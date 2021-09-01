The best Canon EOS 5D Mark III deals in September 2021

Canon's EOS 5D Mark III may not be the most recent DSLR, but it is a classic full-frame camera. What's more there are savings to be made if you know where to look on this older model.

We’ve searched all the major retailers to find the best Canon EOS 5D Mark III price, so you can be sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck. Read on for today’s best Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera deals.

The Canon EOS 5D Mark III is a weather-sealed, high-spec, full-frame DSLR that's capable of capturing 22.3MP photos and Full HD video. It is not the most recent model in the range, but it can be found significantly cheaper than the more recent EOS 5D Mark IV - if bought secondhand.

The best Canon EOS 5D Mark III deals A classic full-frame camera that's still relied on by the pros Type: DSLR | Sensor: Full Frame | Megapixels: 22.3MP | Lens mount: Canon EF | Screen: 3.2-inch LCD, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Max burst speed: 6fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Enthusiast/professional Excellent image quality Great build LCD not touchscreen Video up to Full HD, rather than 4K

Constructed from magnesium alloy and polycarbonate, this is a professional tool with access to 70+ lens choices that can now be found at a price that puts it within an amateur’s reach.

An additional boon is that manual control can be exercised over everything from audio capture to frame rate, and, for videographers, the camera provides uncompressed HDMI output at Full HD 8bit 4:2:2.

Further assets include 61-point AF, with 41 cross-type points for added accuracy, and 6fps burst shooting, which is solid if unspectacular. That said, when shooting handheld, be aware there’s no in-body anti shake, so you’ll want to twin the Mark III with a lens with this feature – especially for video.

Sporting one DIGIC 5+ processor, the Mark III very obviously follows on from the Mark II, on which it much improves, with its core sensitivity range being expandable from a maximum ISO 25,600 to an equivalent to 102,400. We also get a Live View/movie switch on the rear plate and a headphone socket for monitoring audio recording when shooting moving footage with sound.

For visually monitoring the latter there’s the backplate LCD display, with the same 3.2in proportions and 1,04million-dot resolution as that on the Canon EOS-1D X. There are also two card ports this time around, one for CompactFlash and the other for SD-type media.

In terms of picture quality, the EOS 5D Mark III is extremely capable, producing impressive results in low light. Best to avoid the expansion settings, though, which introduce noticeable noise and a posterised appearance, although the same is true for most cameras here.

Given that this is no longer the current model, the EOS 5D Mark III can be snapped up for a price that makes it something of a steal compared to the more recent, the EOS 5D Mark IV.

Scroll down to get the best price on the Canon EOS 5D Mark III.

