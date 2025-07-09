Sony’s high-end mirrorless and cinema options are impressive cameras – but they’re also data hogs. Sony, however, has now doubled the speed of its CFexpress Type A memory cards with the launch of two new options, alongside a specialized reader for faster transfers to a computer.

Both the Sony Tough 960GB CEA-G960T and 1920GB CEA-G1920T, announced on July 09, can write data as fast as 1700 MB/s. That translates to a Video Performance Guarantee for stable video recording at 400MB/s, which meets the data demands of shooting 8K H.265/XAVC HS 4:2:0 10-Bit on the Sony A1 II.

Both cards can read the data of speeds of up to 1800 MB/s. Together with the card’s write speeds, that’s more than twice as fast as Sony’s earlier CFexpress Type A Tough models.

As part of the Tough series, Sony says that the new CFexpress cards have around five times the drop resistance and ten times the bend strength of a typical Type A standard card. The cards are also resistant to dust and water, along with high temperatures, x-rays, and UV exposure.

Fast cards won’t reach peak read performance without a card reader that’s just as fast – which is why Sony is also launching the MRW-G3 card reader, which supports CFexpress 4 and USB 40Gbps.

The speed and high capacity come at a cost, however. The 960GB card retails for $585 and the 1920GB for $950. International pricing and availability have not yet been announced, but that translates to around £430 / AU$895 and £700 / AU$1,454. The card reader MRW-G3 is expected to retail for about $150 (around £110 / AU$230).

