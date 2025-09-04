We all know it: DSLRs are not dead – and here's the proof in numbers

Canon is leading the charge – proving that DSLRs are far from dead

In the camera world of 2025, mirrorless cameras are booming. No doubt about that. They're fast, compact, tech-packed – and clearly the mainstream choice today. But... DSLRs are still shipping in the millions.

Despite the hype around mirrorless, many of us still swear by the optical clarity, battery life, durability, and overall shooting experience that only (!) DSLRs can deliver. And now we've got the numbers to prove it.

According to DC Life, citing the Nikkei Financial Yearbook "Industry Map", we now have a clear breakdown of DSLR and mirrorless camera shipments by manufacturer – focused on Canon, Nikon, and Pentax. So let's dive in, and put things into perspective...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Comparative growth rates (2021-2024) Row 0 - Cell 0 DSLR Mirrorless Canon -50% +75% Nikon -84% +162% Pentax Flat N/A

While DSLR shipments have dropped over time, the demand is far from gone. Canon, for one, has not launched a new DSLR model since 2020. But it shipped an impressive 790,000 DSLR units in 2024 alone. That's nearly 90% of the entire DSLR market worldwide. Nikon, on the other hand, dropped from 440,000 units in 2021 to just 70,000 in 2024, while Pentax has held steady at around 10,000 units per year – a small but loyal niche.

Those numbers tell a story many of us still feel in our hands. That the DSLR experience is something mirrorless just hasn't replaced yet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally DSLR Shipments (2021-2024, worldwide units) Row 0 - Cell 0 Canon Nikon Pentax Approx total 2021 1,570,000 440,000 10,000 2,020,000 2022 1,320,000 200,000 10,000 1.530,000 2023 920,000 130,000 10,000 1,060,000 2024 790,000 70,000 10,000 870,000

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mirrorless Shipments (2021-2024, worldwide units) Row 0 - Cell 0 Canon Sony Nikon Others (Fujifilm, Panasonic, OM) Approx total 2021 1,170,000 1,400,000 290,000 920,000 3,780,000 2022 1,540,000 1,250,000 530,000 1,000,000 4,320,000 2023 1,960,000 1,530,000 630,000 1,140,000 5,260,000 2024 2,050,000 1,630,000 760,000 980,000 5,420,000

Canon's continued success is likely driven by entry-level bundles, which remain attractive to beginners, students, and enthusiasts. There's also a massive legacy audience out there – photographer with decades of EF-mount lenses, built-out kits, and no reason to switch systems when their DSLR still works just fine.

Nikon is all-in mirrorless, with a significant growth from 290,000 units in 2021 to 760,000 units in 2024. But Pentax isn't chasing mainstream. Instead, it's embracing DSLR as a niche tool. With cameras like the K-3 Mark II Monochrome, Pentax is leaning into the artistry of photography, betting on analog-style shooters who want a more tactile, focused experience.

Mirrorless is mainstream – DSLR is for those who know why

Yes, mirrorless is the future – it's where innovation is happening, and for anyone starting fresh, it makes sense to go that route. The numbers show that mirrorless shipments have grown over 1.6 million units since 2021, a 43% increase. But what the same numbers also show is that the DSLR isn't dead – it's just taken a different place in the market.

I still have my DSLR, and I'm not giving it up anytime soon. Maybe never. Because there's a certain connection to the craft that I just don't get from mirrorless. It's a reliable, beautiful, and simple tool that feels right.

So, the next time someone asks you why you're still "stuck" with a DSLR, just show them the numbers. Show them that nearly a million DSLRs shipped last year, that Canon still leads the market with zero new models in five years, and that photographers like you and me are still out there, loving shooting with a DSLR. It's a system that is solid, trusted, and for many of us, it's still the choice.

