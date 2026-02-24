First photos shot with the Galaxy S26 Ultra emerge

We're just hours away from the rumored launch time for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Not only have we already seen leaked images of the phone itself, the first sample images taken using the S26 Ultra's cameras have also been posted, courtesy of Sahil Karoul on X.

As these are low resolution uploads, we can't really make many definitive judgements on the phone's image quality yet. The shots seem vibrant, well exposed, and for the most part contain a decent level of fine detail. The only exception is the night-time portrait shot, where the subject's face has been smoothed and is lacking in detail.

The most notable observation made by Karoul is how the S26 Ultra seems to produce slightly brighter, more exposed shots under harsh sunlight than the S25 Ultra. Again, without seeing the exact testing procedure it’s hard to establish if this is a fundamental change in Samsung's image processing, or something as basic as the two phones randomly selecting a different spot in this particular scene for their metering, resulting in slightly different exposures.

Check out the sample images below and see what you think. We'll be sure to bring you a full review of the S26 Ultra as soon as we can, with a comprehensive analysis of its camera quality.

(Image credit: Sahil Karoul / X)

(Image credit: Sahil Karoul / X)

(Image credit: Sahil Karoul / X)