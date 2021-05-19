The best camera batteries in 2022: get a spare camera battery at the best price

Popular

Spare camera batteries are an essential item for any photographer. We take you through the best ones available

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Need replacement batteries for your camera, or just thinking of picking up some spares for emergencies? Either way, it’s vital to know exactly what you’re buying before you click ‘Purchase’. It’s not a simple matter of picking up a Canon or Sony battery – different cameras have different needs, even from the same manufacturer – so check carefully to ensure you get the best camera batteries for your kit.

We’ve put together this guide to help you sort through the reams of products out there and find the best batteries for your needs. Whether you’re shooting on a mirrorless Sony E-mount mirrorless camera or one of the best DSLRs around, we’ll help you find the batteries for you.

A spare battery is one of the most essential camera accessories to have in your bag – particularly if you are traveling, or shooting a long event such as a wedding. Most serious photographers will have at least a couple of spares in their camera bag.

There’s also another thing that’s important to note – it pays to be careful what you put in your camera. Third-party batteries for different systems are widely available, many of them for knock-down prices – however, they may be poorly made, prone to losing charge, and in the worst case could even damage your camera.

The best power banks

Therefore, it’s worth always making sure you buy batteries from reputable manufacturers. While the makers of your camera are always a good choice of course, we’ve included a few well-regarded third-party manufacturers as well to give you an idea of the names to look out for. 

This isn’t an exhaustive list of batteries for every camera ever made, but will cover the best digital cameras that photographers are using today – along with the best prices we can find for them today.

Best camera batteries in 2022

Best Canon camera batteries

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon LP-E6N battery

Canon’s workhorse battery for many of its cameras

Specifications
Capacity: 1865 mAh
Compatibility: Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, Canon EOS 6D, Canon EOS 6D Mark II, Canon EOS 7D, Canon EOS 7D II, Canon EOS 60D, Canon EOS 60Da, Canon EOS 70D, Canon EOS 80D, Canon EOS 90D, Canon EOS R, Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R6, Canon EOS 5DS, Canon EOS 5DS R
Reasons to buy
+Wide compatibility+Canon-made+High capacity

This high-capacity battery is compatible with a huge chunk of Canon‘s DSLR stable, especially at the pro end and in some of the mid-range. High-resolution landscape cameras like the EOS 5DS R, stills/video hybrids like the EOS 5D Mark IV and nippy APS-C models like the EOS 80D – all of these are powered by the useful Canon LP-E6N battery pack. It also powers the Canon EOS R, R5 and R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras.

(Image credit: Canon)

2. Canon LP-E17 Battery

A smaller battery for mirrorless and DSLR cameras

Specifications
Capacity: 1040 mAh
Compatibility: Canon EOS 77D, Canon EOS 800D, Canon EOS 750D, Canon EOS 760D, Canon EOMS 850D, Canon EOS 200D, Canon EOS 250D, Canon EOS 5, Canon EOS M6, Canon EOS M6 Mk II, Canon EOS M3, Canon EOS 760D, Canon EOS RP, Canon EOS Rebel SL3, Canon EOS Rebel T6i, Canon EOS Rebel T6s, Canon EOS Rebel T7i, Canon EOS Rebel T8i,
Reasons to buy
+Decent capacity+Canon-made

This battery pack is designed for smaller cameras, including diminutive DSLRs like the EOS 200D/Rebel SL2 as well as Canon’s M range of small mirrorless cameras. It also powers the EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera.

(Image credit: Canon)

3. Canon LP-E12

For many EOS M mirrorless cameras, as well as smaller DSLRs

Specifications
Capacity: 875 mAh
Compatibility: Canon PowerShot SX70 HS, Canon EOS M50, Canon EOS M100, Canon EOS 100D, Canon EOS M, Canon EOS M2, Canon EOS M1, Canon EOS Rebel SL1,
Reasons to buy
+Small and light+Canon-made

This diminutive battery is designed specifically for a range of cameras including the compact PowerShot SX70HS, several mirrorless M-series cameras and smaller DSLRs like the EOS Rebel SL1.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon LP-E19

The big battery for the pros

Specifications
Capacity: 2750 mAh
Compatibility: Canon EOS-1D X, Canon EOS-1D X Mark II, Canon EOS-1D C, Canon Canon EOS-1D Mark III, Canon EOS-1Ds Mark III, Canon EOS-1D Mark IV, Canon EOS-1D X Mark II
Reasons to buy
+Huge capacity+Canon-made+Not too heavy
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

This is the hefty battery pack designed for pro-level DSLRs in the 1DX series. A spare battery is a vital investment for users of these DSLRs, as in a professional setting, running out of power quite simply is not an option. The pack weighs a slender 185g, so it won’t add too much to the considerable bulk of the cameras. 

(Image credit: Hahnel)

5. Hahnel Extreme HLX-E6N

Try this tough, third-party battery

Specifications
Capacity: 2000 mAh
Compatibility: Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, Canon EOS 6D, Canon EOS 6D Mark II, Canon EOS 7D, Canon EOS 7D II, Canon EOS 60D, Canon EOS 60Da, Canon EOS 70D, Canon EOS 80D, Canon EOS 90D, Canon EOS R, Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R6, Canon EOS 5DS, Canon EOS 5DS R, Canon XC10
Reasons to buy
+Good third-party option+Tough and durable+Higher capacity than Canon’s own
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

You have nothing to fear from Hähnel – they’re a highly reputable third-party battery manufacturer. This version gives you all the compatibility of the LP-E6, but with higher capacity, a silicone-injected shock-absorbing construction and a great price to boot.

Best Nikon camera batteries

(Image credit: Nikon)

6. Nikon EN-EL15c Battery

Nikon's newest battery packs even more power

Specifications
Capacity: 2280 mAh
Compatibility: Nikon Z 5, Nikon Z 6II, Nikon Z 7II, Nikon Z 6, Nikon Z 7, Nikon D500, Nikon D610, Nikon D780, Nikon D7200, Nikon D7500, Nikon D750, Nikon D810, Nikon D850
Reasons to buy
+Extra-high capacity+Nikon-made

This is the latest revision of Nikon's venerable EN-EL15 battery. All EN-EL15 versions use the same physical shape and are completely interchangeable, so cameras that originally supported the EN-EL15, EN-EL15a or EN-EL15b battery can be fitted with this version c model. Introduced with the Nikon's Z 5 mirrorless camera and also bundled as the standard battery with the Z 6II and Z 7II, the EN-EL15c ups capacity to 2280mAh - a healthy 380mAh improvement over the EN-EL15b battery.

(Image credit: Nikon)

7. Nikon EN-EL15b Battery

Works with various Nikon cameras, new and old

Specifications
Capacity: 1900 mAh
Compatibility: Nikon Z 6, Nikon Z 7, Nikon D500, Nikon D610, Nikon D780, Nikon D7200, Nikon D7500, Nikon D750, Nikon D810, Nikon D850
Reasons to buy
+High capacity+Nikon-made

Nikon’s EN-EL15b battery may be a little down on capacity compared to the newest EN-EL15c revision, but it's externally identical to previous versions and is therefore backwards-compatible right back to cameras like the D600/610 and D800/810. It can also be found for less money than the EN-EL15c.

(Image credit: Nikon)

8. Nikon EN-EL14a Battery Pack

For compacts and DSLRs

Specifications
Capacity: 1800 mAh
Compatibility: Nikon P7000, Nikon P7100, Nikon P7700, Nikon D3100, Nikon D3200, Nikon D3500, Nikon D5100, Nikon D5300, Nikon D5600, Nikon Df
Reasons to buy
+Wide compatibility+Good price

This battery pack powers a broad selection of Nikon’s entry- to mid-range DSLRs, as well as several of its fixed-lens compact cameras. It also powers the retro-curio Nikon Df, the firm’s high-resolution throwback to the analogue SLRs of yesteryear. 

(Image credit: Nikon)

9. Nikon EN-EL18c

For large pro DSLRs

Specifications
Capacity: 2500mAh
Compatibility: Nikon D6, Nikon D5, Nikon D4, Nikon D4s
Reasons to buy
+Huge capacity+Still lightweight
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

Made for Nikon’s flagship professional DSLRs, this high-capacity battery is designed to meet the needs of demanding photographers with a busy day’s shoot planned. Whether you’re shooting stills or video, having a couple of these to hand will ensure you’re ready for anything.

(Image credit: Hahnel)

10. Hahnel Extreme HLX-EL15HP Battery

Extra shock protection for adventurous photographers

Specifications
Capacity: 2000mAh
Compatibility: Nikon D500, Nikon D600, Nikon D610, Nikon D7100, Nikon D7200, Nikon D7500, Nikon D750, Nikon D800, Nikon D800E, Nikon D810, Nikon D850, Nikon V1
Reasons to buy
+Extra power+Shockproof casing
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

Another silicone-injected shockproof third-party battery from Hähnel, the Extreme HLX-EL15HP Battery works with all the same models as the EN-EL15b battery, with the added benefits of extra capacity and impact protection. It’s available for a great price too, making it a no-brainer for plenty of Nikon photographers.

Best Sony camera batteries

(Image credit: Sony)

11. Sony NP-FZ100 Z-series

Generous capacity for Alpha 7 mirrorless cameras

Specifications
Capacity: 2280 mAh
Compatibility: Sony A6600, Sony A1, Sony A9, Sony A9 II, Sony A7 III, Sony A7S III, Sony A7R III and Sony A7R IV
Reasons to buy
+Impressive power capacity+Weighs just 83g
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

Users of various Sony E-mount cameras, from the vlogger-friendly A6600 to the super-high-resolution A7R IV and pro Sony A1, will appreciate the large capacity of this battery pack. Keep shooting for longer, no matter whether you’re capturing stills or 4K video.

(Image credit: Sony)

12. Sony NP-FW50

Powers a huge range of Sony cameras

Specifications
Capacity: 1020 mAh
Compatibility: Sony NEX-3, Sony NEX-5, Sony NEX-5N, Sony NEX-7, Sony A33, Sony A55, Sony A5100, Sony A6000, Sony A6100, Sony A6300, Sony A6400, Sony A6500, Sony A7, Sony A7 Mark II, Sony A7R, Sony A7R Mark II, Sony A7S, Sony A7S Mark II, Sony RX10, Sony RX10 III, Sony RX10 IV
Reasons to buy
+Wide compatibility+Fast recharging time
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

As you can see from the list above, this battery powers a huge range of Sony cameras, from RX compacts to APS-C mirrorless cameras and even full-frame Alpha 7 models. It’s equipped with Sony’s ActiFORCE technology, which ensures fast recharging times and means the cells don’t suffer from ‘Memory Effect’ – loss of performance on partial charge. 

Best GoPro batteries

(Image credit: GoPro)

13. GoPro Rechargeable Battery for HERO action cams

The standard battery for current GoPro models

Specifications
Capacity: 1220 mAh
Compatibility: GoPro HERO8 Black, GoPro HERO7 Black, GoPro HERO6 Black, GoPro HERO5 Black, or GoPro HERO 2018
Reasons to buy
+GoPro-made+Relatively inexpensive
Reasons to avoid
-Not all GoPros have a replaceable battery

The one-size-fits-all battery for the majority of current GoPro models, this inexpensive battery is a great backup to have on your travels. You’re likely to bring a GoPro to places where you won’t have access to a charger, so make sure you have a spare battery to avoid losing power at the worst of times. If you are using a GoPro Hero 8, make sure you use the most recent version of this battery (with the blue base - not the older version with a black base) to ensure maximum compatibility.

(Image credit: GoPro)

14. GoPro Hero9 Rechargeable Battery

Make sure you've got all the power you need for the Max

Specifications
Compatible with: GoPro Hero9 Black
Capacity: 1720mAh
Reasons to buy
+High capacity 
Reasons to avoid
-Hero 9 only

The GoPro Hero9 Black takes a different battery to all previous Hero Black models – with an increased 1720mAh battery capacity. You might surmise that this means that you get a longer running time from the bigger pack – but in fact the extra juice is needed to run the introduction of the front LCD screen. 

(Image credit: GoPro)

15. GoPro Fusion Battery

The battery for GoPro’s 360-degree Fusion camera

Specifications
Capacity: 2620 mAh
Compatibility: GoPro Fusion
Reasons to buy
+Huge capacity
Reasons to avoid
-Fusion only

This battery specifically works with GoPro’s older 360-degree waterproof camera, the  Fusion. The Fusion sits apart from the rest of the GoPro stable – hence why most of its accessories are not compatible with other models. This battery allows you to keep on shooting and creating 360-degree shots for longer. It can't be used in the newer GoPro Max though.

(Image credit: GoPro)

16. GoPro Max Rechargeable Battery

Make sure you've got all the power you need for the Max

Specifications
Compatible with: Max
Capacity: 1600mAh
Reasons to buy
+1600mAh +Rechargeable
Reasons to avoid
-GoPro Max only

If you are using GoPro's latest 360 camera, the GoPro Max you will need to ensure you get this battery as a spare – which is specifically designed for this model alone.

Best Fujifilm batteries

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

17. Fujifilm NP-W126S

Works with a huge range of Fujifilm cameras, from large to small

Specifications
Capacity: 1260 mAh
Compatibility: Fujifilm X-Pro3, Fujifilm X-Pro2, Fujifilm X-Pro1, Fujifilm X-T3, Fujifilm X-T2, Fujifilm X-T1, Fujifilm X-T10, Fujifilm X-T20, Fujifilm X-T30, Fujifilm X-T200, Fujifilm X-E2S, Fujifilm X-E2, Fujifilm X-E1, Fujifilm X-M1, Fujifilm X-A3, Fujifilm X-A2, Fujifilm X-A1, Fujifilm X-A10, Fujifilm X100F, Fujifilm X100V, Fujifilm FinePix HS50EXR, Fujifilm FinePix HS30EXR, Fujifilm FinePix HS33EXR
Reasons to buy
+Wide compatibility+Works well with Vertical Power Booster Grip
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

The majority of Fujifilm users will find their power needs satisfied by this wide-compatibility battery, which works with a range of cameras including the large X-T3 and the smaller X-A3. It’s especially useful in the Vertical Power Booster Grip, allowing you to extend your shooting time for 4K video when using cameras like the X-T2 or X-T3.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

18. Fujifilm NP-95 Lithium Ion Battery

The battery for a few of Fujifilm’s compacts

Specifications
Capacity: 1800 mAh
Compatibility: Fujifilm X100, Fujifilm X100S, Fujifilm X100T, Fujifilm X70
Reasons to buy
+Good capacity
Reasons to avoid
-Limited compatibility

For the small selection of Fujifilm cameras that don’t take the NP-W126S, the NP-95 works with fixed-lens cameras in the Fujifilm stables, including most (but not all) of the popular X100 series. If you’re confused, we don’t blame you – this is why it’s always worth checking what batteries your camera needs!

Best camera battery: Fujifilm NP-W235

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

19. Fujifilm NP-W235

Battery exclusively for Fujifilm X-T4

Specifications
Capacity: 2200 mAh
Compatibility: Fujifilm X-T4
Reasons to buy
+High capacity
Reasons to avoid
-Only compatible with Fuji X-T4

With the launch of the Fujifilm X-T4, Fuji has added a new battery type, that offers 50% more power than the NP-W126S that has been used on the company's top mirrorless models for years. The company says this battery lasts for 500 frames per charge in the Normal mode, 600 frames in the Economy mode and up to 1,700 frames continuously if it is combined with the optional battery grip VG-XT4 which holds two additional batteries.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

20. Fujifilm NP-T125 Battery

Power up your medium-format mirrorless cameras

Specifications
Capacity: 1250mAh
Compatibility: Fujifilm GFX 50S, Fujifilm GFX 50R, Fujifilm GFX 100
Reasons to buy
+Rated for high shot numbers
Reasons to avoid
-GFX only

A battery for Fujifilm’s mirrorless medium-format GFX cameras, the NP-T125 is rated to around 400 photos with Auto Power Save mode turned on. It can also record Full HD video for up to 70 minutes, provided Face Detection is turned off. 

(Image credit: Hähnel)

21. Hahnel Extreme HLX-F125 Battery

Alternative high capacity battery for Fujifilm GFX cameras

Specifications
Capacity: 1370mAh
Compatibility: Fujifilm GFX 50S, Fujifilm GFX 50R, Fujifilm GFX 100
Reasons to buy
+Lower cost than Fujifilm version+Higher capacity than Fujifilm version
Reasons to avoid
-For Fujifilm GFX  cameras only

This third-party version of the Fujifilm NP-T125 gives a slightly higher capacity than the camera manufacturer's own version, and for less money - so there is not much not to like here. Extreme by name, the battery is injected with silicon to give it shock absorbing properties that make it more robust if you should drop it. Comes with two year warranty.

Best Olympus camera batteries

(Image credit: Olympus)

22. Olympus BLH-1 Li-ion Battery

For the flagship Olympus mirrorless cameras

Specifications
Capacity: 1720 mAh
Compatibility: Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III, Olympus OM-D E-M1X, Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II
Reasons to buy
+Small and portable+Impressive capacity
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

As small and powerful as the cameras it fits into, the BLH-1 battery from Olympus is designed to fit the latest flagship mirrorless cameras – the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, Olympus OM-D E-M1X and Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II. 

(Image credit: Olympus)

23. Olympus BLN-1 Battery

A smaller battery for various Olympus CSCs

Specifications
Capacity: 1220mAh
Compatibility: Olympus OM-D E-M5, Olympus OM-D E-M1, Olympus PEN-F
Reasons to buy
+Decent recharging time+Olympus-made
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

For older Olympus OM-D mirrorless cameras, as well as the stylish Pen F, the Olympus BLN-1 is able to fully recharge in just under three hours. Reliable and portable, it’s a great bit of extra power to have in a pinch.

(Image credit: Olympus)

24. Olympus BLS-50 Li-ion Battery

For the smaller entry-level cameras in Olympus’s stable

Specifications
Capacity: 1150 mAh
Compatibility: Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II, Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III, Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, Olympus Pen E-PL9, Olympus Pen E-PL10
Reasons to buy
+Works across E-M10 range+Olympus-made
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

The OM-D E-M10 series of cameras are designed for users looking for a great mirrorless cameras at an affordable price – a perfect entry point into the mirrorless system. This battery powers all three of the EM10 models, as well as the stylish Pen E-PL9.

Best Panasonic camera batteries

(Image credit: Panasonic)

25. Panasonic DMW-BLJ31E Battery

The battery for Panasonic’s full-frame mirrorless system

Specifications
Capacity: 3100 mAh
Compatibility: Panasonic Lumix S1, Panasonic Lumix S1R, Panasonic Lumix S1H
Reasons to buy
+Huge power capacity+Panasonic-made
Reasons to avoid
-Limited compatibility

The capacity for this battery is truly impressive, as befitting the power-hungry full-frame S1, S1R and S1H mirrorless cameras. It’s the only battery currently certified to work with these models, so picking up one or two to have as spare is a must for extended shoots.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

26. Panasonic DMW-BLC12E Battery

Works with various Panasonic compacts and mirrorless cameras

Specifications
Capacity: 1200 mAh
Compatibility: Panasonic Lumix G5, Panasonic Lumix G6, Panasonic Lumix G7, Panasonic Lumix G10, Panasonic Lumix GH2, Panasonic Lumix GX8, Panasonic Lumix G80, Panasonic Lumix G90, Panasonic Lumix FZ1000, Panasonic Lumix FZ100 II, Panasonic Lumix FZ200
Reasons to buy
+Panasonic-made+Wide compatibility
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

Broadly compatible with older and newer Panasonic models, it’s likely that many Panasonic users will find a use for this battery. It offers a usefully large capacity and fast charge times.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

27. Panasonic DMW-BLG10E Battery

Covering another broad selection of the Panasonic camera stable

Specifications
Capacity: 1025 mAh
Compatibility: Panasonic Lumix G100, Panasonic Lumix GF6, Panasonic Lumix GX7, Panasonic Lumix GX80, Panasonic Lumix GX9, Panasonic Lumix TZ100, Panasonic Lumix TZ80
Reasons to buy
+Wide compatibility+Panasonic-made
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

Panasonic has one of the largest camera stables out there at the moment, so it pays to be sure you’re getting the right battery. This one covers several mirrorless cameras and compacts, including the travel-oriented TZ80 and TZ100.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

28. Panasonic DMW-BLF19E Battery Pack

The battery for video shooters

Specifications
Capacity: 1860 mAh
Compatibility: Panasonic Lumix GH3, Panasonic Lumix GH4, Panasonic Lumix GH5, Panasonic Lumix GH5S, Panasonic Lumix G9
Reasons to buy
+Panasonic-made+Generous capacity
Reasons to avoid
-Empty List

Many video shooters have gravitated towards the Panasonic GH series, which are renowned for producing excellent 4K video. This battery allows you to ensure you always have enough power for an extended video shoot, whether you’re using the older GH3 or the newest model, the GH5S. It also powers the G9, a capable stills/video hybrid.

Jon Stapley
Jon Stapley

Jon spent years at IPC Media writing features, news, reviews and other photography content for publications such as Amateur Photographer and What Digital Camera in both print and digital form. With his additional experience for outlets like Photomonitor, this makes Jon one of our go-to specialists when it comes to all aspects of photography, from cameras and action cameras to lenses and memory cards, flash diffusers and triggers, batteries and memory cards, selfie sticks and gimbals, and much more besides.  


An NCTJ-qualified journalist, he has also contributed to Shortlist, The Skinny, ThreeWeeks Edinburgh, The Guardian, Trusted Reviews, CreativeBLOQ, and probably quite a few others I’ve forgotten.

