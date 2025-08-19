Ultra-wide lenses are a challenge for crop sensor cameras. But this new lens is the widest-ever with a bright f/1.4 aperture
The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 is the first 12mm ultra-wide with an f/1.4 aperture for crop sensor mirrorless cameras
Crop sensor cameras may make it easier to get telephoto reach – but the opposite is also true, and finding an ultra-wide lens can be a challenge for crop sensor cameras. Sigma, however, has just released what it is calling the widest yet lens with a bright f/1.4 aperture. The Sigma f/1.4 DC Contemporary is a new ultra-wide, ultra-bright lens designed for crop sensor cameras.
The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 Contemporary, which is slated for a September arrival for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF mounts, is designed for APS-C cameras. That makes the lens the equivalent of roughly an 18mm on a full-frame camera. Sigma says the lens is the first to mix a 12mm focal length with a bright f/1.4 aperture.
The mix between the wide view and wide aperture brings astrophotography to mind – and Sigma says the lens uses optics to help correct sagittal coma flare to help keep fine details like stars sharp. Sigma says the lens is also ideal for night street photography, group selfies, and vlogging.
The lens is constructed in 14 elements in 12 groups, including three double-sided aspherical elements, which work with two SLD glass elements to achieve that ultra-wide while enhancing detail and sharpness. That f/1.4 aperture uses a nine-blade design for rounded bokeh.
The lens uses a stepping motor for autofocus, which the company says offers fast, precise autofocus. For filmmakers, the motor also helps keep focusing noise to a minimum, along with reducing focus breathing.
For the lens’s exterior design, the 12mm uses an aperture ring on the Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts, with a control ring on the Canon RF mount variant. The lens is also sealed against dust and splashes, with a water and oil-repellent coating on the front glass.
Ultra-wide, bright lenses tend to be heavy, but the new Sigma lens comes in at 225g / 7.9 oz. Sigma says the 69.4mm / 2.7-inch length also makes the lens highly packable for travel.
Sales for the Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary are expected to begin on September 4. The lens carries a £519 list price (about $700 / AU$1,080). That’s more than Sigma’s own 16mm f/1.4 Contemporary, but less than competitors like the Fujifilm XF 16mm f/1.4 and the full-frame Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 G.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
