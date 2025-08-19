Out of the blue, Panasonic's Lumix S9 full-frame camera drops to £899

The Panasonic Lumix S9 has quickly become a favourite among photographers who value portability without compromising image quality, and this deal makes it even more tempting.

Right now, you can pick up the blue version of the S9 for £899 - that's £100 cheaper than it is available in other colours.

Designed for those who want high performance in a compact body, the Lumix S9 features a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that delivers rich detail and excellent low-light performance. It supports Panasonic’s renowned colour science and Dual Native ISO technology, which helps to keep images clean and noise-free even at higher sensitivities. Whether you’re shooting stills or video, the S9 offers the kind of quality and reliability that makes it a solid everyday camera for a range of creative work.

Video shooters will appreciate that the S9 isn’t just built for stills. It records up to 6K video at 30p and 4K at 60p, with Panasonic’s excellent in-body image stabilisation helping to keep footage steady even when shooting handheld. The camera also includes advanced autofocus tracking for people, animals, and moving subjects, making it a flexible choice for content creators who switch between photo and video work.

The build quality is solid without being overly heavy, and the controls are well-placed for intuitive operation. The fully articulating touchscreen adds flexibility for shooting at creative angles or vlogging, while the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make it easy to share your work directly from the field. Paired with the compact zoom lens, the S9 becomes a capable all-rounder for travel, street photography, and even entry-level professional projects.

