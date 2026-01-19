Japan's best-selling camera brands crowned: compact, mirrorless, DSLR, video, and action winners revealed

Based on nationwide retail sales data, the BCN Award 2026 highlights the camera brands that dominated Japan's camera market

The BCN Award 2026 has been announced, revealing the best-selling camera brands in Japan's digital camera and imaging market.

Based on nationwide retail sales data from January to December 2025, the award reflects actual purchase figures collected from 20 major electronics retailers, including Amazon, Bic Camera, and other leading chains across the country.

This year, Sony claimed the mirrorless camera crown for the third consecutive year and sixth time overall, while Canon continued its long-standing dominance of the DSLR segment with an 18th straight win.

In a first-time achievement, Kodak earned the top spot for compact cameras, and DJI took home the crown in both the video camera and action camera categories.

Unlike product-based honors, the BCN Award recognizes manufacturers rather than individual camera models, ranking brands by total sales volume and overall market popularity.

Let's take a closer look at the top three brands in each category and the companies shaping Japan's highly competitive camera market in 2025…

Compact

1. Kodak: 24%

2. Fujifilm: 13.9%

3. Kenko Tokina: 13.3%

Kodak takes the top spot in Japan's compact camera category for the first time, claiming 24%. The Kodak Pixpro FZ55, a simple, affordable point-and-shoot, dominated monthly sales charts and highlights the ongoing comeback of budget-friendly compact cameras.

Fujifilm follows with 13.9% of sales, led by its popular X100 series and the Instax hybrid instant cameras. Fujifilm's GFX100RF, a groundbreaking 102MP compact medium-format camera, was recognized with the DGP Imaging Award, one of Japan's most prestigious honors.

Tokina takes third at 13.3%. maintaining a steady popularity in Japan's compact camera segment.

Mirrorless

1. Sony: 29.9%

2. Canon: 27.4%

3. Nikon: 15.1%

Sony continues its dominance in Japan's mirrorless camera market, winning the BCN Award for the third consecutive year and sixth overall, with 29.9% of annual sales. Canon follows closely with 27.4%, while. Nikon holds third place at 15.1%, maintaining its position from the previous year.

The market has been defined by Sony and Canon. Sony's A7 V, released mid-December 2025, instantly became Japan's best-selling mirrorless camera in the second half of December, even with just half a month on the market.

Canon's high-end EOS R6 Mark III and entry-level R50 V, along with Nikon's Z5 II, are 2025's product examples that continue to be celebrated in Japan's competitive mirrorless market.

DSLR

1. Canon: 44.3%

2. Nikon: 38%

3. Pentax: 17.7%

Canon remains the undisputed leader in Japan's DSLR market, winning the BCN Award for the 18th consecutive year and 20th overall, with 44.2% of annual sales. Nikon holds second place with 28%, while Ricoh Imaging (Pentax) captures 17.7%.

Despite the mirrorless boom, DSLRs are far from obsolete. Canon's EOS 5D Mark IV continues to dominate the professional and enthusiast workflows, while models like the 1D X Mark III are still popular.

Nikon remains strong with, for example, the D850 and D780, while Pentax appeals to a dedicated niche with models such as the K-1 Mark II.

Canon's dominance isn't a surprise. It ships the majority of DSLRs worldwide. Even with mirrorless growth, nearly 800,000 DSLRs were shipped in 2024, underscoring that the DSLR experience remains valued among photographers.

Video

1. DJI: 64.7%

2. Panasonic: 18.9%

3. Sony: 11.1%

DJI had taken the top spot in Japan's video camera market for the second year in a row, capturing an overwhelming 64.7% share. Panasonic followed with 18.9%, and Sony held 11.1%.

Key DJI releases include the Osmo Action 6, launched late 2025, and the Osmo Pocket series – a compact handheld solution that some observers argue could also fit under action cameras due to its portability, though officially classified in the video camera category for BCN Award purposes.

Among Panasonic's most popular devices for professional video are the Lumix S5 IIX, and it updated its hybrid lineup with the Lumix S1 II, and camcorders such as AG-CX20. Sony continues to impress with the FX6, FX3, and hybrid models like the A7R V and A6700.

Action

1. DJI: 40.1%

2. Insta360: 37.9%

3. GoPro: 18.9%

DJI claimed the top spot in Japan's action camera category for the first time, capturing 40.1% market share. Arashi Vision (the company behind Insta360) followed closely with 37.9%, while GoPro fell to third place at 18.9%.

DJI's success in 2025 was highlighted by the Osmo Action 6 and the Osmo Nano, a tiny wearable camera, while the Osmo Action 4 and 5 Pro offered strong budget and professional options.

Arashi Vision continued to push innovation with the Insta360 X5 (8K 360°) and maintained strong momentum with the Ace Pro 2. Meanwhile, GoPro focused on its Max 2, while the Hero 13 Black remained a popular choice.

As Chinese manufacturers, DJI and Insta360 continued to gain ground, GoPro's market share declined amid intensifying competition.

