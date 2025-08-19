VSCO, the photography brand initially popularized by the mobile editing app of the same name, is launching a platform for professional photographers to manage scheduling, invoicing, and communication. VSCO Workspace is a new Customer Relationship Management (or CRM) software that gives professional photographers automation and client management tools.

VSCO Workspace builds on Táve’s Studio Manager. VSCO acquired some assets from Táve, including the Studio Manager, earlier this year. VSCO says that Workspace is designed to grow with photographers, from helping a new professional work with their first client to managing large studios.

VSCO Workspace includes a suite of tools for managing a professional photography business, educational resources, and a creative community platform. The list of features includes invoicing, online booking, lead tracking, and a client portal.

Introducing VSCO Workspace — Client Management for Photographers - YouTube Watch On

While VSCO was first popularized by its mobile editing app, the move signals the company’s advancement into software geared towards professionals, regardless of whether those professionals edit on a mobile app or with a desktop computer. The launch of the new studio management tools comes after VSCO acquired Táve in May and The Freelance Photographer in July.

Eric Wittman, VSCO’s CEO, hinted that the new Workspace may not be the only push towards services catered to working photographers. “Our vision is to give photographers and creators more economic opportunities with VSCO and we are just getting started,” Whitman said.

VSCO has already begun prompting existing Táve users to migrate their accounts, and VSCO offers existing Táve users a free 30-minute online training.

With VSCO’s acquisition of The Freelance Photographer, an online education and mentorship platform, the company is offering a free workshop on gaining new photography clients with code “VSCO.” VSCO is also offering a free 30-day trial to Workshop.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Photographers can learn more at VSCO Workspace .

You may also like

Take a look at the best photo organizing software or the best cameras for professionals.