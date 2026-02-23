Australian photographer Jono Allen has captured what many may never see in a lifetime: a white humpback whale calf – an animal born with a lack of pigmentation so rare it occurs in just 1 in 40,000 births.

Captured in the tropical waters of Vava'u, Tonga, the calf – named Mãhina, meaning "moon" – now secured Allen the overall win of the prestigious World Nature Photographer of the Year competition.

Never before had such a whale been witnessed or photographed in Tonga.

A once-in-a-lifetime encounter

Allen recalls the moment vividly: "Watching this spectacular and curious moon white whale calf play and roll in front of my lens represents the remarkable success story of a species given the chance to recover after being heavily targeted by whaling and once being brought to the brink of extinction.

"Considering the resilience of this awe-inspiring species, sightings of such rare individuals renews hope in what can happen when conservation is championed and wildlife is allowed to thrive. Mãhina is a living reminder of what is possible when conservation works - a species once on the brink, now rebounding.

He adds: "This encounter will forever be the most beautiful, breathtaking, and heart stopping moment I have ever experienced underwater."

The tension beneath the surface

The atmosphere around Allen was electric with anticipation.



He shares, "It was an indescribable rush, but it was also the very thing inhibiting us from being able to fully experience this once in a lifetime moment with Mãhina."



Realising this, Allen dropped his camera, calmed his nerves, and slowly breathed, letting himself return fully to the moment.

"I began to gently engage with Mãhina as I have with many other beautiful curious yet cautious humpback whale calves I have met.



"Body calmed, I ever slowly began to roll and spin just beneath the surface, engaging with her in the classic humpback calf version of playfulness. Our Tongan guide nodded in approval.



"After a few minutes of the gentle rolling and pausing, this what greets us. Words truly fail to express."

While the image is visually breathtaking, it is a symbol of recovery, resistance, and hope. And now, it's officially award-winning.

To see more highlighted images, visit the World Nature Photography website.

