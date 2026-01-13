Just released, and already Japan's best-selling camera – leaving 100MP flagship far behind

Japan's best-selling camera right now: the newly released Sony A7 V

According to Yodobashi Camera's best-seller data for the second half of December, a newly-released mirrorless camera and lens kit have stormed straight to the top of the charts.

Taking first place is the Sony A7 V body, released for retail shipping on December 18, followed closely by the Fujifilm X-T30 III + XC13-33mm lens kit. The kit was released just days earlier on December 16.

The result pushes all previously ranked models down the list, underscoring the impact that well-timed launches can have in Japan's highly competitive market.

1. Sony A7 V body

2. Fujifilm X-T30 III XC13-33mm lens kit Silver | Black | Charcoal Silver

3. Sony A7C II zoom lens kit Silver | Black

4. Canon EOS R5 Mark II body

5. Sony A7C II body Silver | Black

6. Canon EOS R6 Mark III body

7. Nikon Z5 II Body

8. Hasselblad X2D II 100C body

9. Fujifilm X-M5 XC15-45mm lens kit Silver | Black

10. Canon EOS R50 double zoom kit Black | White

Sales data collected between December 16-31, 2025, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

Sony A7 V: a blockbuster debut

Sony's A7 V wastes no time asserting its dominance. As the fifth-generation model in Sony's full-frame A7 series, it arrives with a 33MP partially stacked sensor, dramatically faster readout speeds, and a new processing engine that integrates AI performance.

Features like blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30fps (frames per second), enhanced Eye AF make it an immediate hit with enthusiasts and professionals alike – and its instant jump to number one reflects just how eagerly it was anticipated in Japan.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fujifilm's X-T30 III follows close behind

Fujifilm's X-T30 III lens kit claims second place with its compact APS-C body and strong value position. Despite its small size, it brings a fast image processor, AI-based subject detection, and a new film simulation dial that reinforces Fujifilm's photography-first appeal.

Familiar names hold steady lower down the chart

While the top two positions belong to brand-new releases, established favorites remain firmly in the top ten. Sony places three cameras overall, including both body and kit versions of the A7C II, while Canon maintains strong visibility with the EOS R5 Mark II, EOS R6 Mark III, and the entry-level EOS R50 double zoom kit.

Further down, the presence of the Hasselblad X2D II 100C at number eight – a 100MP medium format camera costing over U$7,000. Japan's appetite for high-end photographic tools – even at premium prices – isn't over.

Japan's fast-moving camera market

The December sales data shows, new releases completely reshaped Japan's camera charts. Well-specced launches timed perfectly for the holiday season can leapfrog established best-sellers almost overnight.

At the same time, the continued presence of enthusiasts and luxury models proves that while launch momentum matters, demand spans every level of the market.

As 2026 begins, all eyes will be on whether these new leaders can hold their positions – or if Japan's fast-moving camera market has another surprise lined up next.

You might like...

Browse the best mirrorless cameras, the best full-frame cameras, and the best medium format cameras.