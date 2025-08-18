After increasing the list price on many cameras and lenses, Fujifilm will again increase the cost of some gear in the US, the company shared in a statement.

After rumors of another Fujifilm price increase, Fujifilm has released a statement confirming that a price increase will come into effect in the US beginning on August 30.

“The global marketplace continues to present business challenges, driven by the volatile market facing manufacturers, retailers, and consumers alike,” the statement, shared with Digital Camera World, reads. “With these continued changes and the instability of the marketplace, we have made the business decision to further adjust prices to accommodate for these global changes. As we navigate the current market situation, Fujifilm is doing all we can to work with our retailers and consumers to weather this storm together. We appreciate your continued support.”

Fujifilm did not share which products would be affected, nor by how much, but the change concerns retailers’ minimum advertised pricing.

The price increase comes just 30 days after the company’s initial price increase hit on August 01. The cost of Fujifilm cameras increased between ten and fifteen percent earlier this month. That list includes increasing the cost of popular cameras like the X100VI from $1,599 to $1,799 and the X-T5 from $1,699 to $1,899, among other adjustments to bodies and lenses. The first price increase did not include newly launched bodies like the X-E5.

Prior to the initial price increase, Fujifilm also shifted production, launching Japan-made versions of several popular cameras that were made in China. However, at the start of August, tariffs on goods imported from Japan shifted from a paused rate of 10 percent to 15 percent.

On August 01, Fujifilm joined a growing number of major camera brands adjusting list prices in the US as a result of tariffs. That list also includes Canon, Sony, Nikon, Sigma, and Leica.

During the company’s last earnings call, Fujifilm said the new US tariffs would cost the company as a whole around six billion yen a year, which is about $40.6 million.

