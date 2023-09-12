Fujifilm GFX 100 II hands-on review

More of a first impression than a verdict, but the Fujifilm GFX 100 looks set to be the medium format camera to beat, taking the large sensor camera to new heights. Fujifilm has thrown everything in its toolbox into this camera, featuring a sensor that has been redesigned to be the fastest medium format camera sensor yet. Paired with the X-Processor 5 which has already proved itself in Fujifilm’s latest X-Series cameras, this is next-level autofocus for this size of sensor, with face, eye, animal, and vehicles recognized and tracked. The design has also been defined for the better, losing the vertical grip from the prior model, it has allowed the camera to be not much larger than some of the best full frame cameras.

It's only been a few short years since Fujifilm began its journey to push its own vision of exactly what a medium format camera should be. After decades of medium format being large, boxy, and heavy cameras for high-end professionals, the Fujifilm GFX 50S and GFX 50R brought medium format (almost) to the masses with not only a body size that rivaled DSLRs and even some mirrorless cameras, but also at a price that significantly undercut the competition.

Fujifilm is certainly not alone in revolutionizing medium format cameras, industry stalwarts Hasselblad were the first to create a more compact medium format system with the Hasselblad X1D-50c, although Hassleblad’s system didn’t come close to touching the affordability of Fujifilm’s cameras.

2019’s GFX 100 changed the body of the GFX series to include a vertical grip, which was somewhat against the philosophy of making medium format cameras more compact, but it was an answer to the question of how far could Fujifilm push the specs of a medium format camera with its introduction of in-body image stabilization.

The new Fujifilm GFX 100 II returns to the styling of the original GFX camera philosophy, but also pushes medium format even further, but is it enough to finally woo full frame photographers over to medium format?

Fujifilm GFX 100 II: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Effective megapixels 102MP Lens Mount Fujifilm G mount Processor X-Processor 5 Autofocus Intelligent Hybrid AF (TTL contrast AF / TTL phase detection AF) Stabilization Up to 8-stop, 5-axis ISO 80 - 12,800 (40 - 102,400 extended) Burst shooting 8.0fps continuous AF, mechanical shutter Buffer 325 frames (compressed RAW) Video 8K30p, 4K60p, FHD120p Screen 3.2 inch Tilt-Type Touch LCD, 2.36m-dot EVF 9.44m-dot, 0.64-in OLED Battery NP-W235 Li-ion battery, approx. 540 frames Weight 1,030g (including EVF & battery) Size 152.4 x 117.4 x 98.6mm (including EVF)

Fujifilm GFX 100 II: Key features

The Fujifilm GFX 100 II features a new high-speed 102-megapixel CMOS sensor paired with Fujifilm's X-Processor 5. This enables the camera to shoot at 8 frames per second at full resolution, a notable achievement for a medium format camera, with a larger buffer than its predecessor of up to 325 frames in RAW.

It supports shooting in various formats, including 16-bit HQ RAW and HEIF 10-bit, offering improved dynamic range over the previous model with a new base ISO of 80. The GFX 100 II can also create 400-megapixel Pixel Shift images by combining 16 RAW shots and achieve true color images with just four frames. Fujifilm has also added a new film simulation called Fujifilm Reala Ace, bringing the total to 20 film simulations.

Autofocus has been enhanced with the X-Processor 5, with subject recognition for humans, animals, vehicles, and insects. It also offers improved human face and eye recognition, especially useful for portrait photographers. The camera also provides up to 8 stops of in-body image stabilization when used with compatible lenses.

For video, the GFX 100 II offers 4K60p 4:2:2 10-bit video internally without cropping, as well as 8K24p with a 1.42x crop or 8K30p with a 1.51x crop, and Full HD up to 120p. It supports Apple ProRes and Fujifilm's F-Log2 for up to 13+ stops of dynamic range, expandable to 14+ stops in D Range Priority mode. External recorders can enable ProRes RAW or Blackmagic RAW recording and the camera can record to external SSDs. Targeting video professionals, the GFX 100 II offers IDT support, focus mapping, vector scope, and waveform in live view. Its 'Video Format' adapts the sensor video size to the cinema lens from a range of manufacturers.

The GFX 100 II features a detachable 9.44m-dot viewer as well as a three-way tilting 3.0-in screen, and a 2.09-in screen up top. The GFX 100 II uses Fujifilm's NP-W235 battery, providing around 540 frames (20% better than the GFX 100) or 60 minutes of 4K30p recording on a single charge.

Fujifilm GFX 100 II: Build & Handling

The styling of the GFX 100 II follows that of Fujifilm’s compact medium format cameras like the GFX 100S, and does away with the built-in vertical grip from the original GFX 100. The camera is obviously smaller and lighter than the GFX 100 as it no longer has the grip built in, although, with the grip attached, it actually becomes the heavier option. Personally, I think the optional grip is the right move, I don’t love a vertical grip, so having it as an optional extra, and still being able to enjoy the full force of Fujifilm’s most powerful medium format camera without the extra bulk is very welcome.

Fujifilm is one of my favorite manufacturers when it comes to the build quality and styling of its cameras, and the GFX 100 II continues in that tradition. The GFX 100 II is a slick-looking camera, but also it feels good in the hand, the new BISHAMON-TEX material on the camera is nice to hold and is a little more grippy than the traditional faux-leather finish, although not revolutionary. It does give me strong futuristic spacesuit vibes and makes the camera look much more modern. I will admit, I do prefer the look of the faux-leather, but after a while, I did stop really noticing the new material.

Coming from using smaller systems day-to-day, the GFX 100 II does feel heavy and bulky, it is certainly a camera you will notice carrying long periods, and throwing the camera into a rucksack to walk around I noticed the added weight. Although when I remind myself that this is a 102MP medium format camera, it is still much smaller than most of the best professional full frame DSLRs, and for the size and weight, the power is pretty amazing.

The layout is fairly similar to previous GFX models, but there are three new custom unmarked function buttons up top on the camera. The functions of these buttons are shown in three little corresponding symbols on the top screen, which is a really nice touch. GFX bodies can definitely accommodate more custom function buttons so these three new ones are appreciated. And as is common with Fujifilm cameras, pretty much all the buttons can be re-mapped to your personal shooting preferences.

The two custom function buttons on the front of the camera body have moved slightly, being more central, however, maybe it is large hands, but I did find that my middle finger keeps knocking the top of these buttons when picking up the camera, as it was very easily pressed. I don’t have any functions on this button that drastically affected my images or setup, but this could be very irritating depending on what you use them for.

The 2.09-inch top screen remains and still functions as the fastest way to view camera settings quickly, it can also be used to display virtual dials or a live histogram. There is a lot of spare real estate on the screen in stills mode, and I almost wish the screen did a little more to be useful, although it is more busy in video mode. The rear screen is good quality, Fujifulm opted for a three-way tilting screen, which for the purposes this camera will be used for is all it really needs, a fully articulating screen would be overkill. The detachable viewfinder is a pleasure to use, with a clear and sharp resolution, and can also be pushed into boosted mode to make it a really smooth viewing experience, which is great for high-speed action.

Fujifilm GFX 100 II: Performance

I am currently testing the GFX 100 II at Fujifilm’s X Summit 2023 in Stockholm, and I am really looking forward to pushing this camera and finding out exactly what it is capable of.

We have already seen Fujifilm's 102MP sensors at work in its previous GFX cameras and they have been mighty impressive, so with a new faster sensor combined with even higher rated in body image stabilization and the autofocusing prowess of the X-Processor 5, I am expecting some big things. Fujifilm has added some serious video specs to this camera, with video up to 8K30p!

At 8 frames per second, this thing is fast for a medium format camera, obviously the GFX 100 II isn’t going to trouble any of the best cameras for sports or the best cameras for wildlife, with cameras like the Sony A1 or Canon EOS R3 reaching 30fps but at considerably smaller image sizes. Let's not forget that the GFX 100 II has a 102MP sensor, pushing that many pixels at that speed is a hell of an achievement and drives medium format ever closer to being a high-speed action camera.

Stay tuned for the full review!

Fujifilm GFX 100 II: First impressions

On first impressions alone, the Fujifilm GFX 100 appears poised to establish itself as the medium format camera to beat, crucially coming in with better specs than the latest from Hasselblad, and at a lower price point.

Fujifilm has assembled its entire arsenal for this camera, featuring a sensor that has undergone a transformative redesign to make it the fastest medium format camera sensor yet. Coupled with the X-Processor 5 it delivers new autofocus capabilities for a sensor of this size, with the ability to recognize and track faces, eyes, animals, and even vehicles. The design has also reverted to the compact medium format cameras that kicked off the GFX range, dispensing with the vertical grip found on the GFX 100, and again resulting in a camera that is only slightly larger than some of the best full-frame cameras available. This might well be the camera that changes the minds of a few full frame professionals.

