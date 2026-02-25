Scarlet Page exposes rock legends Placebo – with Leica and Nikon facing off in the process

Brian Molko from Placebo with what may very well be an asprin

Scarlet Page, veteran rock photographer and the daughter of iconic Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, has just published Exposed, a book on 1990s indie-rock legends Placebo, featuring never-before-seen shots of the band.

Spanning three albums, from 1996's eponymous debut Placebo through 1998's Without You I'm Nothing to 2000's Black Market Music, Page chronicles in detail the ups and downs of the group's often-unglamorous life on the road, complete with soundchecks, hangovers and comedowns.

Scarlet Page talking about the book on stage. (Image credit: Press material)

I was at an intimate launch event and signing at Gibson Guitars last night, where Page spoke in conversation with ex-colleague and venerated music journalist Paul Brannigan about compiling the black-and-white book with the help of the band – especially guitarist Stefan Olsdal, who had a 'great memory' and could identify when and where the shots were taken with the help of his Rolodex.

Page discussed photographic techniques she'd tried in the pre-digital age: "Cross-processing was very much in, where you'd use a transparency film and process it as though it were a color negative, or vice-versa, and that would have different aesthetic effects on the film. That was something I did quite a lot of, as did everyone else, because we weren't doing Photoshop – we were just playing around with things.

Brian Molko on the tour bus (Image credit: Scarlet Page)

"Then Rankin started using ring flash, so everyone started using ring flash. Every time you shot a band with a ring flash, they were like, 'I can just see donuts'. It was quite brutal, almost damaging their retinas."

As for why the book is all in black and white, Page explained, "Some of the images in the book were actually shot in color, but they were really grainy and very underexposed. I wanted the project to be very uniform. So there were a few color [shots] which we made into black and white so it would all sit very nicely together."

This image (like many behind the scenes images in the book) is captured with a Leica, rather than Page's "usual" Nikon – she admitted the camera of the legendary brand was a treat to herself as part of the interview, but that it took her time to get used to in the film era – not least because the focus turns the opposite way. (Image credit: Scarlet Page)

She revealed that her wonderful photos had led to commissions from even bigger acts: "I had the call up from David Bowie's management asking if I would shoot some photos of him rehearsing for his 50th birthday tour. This was in 1997 or so, because he'd seen the Placebo images and had loved all the imagery. That was quite terrifying, but incredible."

And she disclosed during the event's Q&A that the artist she most regretted not working with was Prince: "I got a call from Purple PR, saying 'are you free on this date?' That was amazing, but I just never got that second call."

Stefan Olsdal hugs Brian Molko in an image which gives an insight into how much the book reveals as a 'fly on the wall'. (Image credit: Scarlet Page / Placebo)

The book will not be published traditionally, but – as a joint venture between the band and the photographer – through the band's site, Placeboworld.

In the meantime, other events like this continue as part of Gibson Garage Fest at the London flagship store on Eastcastle Street, where I was last night, until the end of February. They can be found on @gibsonguitaruk (Instagram) for more information.

