 120fps, although Sony claims it has made the viewfinder brighter and more pleasant to use than the last generation. The a6700 now also benefits from a side flip touchscreen.

Sony a6700: Build & Handling

The Sony a6700 keeps the compact build that is a hallmark of the series, not quite jacket-pocketable, but it is easy to drop into a handbag or backpack pocket. The a6700’s viewfinder is still in the left-hand corner in a rangefinder design, which isn’t to everyone's tastes, but it does mean the camera can be more short and boxy without the usual viewfinder hump up top, which also makes it easier to use it with cages and other accessories, although the camera is a little deeper than I expected. Overall I think the camera looks and feels good. I don’t think it is the most exciting or beautiful camera to look at, but it looks like it means business.

The grip on the a6700 is surprisingly deep and molded for what is quite a compact camera, and it was really comfortable to carry and use one-handed, and it solves one of my pet peeves of not being able to use the back buttons with my thumb without feeling like the camera is going to slip from my grip. Although I should caveat this with the fact that I used appropriate sized lenses for the camera, (the Sony FE 40mm f/2.5 G), and something larger like a 24-70mm f/2.8 would make the camera much more front heavy and compromise your grip more easily.

The a6700 has microphone and headphone sockets, USB-C, mini HDMI, and an SD card slot that are all hidden behind three separate little flappy doors clustered on the left-hand side of the camera. These doors look much more aesthetically pleasing than rubber flaps, but I do find them a little more tricky to open, and worry about them getting knocked while shooting and snapping clean off. It also makes the organized person in me very happy that I can contain all my trailing wires to one side of the camera. Finally, I am pleased to have the SD card slot not in the battery compartment though, which is always a frustration as someone who uses a lot of bottom plates.

The buttons and layout will be familiar to Sony shooters, however, there are some key new additions. Firstly, Sony has added a secondary dial under the main mode selection dial for switching between photo, video, and S&Q modes. I really like this dial, it is much easier to use without looking than the switches found on Sony’s ZV lineup as I can just flick it with my thumb without having to adjust my grip. There is now a larger dedicated video record button on the top of the camera rather than the side to switch to video at any time, which is much easier and more natural to use. The AF-MF/AEL switch from the a6600 has also been replaced with an AF-ON button.

Possibly my favorite improvement on the a6700 from the previous generation is the screen. The a6700 now has a fully articulated vari-angle screen instead of the a6600’s awkward flip-up one. This is just such an easier screen to use for shooting awkward angles or recording selfies or vlogs.

Now for the only real negative I have with the Sony a6700 build, and that is its viewfinder. For a new camera with a not-insubstantial price tag, the viewfinder just feels dated. The viewfinder’s resolution is poor by modern standards, it is quite dark (even after playing with the settings) and there is some considerable flickering in highlights. It is plenty usable, but it's just not a good experience and I found myself defaulting to using the screen a lot to shoot, which as someone who loves a viewfinder, I would never normally do.

The viewfinder has always felt like a bit of an afterthought on the a6000 range of cameras, especially as the range starts to feel more indistinguishable from Sony’s ZV lineup, and without a good viewfinder, its harder to pinpoint the reason from the a6700 to exist outside of the ZV range.

Sony a6700: Photo Performance

While the a6700 might "only" have a 26-megapixel sensor, which looks a little tame when compared to the 40MP sensor in the Fujifilm X-T5 or the 64MP sensor in Sony’s own A7R V, this is more than enough resolution to use across the web, social media or medium-sized prints. Details from the a6700 are excellent, Sony’s cameras exhibit some of the most clinically sharp images available, and the a6700 is no exception. I personally prefer a little more softness to my images than Sony’s default profile, but that is down to personal preference and the work you create.

Colors are accurate, but have richness and vibrancy that makes them pop without looking unnatural. The a6700 managed to produce an accurate, and importantly, consistent white balance between photos, even in changeable weather and lighting. I also really like the skin tones that Sony cameras reproduce, veering towards slightly warmer tones and increased saturation that makes subjects look more healthy and vibrant.

As the a6700 now uses the already acclaimed Bionz XR and AI Chip, you can expect the autofocus to be incredibly fast and accurate. For static subjects, the a6700 locked onto focus at blink and you'll miss it speed, at this point it is hard to see how standard autofocus can get perceptively faster. The a6700 has AI recognition and tracking capabilities for humans as well as various animals, birds, vehicles, and now – insects. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find an abundance of insects, I can confirm that the animal and bird tracking works to perfection, the camera even tracked some foxes sulking around my garden in near darkness.

Sony’s human and face tracking is some of the best available, the a6700 can recognize human bodies and heads, as well as faces and eyes. The camera had no issues tracking my subject around the frame, keeping his eye in focus in every shot. Even deliberate erratic movements couldn’t throw the focus off. I also got an impressive hit rate for burst shooting for full subjects, although it couldn’t nail focus on small details like eyes in every shot, it still impressed me with how many usable shots there were.

Sony a6700: Sample Images

Sony a6700: Video Performance

It should come as no surprise by now, with Sony’s big focus on video, that the video performance on the a6700 is excellent. The 4K video is impressively sharp, rich, and detailed in standard outputs, if you have no intention of ever digging into codecs or LUTs then you really don’t need to as the standard footage from the a6700 is definitely good enough until you want to get really creative. The a6700 does have several pre-built-in looks and styles to choose from, these are nice, although can veer into cheesy. But if you don’t want to spend an age in editing software, these are great to slap on your footage.

Sony’s image stabilization continues to be some of the best around, with solid stabilization in gentle movements like panning or zooms, although the IBIS can’t keep up with heavier movements. Walking is definitely softened by the IBIS, but don’t expect iPhone-like smoothness.

Autofocus on the Sony a6700 is so good. Sony has been leading the pack for some time and while other brands have nearly caught up, Sony just seems to still be a whisker ahead. I have found Sony’s tracking to be the most reliable out of the brands I have tested when it comes to human subjects. Tracking subjects turning away for moving in and out of frame is just really solid, and the camera barely insists on finding subjects in random inanimate objects, which is a common complaint I have with other systems.

Sony a6700: Verdict

The Sony a6700 is a logical step forward from the a6600 that came before it, it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, still offering a compact rangefinder-style APS-C camera, but some design refinements and hops forward in technology make this a compelling upgrade. Although the starting price has increased since the previous generation, and marks this camera as precariously more expensive than some rivals.

However, the biggest selling points for buying the a6700 are for hybrid shooters who still want a viewfinder, as the a6700 has become the new Sony APS-C camera to buy for the best stills experience. While the leaps forward in 4K video recording combined with the latest in AI autofocus from Sony’s ZV and FX lineup making its way into the a6700 make this a compelling alternative to Sony’s ZV lineup. Overall, the a6700 is one of the best options for hybrid travel photographers or content creators that crave professional features in a small package.

