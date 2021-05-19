The best camera batteries in 2022: get a spare camera battery at the best price

Need replacement batteries for your camera, or just thinking of picking up some spares for emergencies? Either way, it’s vital to know exactly what you’re buying before you click ‘Purchase’. It’s not a simple matter of picking up a Canon or Sony battery – different cameras have different needs, even from the same manufacturer – so check carefully to ensure you get the best camera batteries for your kit.
We’ve put together this guide to help you sort through the reams of products out there and find the best batteries for your needs. Whether you’re shooting on a mirrorless Sony E-mount mirrorless camera or one of the best DSLRs around, we’ll help you find the batteries for you.
A spare battery is one of the most essential camera accessories to have in your bag – particularly if you are traveling, or shooting a long event such as a wedding. Most serious photographers will have at least a couple of spares in their camera bag.
There’s also another thing that’s important to note – it pays to be careful what you put in your camera. Third-party batteries for different systems are widely available, many of them for knock-down prices – however, they may be poorly made, prone to losing charge, and in the worst case could even damage your camera.
Therefore, it’s worth always making sure you buy batteries from reputable manufacturers. While the makers of your camera are always a good choice of course, we’ve included a few well-regarded third-party manufacturers as well to give you an idea of the names to look out for.
This isn’t an exhaustive list of batteries for every camera ever made, but will cover the best digital cameras that photographers are using today – along with the best prices we can find for them today.
Best camera batteries in 2022
Best Canon camera batteries
This high-capacity battery is compatible with a huge chunk of Canon‘s DSLR stable, especially at the pro end and in some of the mid-range. High-resolution landscape cameras like the EOS 5DS R, stills/video hybrids like the EOS 5D Mark IV and nippy APS-C models like the EOS 80D – all of these are powered by the useful Canon LP-E6N battery pack. It also powers the Canon EOS R, R5 and R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras.
This battery pack is designed for smaller cameras, including diminutive DSLRs like the EOS 200D/Rebel SL2 as well as Canon’s M range of small mirrorless cameras. It also powers the EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera.
This diminutive battery is designed specifically for a range of cameras including the compact PowerShot SX70HS, several mirrorless M-series cameras and smaller DSLRs like the EOS Rebel SL1.
This is the hefty battery pack designed for pro-level DSLRs in the 1DX series. A spare battery is a vital investment for users of these DSLRs, as in a professional setting, running out of power quite simply is not an option. The pack weighs a slender 185g, so it won’t add too much to the considerable bulk of the cameras.
You have nothing to fear from Hähnel – they’re a highly reputable third-party battery manufacturer. This version gives you all the compatibility of the LP-E6, but with higher capacity, a silicone-injected shock-absorbing construction and a great price to boot.
Best Nikon camera batteries
This is the latest revision of Nikon's venerable EN-EL15 battery. All EN-EL15 versions use the same physical shape and are completely interchangeable, so cameras that originally supported the EN-EL15, EN-EL15a or EN-EL15b battery can be fitted with this version c model. Introduced with the Nikon's Z 5 mirrorless camera and also bundled as the standard battery with the Z 6II and Z 7II, the EN-EL15c ups capacity to 2280mAh - a healthy 380mAh improvement over the EN-EL15b battery.
Nikon’s EN-EL15b battery may be a little down on capacity compared to the newest EN-EL15c revision, but it's externally identical to previous versions and is therefore backwards-compatible right back to cameras like the D600/610 and D800/810. It can also be found for less money than the EN-EL15c.
This battery pack powers a broad selection of Nikon’s entry- to mid-range DSLRs, as well as several of its fixed-lens compact cameras. It also powers the retro-curio Nikon Df, the firm’s high-resolution throwback to the analogue SLRs of yesteryear.
Made for Nikon’s flagship professional DSLRs, this high-capacity battery is designed to meet the needs of demanding photographers with a busy day’s shoot planned. Whether you’re shooting stills or video, having a couple of these to hand will ensure you’re ready for anything.
Another silicone-injected shockproof third-party battery from Hähnel, the Extreme HLX-EL15HP Battery works with all the same models as the EN-EL15b battery, with the added benefits of extra capacity and impact protection. It’s available for a great price too, making it a no-brainer for plenty of Nikon photographers.
Best Sony camera batteries
Users of various Sony E-mount cameras, from the vlogger-friendly A6600 to the super-high-resolution A7R IV and pro Sony A1, will appreciate the large capacity of this battery pack. Keep shooting for longer, no matter whether you’re capturing stills or 4K video.
As you can see from the list above, this battery powers a huge range of Sony cameras, from RX compacts to APS-C mirrorless cameras and even full-frame Alpha 7 models. It’s equipped with Sony’s ActiFORCE technology, which ensures fast recharging times and means the cells don’t suffer from ‘Memory Effect’ – loss of performance on partial charge.
Best GoPro batteries
The one-size-fits-all battery for the majority of current GoPro models, this inexpensive battery is a great backup to have on your travels. You’re likely to bring a GoPro to places where you won’t have access to a charger, so make sure you have a spare battery to avoid losing power at the worst of times. If you are using a GoPro Hero 8, make sure you use the most recent version of this battery (with the blue base - not the older version with a black base) to ensure maximum compatibility.
The GoPro Hero9 Black takes a different battery to all previous Hero Black models – with an increased 1720mAh battery capacity. You might surmise that this means that you get a longer running time from the bigger pack – but in fact the extra juice is needed to run the introduction of the front LCD screen.
This battery specifically works with GoPro’s older 360-degree waterproof camera, the Fusion. The Fusion sits apart from the rest of the GoPro stable – hence why most of its accessories are not compatible with other models. This battery allows you to keep on shooting and creating 360-degree shots for longer. It can't be used in the newer GoPro Max though.
If you are using GoPro's latest 360 camera, the GoPro Max you will need to ensure you get this battery as a spare – which is specifically designed for this model alone.
Best Fujifilm batteries
The majority of Fujifilm users will find their power needs satisfied by this wide-compatibility battery, which works with a range of cameras including the large X-T3 and the smaller X-A3. It’s especially useful in the Vertical Power Booster Grip, allowing you to extend your shooting time for 4K video when using cameras like the X-T2 or X-T3.
For the small selection of Fujifilm cameras that don’t take the NP-W126S, the NP-95 works with fixed-lens cameras in the Fujifilm stables, including most (but not all) of the popular X100 series. If you’re confused, we don’t blame you – this is why it’s always worth checking what batteries your camera needs!
With the launch of the Fujifilm X-T4, Fuji has added a new battery type, that offers 50% more power than the NP-W126S that has been used on the company's top mirrorless models for years. The company says this battery lasts for 500 frames per charge in the Normal mode, 600 frames in the Economy mode and up to 1,700 frames continuously if it is combined with the optional battery grip VG-XT4 which holds two additional batteries.
A battery for Fujifilm’s mirrorless medium-format GFX cameras, the NP-T125 is rated to around 400 photos with Auto Power Save mode turned on. It can also record Full HD video for up to 70 minutes, provided Face Detection is turned off.
This third-party version of the Fujifilm NP-T125 gives a slightly higher capacity than the camera manufacturer's own version, and for less money - so there is not much not to like here. Extreme by name, the battery is injected with silicon to give it shock absorbing properties that make it more robust if you should drop it. Comes with two year warranty.
Best Olympus camera batteries
As small and powerful as the cameras it fits into, the BLH-1 battery from Olympus is designed to fit the latest flagship mirrorless cameras – the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, Olympus OM-D E-M1X and Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II.
For older Olympus OM-D mirrorless cameras, as well as the stylish Pen F, the Olympus BLN-1 is able to fully recharge in just under three hours. Reliable and portable, it’s a great bit of extra power to have in a pinch.
The OM-D E-M10 series of cameras are designed for users looking for a great mirrorless cameras at an affordable price – a perfect entry point into the mirrorless system. This battery powers all three of the EM10 models, as well as the stylish Pen E-PL9.
Best Panasonic camera batteries
The capacity for this battery is truly impressive, as befitting the power-hungry full-frame S1, S1R and S1H mirrorless cameras. It’s the only battery currently certified to work with these models, so picking up one or two to have as spare is a must for extended shoots.
Broadly compatible with older and newer Panasonic models, it’s likely that many Panasonic users will find a use for this battery. It offers a usefully large capacity and fast charge times.
Panasonic has one of the largest camera stables out there at the moment, so it pays to be sure you’re getting the right battery. This one covers several mirrorless cameras and compacts, including the travel-oriented TZ80 and TZ100.
Many video shooters have gravitated towards the Panasonic GH series, which are renowned for producing excellent 4K video. This battery allows you to ensure you always have enough power for an extended video shoot, whether you’re using the older GH3 or the newest model, the GH5S. It also powers the G9, a capable stills/video hybrid.
