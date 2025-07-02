DJI crams more power into a new smaller portable power station – was that the product you expected?

DJI has just announced its latest product in what was a bit of a surprise range when first announced in April 2024, its range of portable power stations. Adding to the Power 500 and Power 1000 comes the new Power 2000, which offers storage for 2048Wh in a relatively small 32.6L body.

That's 16 inches (40cm), small enough to be the size off (if not the usual weight) of carry-on. The device has 4 AC ports, four USB-C ports and 4 USB-A ports, as well as a display clearly indicating remaining power and usage, and the ability to work with a phone app for control and info display.

(Image credit: DJI)

The device can be used alone, or paired with up to ten more to form a power wall and provide long-term backup power for your home. It is capable of providing plenty of power for domestic appliances, too.

Digital Camera readers might be more concerened about content creation on the move, and DJI has given that some thought; they reckon that the battery has enough power to handle 99% of domestic appliances, recharging a camera 118 times, a laptop 18 times, a drone 24 times and running "Photography Lighting Equipment" (that's a specific as it gets, folks) for 2.4 hours.

If you're more concerned about the forthcoming apocalypse, then know that power will run your domestic fridge for 40 hours, or your wi-fi router for 152 hours, though it'll only get 56 minutes from an electric chainsaw!

(Image credit: DJI)

The DJI Power 2000 features an Uninteruptable Power Supply mode (UPS) making it capable of replacing a loss in power in under 0.01 seconds. "Whether used in a home or outdoor environment, our new Power 2000 and associated accessories have been designed to meet demanding power needs. We've increased the capacity while optimizing the size-capacity ratio and safety design to ensure users' energy concerns are a thing of the past. We look forward to seeing the unique ways our community will leverage this powerful new solution" said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI.

If you're charging from the grid, DJI say that the battery will get from zero to 80% in just 45 minutes, taking another half hour to complete the charge. The batteries can also be charged using excess energy from a car's alternator (assuming a fuel-driven vehicle). \

The DJI Power 2000 is available now for $1,899. DJI Expansion Battery 2000 units are available for $1,169 each to increase your power capacity even further.