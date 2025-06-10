These new Profoto flashes might just become the go-to for on-location photography

Profoto has announced the launch of its latest additions to its compact flash lineup, the Profoto B20 and B30. These new portable monolights are designed to offer photographers and content creators improved performance, including faster recycling times and a more powerful LED continuous light, building upon the established B10 series.

Engineered for demanding use in varied shooting conditions, the battery-powered Profoto B20 and B30 flashes feature a robust build and a tactile, rubberized exterior. This design aims to provide a secure grip and long-lasting durability, even when attaching heavier light modifiers. The B20 has an output of 250Ws, whilst the B30 doubles the power to 500Ws.

Profoto Product Manager Göran Marén emphasized their readiness for professional challenges, stating, "Regardless of location, these flashes are ready for any creative challenge."

(Image credit: Profoto / Evan Naka)

A key advancement in these new Profoto units is a reported 13% reduction in recycle time compared to the B10X, intended to help users capture successive shots more quickly.

The inclusion of user-replaceable flash tubes is also a notable feature, allowing for rapid swaps on set and maintaining a smooth workflow. Both models provide a broad range of power settings, offering extensive lighting control for different creative requirements, from subtle fill to strong illumination.

The B20 and B30 also introduce three distinct flash modes: an ECO Mode to extend equipment lifespan, a Boost Mode for when additional power is required, and a Freeze Mode, which provides exceptionally short flash durations, ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects.

(Image credit: Profoto)

For professionals engaged in both photography and video, the integrated bi-color LED has been significantly upgraded. It now delivers 40W, 50% more output than earlier versions, making the Profoto B20 and B30 more effective as continuous light sources for short video shoots, live streaming, and on-location setups.

The new flashes are also fully compatible with Profoto’s extensive Light Shaping System, granting access to over 120 modifiers and accessories. Their intuitive user interface is designed to simplify operation, reducing time spent on technical adjustments.

While the compact form factor of the B20 and B30 is a core design element, by looking at some of the early comments, some photographers have observed the absence of a built-in handle for direct manipulation of the units. However, it must be noted that Profoto offers an optional handle as an accessory to address this need.

These new models position themselves as an upgrade in both power and speed within Profoto's portable flash offerings when compared to the B10 and B10X.

This new announcement comes just after Profoto recently expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of new cinema lights, indicating a broader strategic focus on both still photography and video production markets.

The Profoto B20 is currently available for purchase starting from $1,995 / £1,995, and the Profoto B30 is available from $2,395 / £2,395 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

