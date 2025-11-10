This 102MP compact camera wins top honors – and it's the perfect step up to the big world of medium format photography

Fujifilm combines the portability of the X100VI with the power of the GFX system – the award-winning GFX100RF redefines what a compact camera can be

Since launching in March 2025, the Fujifilm GFX100RF has been one of the year's most talked-about compact cameras – topping sales charts and bringing large-format image quality to a truly portable body.

Now, it's also an award winner. The GFX100RF has just earned the DPG Imaging Award, one of Japan's most prestigious honors recognizing innovation and excellence in digital image making.

With a 102MP GFX CMOS II sensor, Fujinon 35mm f/4 fixed lens, and the latest X-Processor 5, the GFX100RF puts professional-grade medium format imaging into a camera barely larger than the beloved X100VI – weighing just 735g.

Stunning classic looks combined with a remarkably small and compact design makes this the most carry-able medium format camera yet (Image credit: Future / Kalum Carter)

What the jury said

The jury highlighted why the GFX100RF was such an important release.

"The FUJIFILM GFX series has made the world of medium format digital photography significantly more accessible. The GFX100RF achieves further compactness and lightness by being the first model in the series to feature an integrated lens, while maintaining a high-quality feel through its exterior using machined aluminum parts. We highly commend its ability to make medium format's ultra-high image quality easily accessible."

With the GFX100RF, Fujifilm is bringing high-end medium-format imaging into a body notably more portable than previous GFX models. The machined aluminum body exudes premium craftsmanship, while the fixed 35mm lens (equivalent to 28mm full-frame) delivers remarkable sharpness and minimal distortion – ideal for everyday shooting, landscapes, and street photography alike.

Fujifilm's commitment to usability is evident everywhere: from the newly integrated aspect-ratio dial that lets you compose in 1:1, 4:3, or cinematic 65:24 formats, to the built-in digital teleconverter that switches instantly between 28mm, 26mm, 50mm, and 63mm equivalent simulations without breaking your flow.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Controls inherited from Fujifilm’s X-series rangefinders include the much-loved dual shutter speed and ISO dial (Image credit: Future)

Why the Fujifilm GFX100RF is the perfect starting point for medium format

For photographers curious about medium format but intimidated by its size, cost, or complexity, the GFX100RF is the perfect entry point. It feels and handles like a high-end compact camera, yet captures the depth, dynamic range, and 3D rendering only a large sensor can provide.

The 102MP files offer exceptional resolution and color fidelity, with enough detail to crop heavily – even down to a 17MP 80mm equivalent – without losing clarity. Combined with Fujifilm's acclaimed film simulations, including Acros for timeless black and white and Classic Chrome for cinematic tones, images often need little to no post-processing.

Despite lacking in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and featuring a modest f/4 aperture, the GFX100RF performs well in low light thanks to the efficiency of its back-illuminated sensor.

With the GFX100RF, we finally have a compact camera that shows medium format can be just as agile as smaller systems.

You might like...

Browse the best Fujifilm cameras, the best medium format cameras, and the best compact cameras.