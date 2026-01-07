Three-year-old Canon camera proves impossible to dethrone – it's still Japan's best-selling camera!

Again: Japan's best-selling camera is a compact APS-C powerhouse from 2022 that delivers top-tier AF, 4K video performance, and unbeatable value for photographers and creators

Japan's latest camera sales rankings are in – and once again, the top of the chart looks eerily familiar. According to newly released monthly data aggregated by BCN Retail from major electronics retailers and online stores across Japan, the Canon EOS R10 with RF-S 18-150mm kit has finished December 2025 exactly where it left November: in first place.

That result means a camera launched all the way back in July 2022 is again Japan's most popular and sold camera. In a market flooded with fresh APS-C camera bodies, updated vlogging tools, and even a brand-new full-frame release, Canon's compact hybrid continues to outperform them all on sheer demand.

December's chart also brings notable movement further down the list. Sony strengthens its vlogging grip, Nikon maintains steady APS-C momentum, Fujifilm sneaks back into the top ten, and Panasonic's G100D reappears. Most eye-catching of all, however, is a brand-new full-frame Sony camera debuting straight.

1. Canon EOS R10 RF-S 18-150mm IS STM lens kit

2. Sony ZV-E10 II double zoom lens kit (black)

3. Canon EOS R50 double zoom lens kit (black)

4. Sony ZV-E10 II power zoom kit (black)

5. Nikon Z30 double zoom kit

6. Canon EOS R50 double zoom lens kit (white)

7. Sony A7 V

8. Nikon Z50 II double zoom kit

9. Fujifilm X-M5 XC 15-45mm lens kit (silver)

10. Panasonic Lumix G100D W lens kit

Canon's EOS R10 remains the camera Japan won't let go of

The Canon EOS R10 is what Japanese buyers want from a modern camera: speed, reliability, and flexibility at a price (sub-$1,000) that still makes sense. Bundled with the versatile RF-S 18-150mm, it remains one of the most complete "do-everything" kits available to beginners and enthusiasts alike.

Its staying power comes down to balance. Fast burst shooting, Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, strong oversampled 4K video, and a compact, lightweight body keep it feeling current.

Canon also reinforces its dominance with the EOS R50, which holds both third and sixth place in black and white. Together, Canon accounts for three of the top six positions.

Sony's SV-E10 II lineup continues its steady climb

Sony's refreshed ZV-E10 II models hold onto second and fourth place. The double kit remains the more popular option, while the power zoom variant caters to travel shooters and run-and-gun video creators who prioritize smooth focal transitions.

Nikon stays competitive

Nikon maintains momentum with the Z30 at No.5 and the Z50 II at No.8, both of which continue to perform well as accessible entry points into the Z-mount ecosystem.

Sony goes full-frame

The biggest surprise this month, however, is the Sony A7 V, which debuts at No.7 just weeks after its December 2025 launch. It's rare to see a full-frame body enter Japan's top ten so quickly – and rare still to do so without a kit lens. Its appearance signals strong early interest, even if APS-C still dominates overall volume.

Fujifilm and Panasonic re-enter the conversation

The Fujifilm X-M5 climbs back into the top ten at No.9, suggesting renewed interest in compact and design-focused APS-C cameras. Meanwhile, Panasonic's Lumix G100D returns at No.10 as a lightweight hybrid option for casual shooters.

Who's missing?

Notably absent this month is OM System's Pen series, which featured prominently in November's BCN+R ranking. Seasonal demand appears to have shifted toward newer releases and more aggressively priced kits, pushing OM System out of the top ten entirely.

So, what will finally dethrone the Canon EOS R10? Japan seems perfectly content sticking with a three-year-old camera that still delivers exactly what most buyers want – and little else has come close to matching that formula yet.

