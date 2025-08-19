VSCO (yes, that VSCO) just launched a studio management tool for professional photographers
VSCO is now offering a studio management software for professional photographers after acquiring assets from Táve earlier this year
VSCO, the photography brand initially popularized by the mobile editing app of the same name, is launching a platform for professional photographers to manage scheduling, invoicing, and communication. VSCO Workspace is a new Customer Relationship Management (or CRM) software that gives professional photographers automation and client management tools.
VSCO Workspace builds on Táve’s Studio Manager. VSCO acquired some assets from Táve, including the Studio Manager, earlier this year. VSCO says that Workspace is designed to grow with photographers, from helping a new professional work with their first client to managing large studios.
VSCO Workspace includes a suite of tools for managing a professional photography business, educational resources, and a creative community platform. The list of features includes invoicing, online booking, lead tracking, and a client portal.
While VSCO was first popularized by its mobile editing app, the move signals the company’s advancement into software geared towards professionals, regardless of whether those professionals edit on a mobile app or with a desktop computer. The launch of the new studio management tools comes after VSCO acquired Táve in May and The Freelance Photographer in July.
Eric Wittman, VSCO’s CEO, hinted that the new Workspace may not be the only push towards services catered to working photographers. “Our vision is to give photographers and creators more economic opportunities with VSCO and we are just getting started,” Whitman said.
VSCO has already begun prompting existing Táve users to migrate their accounts, and VSCO offers existing Táve users a free 30-minute online training.
With VSCO’s acquisition of The Freelance Photographer, an online education and mentorship platform, the company is offering a free workshop on gaining new photography clients with code “VSCO.” VSCO is also offering a free 30-day trial to Workshop.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Photographers can learn more at VSCO Workspace.
You may also like
Take a look at the best photo organizing software or the best cameras for professionals.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.