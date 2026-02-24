First photos shot with the Galaxy S26 Ultra emerge
Is Samsung moving towards brighter images?
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
We're just hours away from the rumored launch time for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Not only have we already seen leaked images of the phone itself, the first sample images taken using the S26 Ultra's cameras have also been posted, courtesy of Sahil Karoul on X.
As these are low resolution uploads, we can't really make many definitive judgements on the phone's image quality yet. The shots seem vibrant, well exposed, and for the most part contain a decent level of fine detail. The only exception is the night-time portrait shot, where the subject's face has been smoothed and is lacking in detail.
The most notable observation made by Karoul is how the S26 Ultra seems to produce slightly brighter, more exposed shots under harsh sunlight than the S25 Ultra. Again, without seeing the exact testing procedure it’s hard to establish if this is a fundamental change in Samsung's image processing, or something as basic as the two phones randomly selecting a different spot in this particular scene for their metering, resulting in slightly different exposures.
Check out the sample images below and see what you think. We'll be sure to bring you a full review of the S26 Ultra as soon as we can, with a comprehensive analysis of its camera quality.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.