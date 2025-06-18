Benro teams up with Novoflex to launch tripod ball heads with German precision and pro-grade performance
Engineered for photographers from street to studio, the new Benro x Novoflex NBBH Series delivers smooth operation, solid stability, and innovative features
Benro has officially launched its NBBH Series Ball Heads, developed in collaboration with German manufacturer Novoflex.
After previewing early models at The Photography & Video Show 2025, the final models are now available with confirmed specs and pricing. This partnership combines Novoflex’s precision engineering with Benro’s experience in camera tripods.
The NBBH Series includes three models designed to suit different types of photographers. The NBBH2 is a compact, lightweight ball head supporting up to 5kg, making it a good fit for popular compact cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI. It’s ideal for street and travel photographers who need smooth motion and portability.
The mid-range NBBH3 supports up to 8kg, suitable for larger mirrorless cameras with fast primes or small zooms. It offers a balance of strength and precision, well-suited to portrait, wedding, or lifestyle photography.
At the top end, the NBBH4 can handle up to 12kg. It’s built for medium format cameras such as the Fujifilm GFX, professional telephoto lenses, and cinema cameras, making it a strong choice for wildlife, sports, or landscape photographers.
All three models feature all-metal, CNC-machined construction, delivering smooth operation and durability. Notable features include adjustable ball tension, a dual panning system for panoramas, and an Arca-compatible clamp with a pull-and-twist mechanism. This clamp also hides a built-in Allen key and a thread converter for direct camera or lens mounting.
The NBBH Series is now available, priced at $159.95 / £150 (approx. $190 / AU$290) for the NBBH2, $199.95 / £180 (approx. AU$350) for the NBBH3, and $219.95 / £210 (approx. AU$410) for the NBBH4. These ball heads offer a solid option for photographers who prioritize precision and durability in their gear.
