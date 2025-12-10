The most popular compact cameras in Japan: The Kodak FZ55 has appeared among the best-selling cameras all year. Released in 2023, it thrives on price, simplicity and pure usability

Japan's latest compact camera ranking for November 2025 is in – and the champion hasn't changed. According to monthly sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates sales numbers from major electronic retailers and online platforms including Amazon, the Kodak Pixpro FZ 55 is once again the No.1 best-selling compact camera in Japan.

Yes – a no-frills, ultra-budget, point-and-shoot camera released years ago (2023) continues to outperform the competition. And this month's data introduces some surprising challengers from Fujifilm's Instax lineup, fresh Canon movement, and a new seasonal release entering the top 10 for the first time.

Let's dive into the numbers...

1. Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (Black)

2. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo (Black)

3. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 (Black)

4. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo (Brown)

5. Kodak Pixpro C1 (Black)

6. Canon Powershot SX740 HS / Lite (Silver)

7. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Gentle (Rose)

8. Kenko Tokina KC-AF11 (Black)

9. Canon Powershot Sx740 HS / Lite (Black)

10. Kodak Pixpro FZ45 (Black)

Fujifilm surges: Instax Mini Evo variants jump into the top tier

Fujifilm has had an impressive November, claiming three separate positions in the top 10 thanks to the Instax Mini Evo – the OG analogue-style hybrid instant camera. The Instax Mini Evo Black rockets from No.5 to No.2, while the Brown edition climbs from No.6 to No.4.

But the headline grabber is the new Instax Mini Evo Gentle Rose, released in November and debuting straight into 7th place, highlighting the seasonal gift effect and Fujifilm's strong instant-camera momentum.

Panasonic's do-everything travel zoom holds position

The Panasonic Lumix TZ99, one of Japan's most consistent compact cameras of 2025, slips only slightly – from second to third. With its 24-720mm zoom and long-lasting popularity among travelers, it remains the "premium but still affordable" compact point-and-shoot that appeals to shoppers who find higher-end models too pricey.

Canon makes a comeback – again

Canon's PowerShot SX740 HS Lite continues its surprising late-2025 resurgence, with the Silver model jumping from out of range to 6th, and the Black version climbing to 9th. The SX740 HS was first released back in 2018. The Lite version features its original seven-year-old tech, proving buyers gravitate toward reliability and familiarity.

Kenk Tokina holds steady, Kodak expands

Kenko Tokina's budget-friendly KC-AF11 stays at 8th, maintaining solid performance among price-conscious users.

Kodak, meanwhile, fills three out of ten top spots – FZ55 (No.1), C1 (No.5), and FZ45 (No.10). Kodak dominated much of 2025 in various retail datasets, and November shows continued demand for simple cameras that do exactly what users expect: turn on, zoom, and shoot.

Why the Kodak FZ55 stays Japan's top compact

The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 is an anomaly – in the best possible way. In a market where premium niche models make headlines (think Ricoh GR IV, Fujifilm X100VI, Sony RX1R III, and, by instant-camera nostalgia (Instax), the FZ55 stands as one of the last true mainstream point-and-shoots from a recognizable brand.

It shows: Consumers simply want a real camera that's cheap, compact, reliable, and easy. It's fun, durable, and simple, featuring a 16MP 1/2.3in sensor, a 5x zoom, no complicated modes, no pairing with apps or settings overload, in a pocket-friendly size.

And at just $139.99 / £114 / AU$250, it's no wonder Japanese retailers can't keep it off the charts. It offers value that few compact cameras can touch. Its price truly undercuts most major competitors – often by half.

As we wrap up 2025's second-to-last monthly ranking, the message from Japan's compact camera market is clear: simplicity sells.

