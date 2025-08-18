Insta360 teases a very compact camera for Thursday – and I think I know what it is!

Insta360 have just put out a teaser saying "Be There | Be Square" – now I can't say for certain, but we did see an unreleased square compact camera recently, and there have been some rumors about one too, so I think we can now put the pieces together and start to anticipate what is coming.

Insta360 already has an established line of body-worn compact cameras which work a little like Apple Airpods, the most recent version of which is the Go 3S. This, and its predecessor, the Go 3, fit into the same housing, which includes a flip-out touchscreen and a larger battery. When the camera is inside it is about the size of a bulky GoPro, but it can be removed and worn on a magnetic pendant.

The pendant tucks behind clothing so the camera can appear very discreet about the body. Live video can still be viewed on the ActionPod remotely even when it is not connected to the camera.

Interestingly, when Insta360 floated on the Shanghai stock market recently, we saw the CEO wearing a square compact camera that seemed similar in concept to the Go 3, but square.

The device pictured in that story looks a LOT like the camera, which appears to be under a silk cloth, waiting to be revealed, in today's teaser.

So it seems reasonable to conclude that now the rest of the world is about to see a sequel to the Go 3S, albeit one that looks slightly bigger (so must do more?)

Since the Go 3 and Go 3S had the same ActionPod to charge the camera in – only the camera changed (moving up to 4K among other things), we might imagine this will be more than a bit different. A new shape will necessitate a new housing for an ActionPod (assuming that is still needed at all, of course).

Insta360 is known for wide-angle lenses because of the company's 360-degree cameras, and for low-light performance in the company's Leica co-branded action camera Ace Pro 2, so it will be interesting to see where things are headed with this new (very) compact camera on Thursday.

