The best camera batteries in 2022: get a spare camera battery at the best price

Need replacement batteries for your camera, or just thinking of picking up some spares for emergencies? Either way, it’s vital to know exactly what you’re buying before you click ‘Purchase’. It’s not a simple matter of picking up a Canon or Sony battery – different cameras have different needs, even from the same manufacturer – so check carefully to ensure you get the best camera batteries for your kit.

We’ve put together this guide to help you sort through the reams of products out there and find the best batteries for your needs. Whether you’re shooting on a mirrorless Sony E-mount mirrorless camera or one of the best DSLRs around, we’ll help you find the batteries for you.

A spare battery is one of the most essential camera accessories to have in your bag – particularly if you are traveling, or shooting a long event such as a wedding. Most serious photographers will have at least a couple of spares in their camera bag.

There’s also another thing that’s important to note – it pays to be careful what you put in your camera. Third-party batteries for different systems are widely available, many of them for knock-down prices – however, they may be poorly made, prone to losing charge, and in the worst case could even damage your camera.

Therefore, it’s worth always making sure you buy batteries from reputable manufacturers. While the makers of your camera are always a good choice of course, we’ve included a few well-regarded third-party manufacturers as well to give you an idea of the names to look out for.

This isn’t an exhaustive list of batteries for every camera ever made, but will cover the best digital cameras that photographers are using today – along with the best prices we can find for them today.

Best camera batteries in 2022

Best Canon camera batteries

1. Canon LP-E6N battery Canon’s workhorse battery for many of its cameras Specifications Capacity: 1865 mAh Compatibility: Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, Canon EOS 6D, Canon EOS 6D Mark II, Canon EOS 7D, Canon EOS 7D II, Canon EOS 60D, Canon EOS 60Da, Canon EOS 70D, Canon EOS 80D, Canon EOS 90D, Canon EOS R, Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R6, Canon EOS 5DS, Canon EOS 5DS R TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at BHPhoto Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wide compatibility + Canon-made + High capacity

This high-capacity battery is compatible with a huge chunk of Canon‘s DSLR stable, especially at the pro end and in some of the mid-range. High-resolution landscape cameras like the EOS 5DS R, stills/video hybrids like the EOS 5D Mark IV and nippy APS-C models like the EOS 80D – all of these are powered by the useful Canon LP-E6N battery pack. It also powers the Canon EOS R, R5 and R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras.

2. Canon LP-E17 Battery A smaller battery for mirrorless and DSLR cameras Specifications Capacity: 1040 mAh Compatibility: Canon EOS 77D, Canon EOS 800D, Canon EOS 750D, Canon EOS 760D, Canon EOMS 850D, Canon EOS 200D, Canon EOS 250D, Canon EOS 5, Canon EOS M6, Canon EOS M6 Mk II, Canon EOS M3, Canon EOS 760D, Canon EOS RP, Canon EOS Rebel SL3, Canon EOS Rebel T6i, Canon EOS Rebel T6s, Canon EOS Rebel T7i, Canon EOS Rebel T8i, TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Decent capacity + Canon-made

This battery pack is designed for smaller cameras, including diminutive DSLRs like the EOS 200D/Rebel SL2 as well as Canon’s M range of small mirrorless cameras. It also powers the EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera.

3. Canon LP-E12 For many EOS M mirrorless cameras, as well as smaller DSLRs Specifications Capacity: 875 mAh Compatibility: Canon PowerShot SX70 HS, Canon EOS M50, Canon EOS M100, Canon EOS 100D, Canon EOS M, Canon EOS M2, Canon EOS M1, Canon EOS Rebel SL1, TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Best Buy View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small and light + Canon-made

This diminutive battery is designed specifically for a range of cameras including the compact PowerShot SX70HS, several mirrorless M-series cameras and smaller DSLRs like the EOS Rebel SL1.

4. Canon LP-E19 The big battery for the pros Specifications Capacity: 2750 mAh Compatibility: Canon EOS-1D X, Canon EOS-1D X Mark II, Canon EOS-1D C, Canon Canon EOS-1D Mark III, Canon EOS-1Ds Mark III, Canon EOS-1D Mark IV, Canon EOS-1D X Mark II TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Canon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Huge capacity + Canon-made + Not too heavy Reasons to avoid - Empty List

This is the hefty battery pack designed for pro-level DSLRs in the 1DX series. A spare battery is a vital investment for users of these DSLRs, as in a professional setting, running out of power quite simply is not an option. The pack weighs a slender 185g, so it won’t add too much to the considerable bulk of the cameras.

5. Hahnel Extreme HLX-E6N Try this tough, third-party battery Specifications Capacity: 2000 mAh Compatibility: Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, Canon EOS 6D, Canon EOS 6D Mark II, Canon EOS 7D, Canon EOS 7D II, Canon EOS 60D, Canon EOS 60Da, Canon EOS 70D, Canon EOS 80D, Canon EOS 90D, Canon EOS R, Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R6, Canon EOS 5DS, Canon EOS 5DS R, Canon XC10 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good third-party option + Tough and durable + Higher capacity than Canon’s own Reasons to avoid - Empty List

You have nothing to fear from Hähnel – they’re a highly reputable third-party battery manufacturer. This version gives you all the compatibility of the LP-E6, but with higher capacity, a silicone-injected shock-absorbing construction and a great price to boot.

Best Nikon camera batteries

6. Nikon EN-EL15c Battery Nikon's newest battery packs even more power Specifications Capacity: 2280 mAh Compatibility: Nikon Z 5, Nikon Z 6II, Nikon Z 7II, Nikon Z 6, Nikon Z 7, Nikon D500, Nikon D610, Nikon D780, Nikon D7200, Nikon D7500, Nikon D750, Nikon D810, Nikon D850 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Focus Camera Reasons to buy + Extra-high capacity + Nikon-made

This is the latest revision of Nikon's venerable EN-EL15 battery. All EN-EL15 versions use the same physical shape and are completely interchangeable, so cameras that originally supported the EN-EL15, EN-EL15a or EN-EL15b battery can be fitted with this version c model. Introduced with the Nikon's Z 5 mirrorless camera and also bundled as the standard battery with the Z 6II and Z 7II, the EN-EL15c ups capacity to 2280mAh - a healthy 380mAh improvement over the EN-EL15b battery.

7. Nikon EN-EL15b Battery Works with various Nikon cameras, new and old Specifications Capacity: 1900 mAh Compatibility: Nikon Z 6, Nikon Z 7, Nikon D500, Nikon D610, Nikon D780, Nikon D7200, Nikon D7500, Nikon D750, Nikon D810, Nikon D850 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High capacity + Nikon-made

Nikon’s EN-EL15b battery may be a little down on capacity compared to the newest EN-EL15c revision, but it's externally identical to previous versions and is therefore backwards-compatible right back to cameras like the D600/610 and D800/810. It can also be found for less money than the EN-EL15c.

This battery pack powers a broad selection of Nikon’s entry- to mid-range DSLRs, as well as several of its fixed-lens compact cameras. It also powers the retro-curio Nikon Df, the firm’s high-resolution throwback to the analogue SLRs of yesteryear.

9. Nikon EN-EL18c For large pro DSLRs Specifications Capacity: 2500mAh Compatibility: Nikon D6, Nikon D5, Nikon D4, Nikon D4s TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Walmart View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Huge capacity + Still lightweight Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Made for Nikon’s flagship professional DSLRs, this high-capacity battery is designed to meet the needs of demanding photographers with a busy day’s shoot planned. Whether you’re shooting stills or video, having a couple of these to hand will ensure you’re ready for anything.

10. Hahnel Extreme HLX-EL15HP Battery Extra shock protection for adventurous photographers Specifications Capacity: 2000mAh Compatibility: Nikon D500, Nikon D600, Nikon D610, Nikon D7100, Nikon D7200, Nikon D7500, Nikon D750, Nikon D800, Nikon D800E, Nikon D810, Nikon D850, Nikon V1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Extra power + Shockproof casing Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Another silicone-injected shockproof third-party battery from Hähnel, the Extreme HLX-EL15HP Battery works with all the same models as the EN-EL15b battery, with the added benefits of extra capacity and impact protection. It’s available for a great price too, making it a no-brainer for plenty of Nikon photographers.

Best Sony camera batteries

11. Sony NP-FZ100 Z-series Generous capacity for Alpha 7 mirrorless cameras Specifications Capacity: 2280 mAh Compatibility: Sony A6600, Sony A1, Sony A9, Sony A9 II, Sony A7 III, Sony A7S III, Sony A7R III and Sony A7R IV TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Impressive power capacity + Weighs just 83g Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Users of various Sony E-mount cameras, from the vlogger-friendly A6600 to the super-high-resolution A7R IV and pro Sony A1, will appreciate the large capacity of this battery pack. Keep shooting for longer, no matter whether you’re capturing stills or 4K video.

12. Sony NP-FW50 Powers a huge range of Sony cameras Specifications Capacity: 1020 mAh Compatibility: Sony NEX-3, Sony NEX-5, Sony NEX-5N, Sony NEX-7, Sony A33, Sony A55, Sony A5100, Sony A6000, Sony A6100, Sony A6300, Sony A6400, Sony A6500, Sony A7, Sony A7 Mark II, Sony A7R, Sony A7R Mark II, Sony A7S, Sony A7S Mark II, Sony RX10, Sony RX10 III, Sony RX10 IV TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart 896 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Wide compatibility + Fast recharging time Reasons to avoid - Empty List

As you can see from the list above, this battery powers a huge range of Sony cameras, from RX compacts to APS-C mirrorless cameras and even full-frame Alpha 7 models. It’s equipped with Sony’s ActiFORCE technology, which ensures fast recharging times and means the cells don’t suffer from ‘Memory Effect’ – loss of performance on partial charge.

Best GoPro batteries

13. GoPro Rechargeable Battery for HERO action cams The standard battery for current GoPro models Specifications Capacity: 1220 mAh Compatibility: GoPro HERO8 Black, GoPro HERO7 Black, GoPro HERO6 Black, GoPro HERO5 Black, or GoPro HERO 2018 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon 421 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + GoPro-made + Relatively inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Not all GoPros have a replaceable battery

The one-size-fits-all battery for the majority of current GoPro models, this inexpensive battery is a great backup to have on your travels. You’re likely to bring a GoPro to places where you won’t have access to a charger, so make sure you have a spare battery to avoid losing power at the worst of times. If you are using a GoPro Hero 8, make sure you use the most recent version of this battery (with the blue base - not the older version with a black base) to ensure maximum compatibility.

14. GoPro Hero9 Rechargeable Battery Make sure you've got all the power you need for the Max Specifications Compatible with: GoPro Hero9 Black Capacity: 1720mAh TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Sweetwater Sound View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + High capacity Reasons to avoid - Hero 9 only

The GoPro Hero9 Black takes a different battery to all previous Hero Black models – with an increased 1720mAh battery capacity. You might surmise that this means that you get a longer running time from the bigger pack – but in fact the extra juice is needed to run the introduction of the front LCD screen.

This battery specifically works with GoPro’s older 360-degree waterproof camera, the Fusion. The Fusion sits apart from the rest of the GoPro stable – hence why most of its accessories are not compatible with other models. This battery allows you to keep on shooting and creating 360-degree shots for longer. It can't be used in the newer GoPro Max though.

16. GoPro Max Rechargeable Battery Make sure you've got all the power you need for the Max Specifications Compatible with: Max Capacity: 1600mAh TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Sweetwater Sound View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + 1600mAh + Rechargeable Reasons to avoid - GoPro Max only

If you are using GoPro's latest 360 camera, the GoPro Max you will need to ensure you get this battery as a spare – which is specifically designed for this model alone.

Best Fujifilm batteries

17. Fujifilm NP-W126S Works with a huge range of Fujifilm cameras, from large to small Specifications Capacity: 1260 mAh Compatibility: Fujifilm X-Pro3, Fujifilm X-Pro2, Fujifilm X-Pro1, Fujifilm X-T3, Fujifilm X-T2, Fujifilm X-T1, Fujifilm X-T10, Fujifilm X-T20, Fujifilm X-T30, Fujifilm X-T200, Fujifilm X-E2S, Fujifilm X-E2, Fujifilm X-E1, Fujifilm X-M1, Fujifilm X-A3, Fujifilm X-A2, Fujifilm X-A1, Fujifilm X-A10, Fujifilm X100F, Fujifilm X100V, Fujifilm FinePix HS50EXR, Fujifilm FinePix HS30EXR, Fujifilm FinePix HS33EXR TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Adorama View at BHPhoto 705 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Wide compatibility + Works well with Vertical Power Booster Grip Reasons to avoid - Empty List

The majority of Fujifilm users will find their power needs satisfied by this wide-compatibility battery, which works with a range of cameras including the large X-T3 and the smaller X-A3. It’s especially useful in the Vertical Power Booster Grip, allowing you to extend your shooting time for 4K video when using cameras like the X-T2 or X-T3.

18. Fujifilm NP-95 Lithium Ion Battery The battery for a few of Fujifilm’s compacts Specifications Capacity: 1800 mAh Compatibility: Fujifilm X100, Fujifilm X100S, Fujifilm X100T, Fujifilm X70 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto Check Amazon 129 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Good capacity Reasons to avoid - Limited compatibility

For the small selection of Fujifilm cameras that don’t take the NP-W126S, the NP-95 works with fixed-lens cameras in the Fujifilm stables, including most (but not all) of the popular X100 series. If you’re confused, we don’t blame you – this is why it’s always worth checking what batteries your camera needs!

19. Fujifilm NP-W235 Battery exclusively for Fujifilm X-T4 Specifications Capacity: 2200 mAh Compatibility: Fujifilm X-T4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart Low Stock View at Walmart Reasons to buy + High capacity Reasons to avoid - Only compatible with Fuji X-T4

With the launch of the Fujifilm X-T4, Fuji has added a new battery type, that offers 50% more power than the NP-W126S that has been used on the company's top mirrorless models for years. The company says this battery lasts for 500 frames per charge in the Normal mode, 600 frames in the Economy mode and up to 1,700 frames continuously if it is combined with the optional battery grip VG-XT4 which holds two additional batteries.

20. Fujifilm NP-T125 Battery Power up your medium-format mirrorless cameras Specifications Capacity: 1250mAh Compatibility: Fujifilm GFX 50S, Fujifilm GFX 50R, Fujifilm GFX 100 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Adorama View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Rated for high shot numbers Reasons to avoid - GFX only

A battery for Fujifilm’s mirrorless medium-format GFX cameras, the NP-T125 is rated to around 400 photos with Auto Power Save mode turned on. It can also record Full HD video for up to 70 minutes, provided Face Detection is turned off.

21. Hahnel Extreme HLX-F125 Battery Alternative high capacity battery for Fujifilm GFX cameras Specifications Capacity: 1370mAh Compatibility: Fujifilm GFX 50S, Fujifilm GFX 50R, Fujifilm GFX 100 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lower cost than Fujifilm version + Higher capacity than Fujifilm version Reasons to avoid - For Fujifilm GFX cameras only

This third-party version of the Fujifilm NP-T125 gives a slightly higher capacity than the camera manufacturer's own version, and for less money - so there is not much not to like here. Extreme by name, the battery is injected with silicon to give it shock absorbing properties that make it more robust if you should drop it. Comes with two year warranty.

Best Olympus camera batteries

22. Olympus BLH-1 Li-ion Battery For the flagship Olympus mirrorless cameras Specifications Capacity: 1720 mAh Compatibility: Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III, Olympus OM-D E-M1X, Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Small and portable + Impressive capacity Reasons to avoid - Empty List

As small and powerful as the cameras it fits into, the BLH-1 battery from Olympus is designed to fit the latest flagship mirrorless cameras – the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, Olympus OM-D E-M1X and Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II.

For older Olympus OM-D mirrorless cameras, as well as the stylish Pen F, the Olympus BLN-1 is able to fully recharge in just under three hours. Reliable and portable, it’s a great bit of extra power to have in a pinch.

24. Olympus BLS-50 Li-ion Battery For the smaller entry-level cameras in Olympus’s stable Specifications Capacity: 1150 mAh Compatibility: Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II, Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III, Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, Olympus Pen E-PL9, Olympus Pen E-PL10 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon 196 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Works across E-M10 range + Olympus-made Reasons to avoid - Empty List

The OM-D E-M10 series of cameras are designed for users looking for a great mirrorless cameras at an affordable price – a perfect entry point into the mirrorless system. This battery powers all three of the EM10 models, as well as the stylish Pen E-PL9.

Best Panasonic camera batteries

25. Panasonic DMW-BLJ31E Battery The battery for Panasonic’s full-frame mirrorless system Specifications Capacity: 3100 mAh Compatibility: Panasonic Lumix S1, Panasonic Lumix S1R, Panasonic Lumix S1H TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Huge power capacity + Panasonic-made Reasons to avoid - Limited compatibility

The capacity for this battery is truly impressive, as befitting the power-hungry full-frame S1, S1R and S1H mirrorless cameras. It’s the only battery currently certified to work with these models, so picking up one or two to have as spare is a must for extended shoots.

26. Panasonic DMW-BLC12E Battery Works with various Panasonic compacts and mirrorless cameras Specifications Capacity: 1200 mAh Compatibility: Panasonic Lumix G5, Panasonic Lumix G6, Panasonic Lumix G7, Panasonic Lumix G10, Panasonic Lumix GH2, Panasonic Lumix GX8, Panasonic Lumix G80, Panasonic Lumix G90, Panasonic Lumix FZ1000, Panasonic Lumix FZ100 II, Panasonic Lumix FZ200 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Panasonic-made + Wide compatibility Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Broadly compatible with older and newer Panasonic models, it’s likely that many Panasonic users will find a use for this battery. It offers a usefully large capacity and fast charge times.

27. Panasonic DMW-BLG10E Battery Covering another broad selection of the Panasonic camera stable Specifications Capacity: 1025 mAh Compatibility: Panasonic Lumix G100, Panasonic Lumix GF6, Panasonic Lumix GX7, Panasonic Lumix GX80, Panasonic Lumix GX9, Panasonic Lumix TZ100, Panasonic Lumix TZ80 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wide compatibility + Panasonic-made Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Panasonic has one of the largest camera stables out there at the moment, so it pays to be sure you’re getting the right battery. This one covers several mirrorless cameras and compacts, including the travel-oriented TZ80 and TZ100.

28. Panasonic DMW-BLF19E Battery Pack The battery for video shooters Specifications Capacity: 1860 mAh Compatibility: Panasonic Lumix GH3, Panasonic Lumix GH4, Panasonic Lumix GH5, Panasonic Lumix GH5S, Panasonic Lumix G9 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Panasonic-made + Generous capacity Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Many video shooters have gravitated towards the Panasonic GH series, which are renowned for producing excellent 4K video. This battery allows you to ensure you always have enough power for an extended video shoot, whether you’re using the older GH3 or the newest model, the GH5S. It also powers the G9, a capable stills/video hybrid.

