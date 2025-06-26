Think Tank develops new camera backpack designed especially for super-telephoto lenses

Think Tank has launched a new addition to its BackLight series of camera bags aimed squarely at sports and wildlife photographers. The BackLight Long Lens, as the name suggests, is designed to carry a super-telephoto lens such as a 600mm f/4 or 800mm f/5.6 with a hood up to 8 inches in diameter, attached either to a gripped body, or a teleconverter. In the case of the latter, a special pouch is provided so the body can be stored safely alongside the lens. For occasions when other lenses are required, pads and dividers are included to convert the interior to house multiple gripped bodies with 5 to 6 lenses. A separate 7-liter front pocket adds space for daily essentials like food or a light jacket, while a dedicated padded sleeve can store a tablet up to the size of a 13-inch iPad Pro. Outside there are front and side mounting points for a tripod or monopod, plus a side pocket for a water bottle.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Given that the BackLight Long Lens is likely to be carried for extended periods, Think Thank has designed the bag to be as comfortable as possible. A nine-point adjustable harness system includes load lifters, sternum strap, and quick-fit waist belt, plus there's a breathable air mesh back panel with air channel and lumbar support to keep your back cool and dry. Additional comfort is provided by a padded waist belt, and this also features a webbing rail for attachment of Think Tank Modular accessories.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Access to the bag's main compartment is through a back-panel opening. This allows the bag to be entered while its standing upright or lying flat, without getting the harness dirty. Other nice touches include ergonomic zipper pulls designed to be used while wearing gloves, plus there are side compression straps with locking buckles for additional lashing points. An aluminium secure hook closure on the main compartment prevents accidental panel opening when picking up heavy loads using the top grab handle.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

If the weather takes a turn for the worse while you're on the trail, the BackLight Long Lens' durable 420D Dynatec nylon outer is treated with a water-resistant coating, and for heavier downpours there's an included seamless Realtree APX Camo rain cover. The bag is also said to be carry-on compatible, with external dimensions of 9.5” W x 24.75” H x 8.5” D (24.1 x 62.9 x 21.6 cm).

The Think Tank BackLight Long Lens camera backpack is available to pre-order now from B&H, priced at $275.75